Legendary Comics Creators Roger Stern, Ron Frenz, Sal Buscema Unite For New Superhero Team Book

Binge Books, a company previously known for its digital comics releases, will drop its first print edition in August with The Heroes Union #1. The series will bring together legendary Spider-Man, Superman, and Captain America writer Roger Stern with acclaimed artists Ron Frenz (Thor, The Amazing Spider-Man, Superman) and Sal Buscema (Captain America, The Defenders). The trio will roll out a new generation of superheroes in the team-up book, which will launch with a "binge-able" 68-page debut issue. According to the publisher, The Heroes Union is the first in what is planned to be a series of similar, oversized print editions that will give audiences more bang for their buck. The square-bound issue is set to cost #4.99.

Created by veteran TV writer Darin Henry (Seinfeld, Futurama), Binge Books are aimed at audiences who are used to binging content and don't want to wait a month between every chapter of an ongoing story. At 68 pages, The Heroes Union #1 will tell what they describe as "a complete, family-friendly adventure to be released all at once as a standalone story."

"Like millions of other kids, I grew up devouring comics by Roger Stern, Ron Frenz and Sal Buscema, so to have some of the 20th Century’s greatest creators introducing readers to the 21st Century's greatest heroes is a personal and professional dream come true," said Henry in a statement. "I was inspired to create Binge Books by European comic albums like Tintin and Asterix because I wanted to publish affordable graphic novellas for US readers to enjoy."

Stern and Frenz are the creative team behind the iconic Spider-Man story "The Kid Who Collects Spider-Man," originally published in The Amazing Spider-Man #248. They are leaning into nostalgia and collectability with the issue; each copy will feature a unique number for collectors, and Binge Books has arranged with the Comic Book Legal Defense Fund to feature the Comics Code Authority seal of approval on the issue -- the first time a comic has featured the stamp since the CCA went defunct about a decade ago. The CBLDF owns the trademarked CCA seal, and use it to sell t-shirts and other merchandise to benefit the nonprofit.

A press release from Binge Books has hinted that "some of these numbered variants may eventually entitle their owners to additional perks," but declined to provide any additional details yet. The book also seems to be aimed at a younger audience than most mainstream superhero books, as it's described as "a unique way to teach children about business," and features superheroes with names like Startup, Windfall, and Protégé.

The Heroes Union #1, and other soon-to-be-announced Binge Books releases, will all be distributed by Diamond Comics Distributors. You can see the official solicitation text and cover for the first issue below.

The Heroes Union #1

Written by Roger Stern, Art by Ron Frenz (p), Sal Buscema (i), Chris Nye (i), Cover by Ron Frenz (p) & Brett Breeding (i)

Distributed by Diamond Comics | Order Code: JUN211347

On Sale 8/4/2021

68 Pages | All Ages | $4.99

Naucrate the Auteur Cosmic — half the universe celebrates her genius, the other half cowers before her world-shattering power. And the only ones who can stop her are Earth's foremost super-group… The Heroes Union! Legendary creators Roger Stern (The Avengers), Ron Frenz (Thor) and Sal Buscema (Captain America) unite to chronicle the adventures of a marvelous new generation of heroes in a cosmic epic bursting with so many breathtaking twists and thrills, it should probably come with seat belts! This 68-page, standalone story introduces all-new 21st Century Heroes in an exciting new, square-bound “Binge Book” format!