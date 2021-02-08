Keanu Reeves Comic Series BRZRKR Delayed

✖

Last week brought the news that BRZRKR #1, the upcoming comic from Hollywood A-lister Keanu Reeves and co-writer Matt Kindt with artwork by Ron Garney, had set a sales record ahead of its debut. With over 600,000 copies already sold of the comic, it makes it the best selling comic of the 2020s so far, the highest selling comic since Star Wars #1 in 2015, and the highest selling Boom! Studios comic of all time. Now we've learned from Bleeding Cool that those who have ordered the comic will have to wait a little longer to get it as it's been delayed by one month.

In a statement to retailers, Boom! wrote "due to high demand, and to ensure that the printer is able to maintain Boom's high level of quality, the on-sale date for all editions of BRZRKR #1 including foil variants, has changed to March 24." The over 600k sales number for the comic marks the highest selling single issue for Boom! since the Big Trouble in Little China/Escape From New York #1 crossover which nabbed 421k copies when it debuted in October of 2016.

Garney brought word last week about the astronomical sales numbers for the comic writing on Facebook at the time: "Brzrkr #1 has surpassed over 600,000 copies— thank you to everyone for the amazing enthusiasm and support for this project on behalf of myself, Keanu, Matt K, Ross, Eric, Bill, Filip, Stephen, Matt G and all of the stellar people at Boom!"

The very successful Kickstarter for BRZRKR wasn't to just get the series off the ground but done in part in the hopes of helping to fund an elaborate trade paperback collection. In fact, only collected editions were available through the crowdfunding effort, the cheapest of which was a softcover offering of all three trades for $50. The twelve issue series also features main cover art by Rafael Grampá (Dark Knight Returns: The Golden Child) and variant cover art by Mark Brooks (House of X/Powers of X), Dan Mora (Future State: Dark Detective), and Lee Bermejo, as well as a 1-in-1000 variant cover with art by Jonboy Meyers (Venom) and signed by Keanu Reeves.

You can find the covers and full solicitation for BRZRKR #1 below!

(Photo: BOOM! Studios)

(Photo: BOOM! Studios)

BRZRKR #1

AUG200959

(W) Matt Kindt, Keanu Reeves (A) Ron Garney (CA) Rafael Grampá

* Discover the next blockbuster action franchise from the iconic KEANU REEVES in his Must Read comic book writing debut alongside New York Times best-selling co-writer Matt Kindt (Folklords, Bang!) and acclaimed artist Alessandro Vitti (Marvel's Secret Warriors) in a brutally violent new series about one immortal warrior's fight through the ages.

* The man known only as Berzerker is half-mortal and half-God, cursed and compelled to violence...even at the sacrifice of his sanity.

* But after wandering the world for centuries, Berzerker may have finally found a refuge - working for the U.S. government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else.

* In exchange, Berzerker will be granted the one thing he desires - the truth about his endless blood-soaked existence... and how to end it.

NOTE: This is for Mature Readers

In Shops: Feb 24, 2021