Fireborn #1 Has Some Great Art but It Doesn’t Hit All the Notes a First Issue Should (Review)

Image Comics has been the home of the best sci-fi, horror, and fantasy comics of the 21st century, giving creators a chance to tell any kind of story they want. The publisher has been having some rather large successes lately (D’Orc #1, anyone?), and one of their best books of the last few years is Lost Fantasy, a book that combines fantasy and contemporary ideas to give readers a love letter to the genre. Writer Curt Pires and artist Luca Casalanguida introduced an amazing world to readers, but it was only the beginning. Image has been going in more for shared universes lately, and Fireborn #1 is the latest of these, with Pires joined by writer Franklin Jonas and artist Patrick Mulholland for a new chapter in the Lost Fantasy universe.

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Fireborn #1 is a comic that has its own strengths and weaknesses. It’s a fun read superficially, but there’s several problems with the whole thing. Luckily, the problems don’t overcome how good the book is, even if this first issue doesn’t do everything a first issue should.

Rating: 3 out of 5

Pros Cons The script gives readers an exciting story The book does the annoying “start in media res” thing and then flashbacks to show the inciting events Mulholland’s art is the MVP here, carrying the issue and giving readers some spectacular action scenes Some of the action scenes have way too much going on and it’s hard to always find the focus

Fireborn #1’s Writing Is Its Weakest Part

So, a first issue is supposed to do several things. It’s meant to introduce readers to the main character(s) and the supporting cast. It’s supposed to give the origin (or part of the origin) and introduce the main villain. The issue does most of those things, but it doesn’t do them as well as it could. This first issue is double-sized, but I have no idea who any of the characters are on the inside. Even the expository dialogue for the main character only explains the barest bit about him and his family. I picked up through inference who the other characters were, but it honestly feels like most of the characters in the issue are throwaways we won’t see again.

The book does that annoying “in media res” beginning that is becoming de riguer and it kicked the whole thing off badly for me. Maybe I’m just old-fashioned and just want to know about why things are happening in a more normal way, giving the characters time to breath. Honestly, this issue would have been better if it didn’t fall back on the action scenes. There’s a lot of page real estate given to the fights, which helps move the issue along and at the very least are cool, but it would have been a better read if it focused more on character and plot than on great action scenes.

Mulholland’s Art Carries This First Issue

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Fireborn #1 lives and dies by the art. Most of the story is taken up with exciting action scenes, and artist Patrick Mulholland delivers. All of the scenes look great, with nice detail, good character acting, and adroit figure work. The page layouts are pretty great as well, capturing the beat nature of panels very well. Mulholland’s style isn’t exactly unique – it’s reminiscent of a lot of the more manga/anime inspired artists – but he and colorist Mark Dale are able to it work.

Dale plays a key role in the making the art work as well. There are a lot of big energy effects throughout the issue, and he is able to make them seem real. That said, the prevalence of the energy effects throughout the fights is a bit much. It feels like at least half of the pages of this book have a bright pink background. This may be a power effect or something, but it’s honestly kind of annoying at times. However, all in all, this issue is a feast for the eyes, with the art making up for some of the writing’s weaknesses.

Fireborn #1 is an exciting comic that is definitely a fun read, but that doesn’t mean that it’s actually a great first issue. Image has some amazing fantasy books, and this one definitely has all the right pieces, but this issue isn’t the best showcase of them. I don’t even remember the name of the main character. That’s sort of a problem. The book has cool action scenes and the art is great throughout, but this one is average at best.

Fireborn #1 is on sale now.

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