Marvel’s Evil Captain America Returns With a Name Straight Out of the MCU

Captain America’s evil Hydra doppelganger is about to make a comeback. Secret Empire was a 2017 Marvel event featuring Hydra essentially taking over the world. Their leader was an alternate version of Captain America, who was brought up as a Hydra double agent. The story was controversial at the time, though Steve Rogers would make his return and stop Hydra Cap. This evil Captain America stuck around and eventually took on the codename Flag-Smasher, and he’s rearing his villainous head once again inside the pages of West Coast Avengers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Marvel released the cover and solicitation for March’s West Coast Avengers #5, featuring Flag-Smasher on the Ben Harvey cover. The West Coast Avengers team — Iron Man, War Machine, Spider-Woman, Firestar, and Ultron — are laying on the ground unconscious as Flag-Smasher stands victorious above them. This isn’t the first time Hydra Cap/Flag-Smasher has popped up in the Marvel Universe since Secret Empire. Fans saw him take on the Captain Krakoa persona in Uncanny Avengers to take on the Avengers Unity Squad, led by Captain America.

West Coast Avengers is so popular that Marvel is sending the first issue back to shops for a second printing, with the upcoming Issue #2 also returning to the printers before its release. Much of West Coast Avengers‘ buzz can be attributed to Ultron being on the roster. Iron Man and War Machine are trying to reform villains, with Ultron standing as their biggest test. However, the finale of the debut issue left that in doubt.

How Hydra Cap became Marvel’s new Flag-Smasher

image credit: marvel comics

The latest volume of Uncanny Avengers launched during the Fall of X, following Orchis’ terrorist attack at the Hellfire Gala. Similar to what the dark Captain America did to Steve Rogers, “Stevil” — as he had been nicknamed by fans — took up the mantle of Captain Krakoa to strike at the X-Men and mutants. Captain America and the Avengers Unity Squad were able to neutralize a nuclear device Hydra Cap planted on Empire State University and bring the villain to justice… at least they thought. Grant Rogers, the civilian name Stevil took on, was allowed to walk free following his trial. Afterward, he gave a big public speech on the steps of the courthouse where he riled up his supporters. He ended his speech by taking the American flag and tearing it in half, declaring himself to be a Flag-Smasher.

Created by Mark Gruenwald and Paul Neary, the character Flag-Smasher debuted in 1985’s Captain America #312. Flag-Smasher is one of the many foes to oppose Captain America, with Karl Morgenthau and Guy Thierrault both taking on the role throughout the years. Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will remember that the Flag-Smashers were a terroristic group led by Karlie Morgenthau in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

“FLAG-SMASHER RETURNS!” the solicitation for West Coast Avengers #5 reads. “Steve Rogers’ dark double takes on the West Coast Avengers, and he’s out for blood. Can Iron Man and War Machine’s ragtag team survive a villain who nearly conquered the whole world?”

The cover for West Coast Avengers #5 is below, as well as second printing covers for West Coast Avengers #2 by Ben Harvey and Danny Kim. Written by Gerry Duggan with art by Danny Kim, West Coast Avengers #5 goes on sale March 12, 2025.

west coast avengers #5 cover by ben harvey

west coast avengers #2 second printing variant by ben harvey