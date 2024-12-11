Marvel Rivals Players Already Hate Jeff the Land Shark

With the recent release of Marvel Rivals, over 10 million players have assembled in the Marvel universe to fight among the most well-known superheroes and villains of all time. Whether you rush into the heart of the battle with Wolverine or have Adam Warlock cast spells to heal damaged players, the title offers a great variety of respected characters to choose from. Speaking of respect, Jeff the Land Shark has been the topic of much discussion, considering players despise the cute and cuddly creature. Why would people show negativity towards him you ask? Let’s just say this shark isn’t one you’d like to meet on the battlefield.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jeff the Land Shark is a strategist, which means they support teammates using healing powers, crowd control, and tactical advancements. A character like Jeff is crucial to turning the tides of battle onto your side as they are the backbone (or dorsal fin) of your efforts to win. While his main objective is to heal teammates quickly, this doesn’t disqualify him from packing quite the punch when damaging enemies. One particular move called “It’s Jeff!” has been causing a whirlwind among players given its devastating blows on the opposing team.

During this move, a whirlpool will appear on the battlefield and regardless of whose team you are on, Jeff will swallow you as he makes his way around. The longer an enemy is chewed on, the more damage you will take. Of course, Jeff can spit you out at any time, which many have taken advantage of. You see, players have been spitting opponents off the edge of the map, disposing of more than half a team, if you get lucky.

Jeff the Land Shark Is in hot water due to its overpowered abilities.

Given his immense power on the field, it’s impossible to play a match of Marvel Rivals without seeing the sharp-fanged monster. Since no nerfs for the character were included in the game’s latest patch, Jeff the Land Shark is still a force of nature on the battlefield and is still terrorizing the players who face off against him. Those who have lived to tell the tale have expressed their anger and frustration towards the silly sea creature by calling him a “demon” and “toxic”. Some PVP players have likened the cute but deadly facade to Teemo from League of Legends, as gamers couldn’t counterattack the little guy.

A few have taken to social media to express their support for Jeff the Land Shark, with some stating that other characters should take the title of “demon.” One X user exclaimed that it was “insane that he’s being labeled that when iron fist exists.” Another individual refuted the claim by saying, “He’s fine. Squirrel girl killing me across the map is infinitely more frustrating.”

Although some Marvel Rivals fans despise the creature, it hasn’t stopped millions of people from jumping into the game. Regardless of whether you play as Jeff the Land Shark, players have been enjoying the title so far, and with the hopes of a patch soon, the playing field might become even… or not.