Marvel Rivals Favorite Jeff the Land Shark Gets His Own Comic Series

The adorable aquatic predator who captured hearts in Marvel Rivals is ready to make waves in his own comic book series. Marvel has announced that Jeff the Land Shark will star in a five-issue limited series launching this June, marking the character’s first major print comic debut. The announcement, made at ComicsPro, brings together superstar co-creator Kelly Thompson, who earned an Eisner nomination for the digital series It’s Jeff Infinity Comic, with acclaimed artist Tokitokoro for an adventure that will see the beloved character swimming through the Marvel Universe’s most exotic locations. The series promises to expand Jeff’s world beyond his successful digital comic appearances and recent gaming popularity, offering fans a deeper dive into the character’s potential.

The new series follows Jeff as he accidentally creates a “Shadow Jeff” in Doctor Strange’s Sanctum Sanctorum. When his dark doppelganger escapes, Jeff must pursue it on a journey from the Savage Land to Madripoor, encountering both allies and adversaries along the way.

“Seeing Jeff rocket to stardom has been wild, and also exactly what he deserves,” Thompson said. “I’m obviously as biased as you can get, but what’s not to love about an adorable land shark that wants to be friends with and/or eat everything he sees?” The writer expressed excitement about developing more complex narratives for the character, noting that while the digital It’s Jeff series worked “almost like perfectly executed jokes,” the miniseries format allows for more intricate storytelling.

Jeff the Land Shark, created by Thompson and artist Daniele di Nicuolo, has become one of Marvel’s most successful original characters in recent years. Originally introduced as Gwenpool’s pet, the character has since been cared for by various Marvel heroes, including Deadpool, Elsa Bloodstone, and Kate Bishop.

The series launch coincides with Jeff’s rising popularity in Marvel Rivals, with the first issue offering additional value for gamers. Print editions will include a digital download code for an exclusive Jeff the Land Shark “Unlimited Appetite” game spray, following Marvel’s successful strategy of combining comic releases with digital gaming assets.

Jeff has become Marvel’s most successful entirely original character creation since Deadpool, highlighting the significant impact this seemingly simple character has had on the Marvel universe. The combination of Jeff’s digital success through Infinity Comics, his popularity in Marvel Rivals, and now his print series debut showcases a new model for character development in modern comics.

Jeff the Land Shark #1 arrives in comic shops on June 4th, featuring covers by It’s Jeff artist Gurihiru and series artist Tokitokoro.