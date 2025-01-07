The Last of Us Season 2 Release Window Announced

HBO’s The Last of Us show made a surprise appearance during Sony’s appearance at the CES 2025 event with a release window finally confirmed for Season 2. Among other adaptations and continuations of PlayStation games announced during the event, Sony announced that The Last of Us Season 2 will release in April 2025, a date which is likely much sooner than many people anticipated given that it was uncertain for awhile when, exactly, Season 2 would happen. No specific date during April was announced, but if The Last of Us Season 2 is released in the same way that Season 1 was, new episodes will drop weekly.

Alongside the release month announcement, a new teaser trailer for The Last of Us Season 2. You can check out that trailer below which offers us one of our first looks yet at Kaitlyn Dever taking on the role of Abby, a controversial character introduced in The Last of Us Part 2.

The Last of Us Season 2 wrapped filming in August 2024 with many characters from The Last of Us Part 2 already confirmed for various roles. With this first teaser trailer now revealed, more news and teasers should follow in the buildup to Season 2’s April release.

An episode count for Season 2 has not yet been announced, but the first season had nine episodes, so it’s likely that Season 2 will land somewhere around that number. However, The Last of Us creator Neil Druckmann previously suggested that the events of The Last of Us Part 2 would have to span more than one season in able to dutifully tell the story of the sequel game, so don’t expect Season 2 of HBO’s The Last of Us to tell the entire story either.

The Last of Us Season 2 will release on Max in April.