Kevin Smith Offering Chance to Be a Character in His New Comic Book

Kevin Smith is offering fans a chance to be a character in his new comic book. On Twitter, the director announced that QUICK STOPS would be adding a new character to the roster. All fans would have to do to be included was to buy a Mooby's Pop Up jacket before Midnight on Sunday. After the purchase, they could check their jacket pocket for a winning ticket allowing them to be written into the book. Smith has some of his followers feeling major Charlie and the Chocolate Factory vibes with this announcement. Now, the jackets aren't exactly cheap, they cost $125 USD. But, depending on how badly you want to be in a Kevin Smith comic book, you could rationalize shelling out the dough. Watch the announcement video for yourself down below.

He tweeted, "I wanna draw you into comics! Like literally! Buy a black @MoobysPopUp jacket BETWEEN NOW & SUNDAY AT MIDNIGHT EST, and if you find a winning ticket in the pocket, you become the face of a never-before-seen character in my new comic book, QUICK STOPS!"

I wanna draw you into comics!

Like literally!

Buy a black @MoobysPopUp jacket BETWEEN NOW & SUNDAY AT MIDNIGHT EST, and if you find a winning ticket in the pocket, you become the face of a never-before-seen character in my new comic book, QUICK STOPS!https://t.co/ZJjbkNwgSp pic.twitter.com/oaRSYfVxe9 — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) May 27, 2022

The filmmaker and podcaster also paid some tribute to one of his comics legends earlier this month. George Perez passed away and the entire community gather to pay homage. Smith was no different and offered up some beautiful words about Perez on his podcast.

"He was one of the good ones," Smith said. "An absolute legend of course in the art form, whose work on WW, whose work on Crisis, whose work on the aforementioned Infinity Gauntlet...stellar, titanic, Mount Rushmore work. But the thing you hear time and time again and that I knew personally from all the folks on Comic Book Men, and also from having met George in real life...he was such a nice guy.

"Such an absolute sweetheart; we actually still have his shirt hanging up at the Stash. In the episode, he gave us one of his shirts...and it's still hanging up at the shirt," he continued. "What a gentle giant he was -- and I don't mean giant in size, I mean giant in f---ing career. And this was a guy who, from all reports, if he was going through a con and people were like 'George!' he would come over and tag something, then keep going. Just a damn sweetheart."

"They had a thing for him not too long ago, where Jim McLauchlin, a friend of ours, invited me to go see him and unfortunately I had a family thing and I couldn't make it out....You're tempted to just focus on, it sucks to lose a legend, but it's amazing we had that guy at all," Smith added. "Look at the work he produced, that will live forever. His renditions of some of our favorite characters set the standard, and he set the standard, at least personally it seemed, with the fan base. He always had time for people who appreciated his work, always had time to represent the art form. Lovely dude."

Would you love to be in Kevin Smith's newest comic? Let us know down in the comments!