Doctor Strange 2: A Major Marvel Location Makes Its First MCU Appearance

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is finally out into the world, and the blockbuster has been completely changing what fans expect from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As the title suggests, the blockbuster utilizes the storytelling device of the multiverse to introduce a number of new elements, from long-awaited character cameos to surprising pieces of lore. That also included a unique and long-awaited location within the franchise — one that has surprising Marvel Comics roots. Spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness below! Only look if you want to know!

The film sees Steven Strange / Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) pulled into a conflict regarding the multiverse, after the latter wants to utilize the multiverse-hopping abilities of America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) to track down a universe where her children are alive and happy. After Strange and America are accidentally sent tumbling throughout the multiverse, and Wanda's copy of the Darkhold is destroyed, Wanda discovers a way to still utilize its powers. As it turns out, the original text of the Darkhold is engraved in the walls of Mount Wundagore — and Wanda takes Wong (Benedict Wong) with her to access it. From there, Wanda (and the audience) discover that Wundagore is essentially a "throne" for her as the Scarlet Witch, and a good chunk of the film's conflict occurs from there.

This finally brings Wundagore — a location with a unique history in Marvel lore, and one that fans have wanted to see onscreen for years — properly into the MCU. Created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby in 1966's Thor #134, Wundagore is established as a mountain with an array of magical connections to the cosmic and magical parts of the franchise. The mountain is the home of the Darque Hold, a chamber where Chthon initially penned the Darkhold (something that factors into Multiverse of Madness). In the decades that followed, the mountain was tied to Bloodstone, Morgan Le Fay, and the Puppet Master. The location is best known for two key reasons — it becomes the base of operations for the High Evolutionary, who uses the location to conduct an array of scientific experiments. These experiments would later factor into the comic-accurate birth of Wanda and her brother, Pietro, after their birth mother seeks refuge in the High Evolutionary's castle and gives birth to them there.

While Multiverse of Madness' version of Wundagore doesn't fully lean into the ties it has to the High Evolutionary and Scarlet Witch's origins, it still proves to be a unique and largely comic-accurate adaptation of the place. It also raises some interesting questions regarding the MCU's version of the location, particularly after Wanda destroys it in the film's third act.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now playing in theaters.