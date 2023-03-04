Joe Madureira's Battle Chasers to Return After Over 20 Years

Comics fans just got a wonderful surprise, as Joe Madureira's Battle Chasers is making a long-awaited return. The fan-favorite series will finally continue the story in Battle Chasers #10, which will hit comic stores this June, and will be written by Madureira with artwork by Ludo Lullabi. Issue #10 will also feature several variant covers by some of comics' biggest talents, including J. Scott Campbell, Humberto Ramos, Chris Bachalo, Scottie Young, and Mirka Andolfo, and you can check out a preview of the new issue starting on the next slide! Battle Chasers #10 hits comic stores on Wednesday, June 14th.

The new story arc is titled Martial Law and will tell the bloody tale of retired swordsman Garrison and fugitive Red Monika. They will find themselves facing off against Maestro's gang of supernatural killers the Martial Paladins, and you can expect things to get even crazier from there.

"I've been really moved over the years by the level of excitement Battle Chasers still generates decades after its original release," said Madureira in an exclusive on the announcement with io9/Gizmodo. "With the success of the Battle Chasers game 'Nightwar' and a TV show in the works, it felt like the perfect time to drop some new books. Working with these characters again has healed some part of my soul, and Ludo's artwork is so incredible, I can't wait for readers to get their hands on it."

Battle Chasers #9 was released back in 2001, so it's been quite some time since the series delivered a cliffhanger ending that was never resolved...until now. The series remained popular and saw a resurgence thanks to the Battle Chasers Anthology that was released in 2019. Now the story is finally set to continue, and hopefully, it's not another 20 years before issue #11 hits stores.

