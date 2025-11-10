It’s Official: Brian Michael Bendis is Back with Marvel Comics for New Avengers Era

That’s right, Marvel fans, Brian Michael Bendis, the man who defined an entire generation of Avengers‘ storytelling is back at the House of Ideas to lead the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes into a bold, new era. The lauded writer responsible for such titles as New Avengers and Ultimate Spider-Man took a step away some years ago to work exclusively for DC Comics and work on his own creator-owned projects. But with a milestone moment in Avengers history approaching, Bendis is coming home for what Marvel Comics promises to be the start of many projects.

Rumors about Bendis’ return has been swirling for weeks, spurred on by Marvel Comics’ coy solicitation for Avengers #34, the 800th overall issue in the franchise’s history, which promised a mysterious ‘blockbuster’ creative team. But the publisher finally put an end to the speculation and confirmed that next month, Brian Michael Bendis was contributing a story to Avengers #34, along with Mark Bagley, who previously worked with Bendis on titles such as Ultimate Spider-Man. And no, this isn’t a one-off as both Marvel and Bendis confirm the upcoming story is just the start of what they have planned.

Brian Michael Bendis Brings Iron Man, Thor, and Captain America Together for Brand-New Start

Anyone remotely familiar with Marvel Comics in the 2000s knows Brian Michael Bendis. The writer became a modern legend with his run on New Avengers, which reinvigorated the classic hero team for the new millennium. Bendis was also the mind behind some of Marvel Comics’ biggest events of the ’00s, including House of M, Secret Invasion, and “Dark Reign” (featuring the iconic Dark Avengers). Bendis wasn’t just a powerhouse for the main Marvel Comics line, he was the writer for Ultimate Spider-Man, seen by many as the crown jewel of Marvel’s original Ultimate line.

So what can people expect from Bendis now that he’s back in the captain’s chair? Marvel Comics kept details light, but the publisher did reveal that it would see Captain America, Thor, and Iron Man working together to stop Hydra’s latest weapon of mass destruction. And that they’d be joined by fellow Avengers, both past and present. Other than that, Marvel Comics is keeping the cards close to its chest. But what’s certain is that whatever Marvel has planned for the Avengers, it wants a seasoned pro like Brian Michael Bendis at the helm.

Marvel is Building Towards Something and Placing Its Trust in Bendis

Marvel fans know something is coming. Between the end of the Ultimate Universe and the strange teases of Marvel Comics’ upcoming summer event, Armageddon, it really looks like the publisher is laying the groundwork for a major moment in Marvel history. What better time to rope Brian Michael Bendis back in and see if he can work the same magic like he did with Marvel’s previous epic, game-changing eras? It’s hard to tell what’s on the horizon, but with a lauded writer like Brian Michael Bendis, fans be be certain that it’s going to be something truly transformative.

Are you excited to have Brian Michael Bendis back at Marvel Comics? Let us know in the comments and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!