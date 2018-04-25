Jason David Frank Breaks Down Differences Between Ninjak Series And Super Power Beat Downs

Jason David Frank has plenty of experience with Bat in the Sun’s Power Rangers Super Power Beat Downs, but those don’t hold a candle to their work in Ninjak Vs The Valiant Universe.

Frank sat down with ComicBook.com to talk about the big differences between the two productions, both of which are helmed by Aaron and Sean Schoenke from Bat in the Sun. Both are impressive, but there is a clear difference for Frank.

“This was a process that took a couple years and just because of the way we would film it,” Frank said. “We would film certain scenes and some of the actors weren’t available, had to go back and shoot. So it was exciting because it wasn’t just the week. This has been something that everyone’s put years into. Especially Bloodshot.”

“It was a lot different because it was something that was continuous,” Frank continued. “It was a series. It wasn’t like a four-day shoot on a Bat in the Sun “Super Power Beat Down”. This was something that went on so everyone bonded. The actors and everyone got together and wanted to make something really good. And I think for this show, it wasn’t anything…it wasn’t money, it wasn’t anything like that brought these people together. This is old-fashioned passion, and Hollywood lacks that passion. It really does.”

The difference between working on smaller things to bigger things, this is a continuous script, it was a continuous series, it has action, it has drama, it has everything superhero fans want to see. So if they don’t know the “Valiant” universe, this will introduce you to the “Valiant” universe and you’re probably going to want more. Not just more of the “Valiant” universe, more of what Bat in the Sun has to offer. That’s all I got to say because you’re going to be blown away with this series.”

You can find the official description of the series below.

“Colin King is Ninjak, MI6’s deadliest intelligence operative and weapons expert. When the ruthless assassin Roku exploits his greatest weakness, Ninjak will be forced to betray his closest allies. Now, on the run, he must face off against the most powerful heroes known to man for a high-octane, take-no-prisoners trial by fire more perilous and more unpredictable than any he’s faced before. On April 21st, the world’s most dangerous super-spy goes to war with the Valiant Universe…”

Episode six of Ninjak Vs The Valiant Universe will release tomorrow, April 26th, and you can check out episode 5 here.