Iron Man Confronts the X-Men Villain That Just Stole His Company

An X-Men villain is the new owner of Iron Man's company, Stark Unlimited. Marvel recently launched a new volume of Invincible Iron Man by writer Gerry Duggan and artist Juan Frigeri. The series has found Tony Stark down on his luck and targeted by assassins and his home bombed. But after Invincible Iron Man #3 revealed who the real culprit was, it's now time to confront them face-to-face. This individual is a recent addition to the X-Men's rogues gallery, but is already positioned as one of their more deadly adversaries.

WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for Invincible Iron Man #4. Continue reading at your own risk.

Marvel released a preview of this week's Invincible Iron Man #4 by Gerry Duggan, Juan Frigeri, Bryan Valenza, and VC's Joe Caramagna. It picks up with Tony Stark and the villainous Feilong confronting each other out on the street full of reporters and cameras everywhere to catch the altercation. Feilong is a member of Orchis, the anti-mutant organization at the center of Jonathan Hickman's X-Men relaunch. Feilong is a pretty cocky guy, and since Iron Man knows nothing about the man, he goads Feilong into talking to get information out of him.

Sensing some daddy issues and knowing Feilong is estranged from his parents, Iron Man tugs at that string and gets Feilong to lash out at him with a gigantic blast of green energy from his mouth. To quote Iron Man, "Daddy issues? Check."

Iron Man and X-Men Crossover Involves Stark Sentinels

The Rise of Stark Sentinels is coming for the X-Men and Iron Man. Sentinels have been a plague for mutants since the X-Men first debuted. They've taken a backseat in recent years since the X-Men relocated to their island nation of Krakoa. However, a new iteration of Sentinels is on the way, and their appearance will tie into Marvel's ongoing Invincible Iron Man series, as well as the upcoming X-Men event Fall of X. Writer Gerry Duggan is penning both X-Men and Invincible Iron Man, and fans will get their first look at the Stark Sentinels in Free Comic Book Day 2023: Avengers/X-Men #1.

The X-Men villain Feilong, member of the anti-mutant organization Orchis, gains control of Tony Stark's business empire Stark Unlimited, and will use its resources to build Stark Sentinels to use against the X-Men. Iron Man is forced to step up to help the X-Men defeat these creations, but there is also the possibility that Iron Man joins the X-Men in the Fall of X. June and July issues of X-Men and Invincible Iron Man will follow these story arcs, which also include a new suit of armor for Tony Stark and repercussions for the Hellfire Gala.

