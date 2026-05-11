The Current X-Men, Ranked by Power

The X-Men are one of Marvel’s largest teams, on account of how often they swap their rosters and introduce new characters. Just about every mutant has been an X-Man at some point or another. They constantly evolve and adapt to their ever-spiraling situation. Sometimes, they even split apart into numerous teams to best deal with different threats or to avoid fighting their allies and friends over differences of opinion. Currently, two teams are recognized as the official X-Men: Cyclops’s Alaskan-based X-Men and Rogue’s Louisiana-based Uncanny X-Men. Both teams have their fair share of strengths and weaknesses, but today, we’re going to focus on one of them and explore just what makes it such a bombastic threat to villains.

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Cyclops’s team is composed entirely of X-Men who, in one way or another, have been villains. Beast and Xorn never committed atrocities themselves, but Xorn’s brother used this mantle to subjugate New York, and Beast is a heroic clone of the original, who is this run’s overarching villain. These are X-Men who have all seen the darkness in themselves and mastered it to do the right thing, but those killer instincts make them pretty darn dangerous. Today, we’re highlighting just how dangerous by ranking the current X-Men lineup based on their power. By power, we’re talking about how much raw damage they could do if they cut loose. With that said, let’s examine the X-Men.

10) Magneto

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In his prime, the Master of Magnetism could turn the world on its head and upend continents, but he is not in his prime. Magneto is suffering from a strange new disease called Resurrection-Linked Degenerative Sickness, which robbed him of his powers and the use of his legs. He’s confined to a hover chair, much like his oldest friend and enemy, Professor X. Magneto used to be one of the most powerful mutants in the universe, but now, he’s a frail old man in a body that’s destroying itself. He couldn’t destroy much of anything, even if he wanted to, and there has been plenty he’s wanted to bring down over the course of X-Men (2024).

9) Glob

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Glob Herman is a loveable goofball, even if he is always way too easy to convert to cults and terrorism. Regardless, his mutation turned his skin and muscles into a pink, transparent living wax. It grants him a bit more durability than the average person, but nothing insane like being bulletproof. He’s mostly a normal guy when you look past his visible insides. The worst Glob can do is light himself on fire and throw himself at people. That’s effective in some situations, for sure, but not something that works on hardened supervillains, unfortunately.

8) Psylocke

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Psylocke is our first X-Man with combat prowess, and she has that in spades. She’s the best fighter on this list, hands down, but her power keeps her from scoring higher. She’s a powerful telepath who usually slices her way into people’s minds with her psychic blade. She can cut through just about anything with her blade, and there’s no telling how many people she’s cut down with it, but her powers only work on a personal level. She has to cut people down one or two at a time, which vastly limits the amount of raw damage she can output at once. She’s one of the most dangerous people here, which makes her eighth placement all the scarier.

7) Beast

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Beast might be best known for his intellect, but the big blue fuzzball packs some serious muscle. His mutation gives him superhuman strength and acrobatic abilities, letting him swing from the rafters by his feet alone. He’s not on the level of someone like Spider-Man, but Beast has shown that he can tear through brick walls and throw cars around, even though it takes some effort. His max lift weight is estimated to be around ten tons, and given how astute a scientist he is, I’d say Hank’s test can be trusted. While he’s way more likely to build a gadget or gizmo to bring someone down, nothing is stopping Hank from decking someone with enough force to shatter a boulder.

6) Temper

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Idie Okonkwo is a mutant with power over fire and ice, able to produce either temperamental extreme from the other. She’s the first on this list who packs major power to take down multiple people at once. She’s shown that she can freeze and burn an entire room full of enemies at the same time without breaking a sweat. The only reason that she ranks so low is that we’ve yet to see Temper’s upper limit. Theoretically, she could be a whole lot stronger than just freezing one half of a room while lighting the other half on fire, but that’s the extent of her power as we’ve seen it, so Temper takes a very modest ranking of sixth.

5) Cyclops

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Scott is usually thought of as a strategist before a powerhouse. He definitely deserves all the praise for his tactical mind, but his powers shouldn’t be overlooked. Usually, he controls his optic blasts with his visor, only letting out short bursts at a time. Without the restriction, however, his eyes are weapons of pure destruction. Fully unleashed, a single glance from Cyclops can rip a massive hole through anything unfortunate enough to stand in his way. He’s destroyed facilities meant to hold nuclear explosions and could tear apart a mountain in a matter of minutes if he wanted to. It’s in everyone’s best interest that he keeps his visor on.

4) Kid Omega

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Quentin Quire is an Omega-level telepath, whose raw talent is matched only by behemoths like Professor X and Emma Frost. He can affect dozens, if not hundreds or thousands, of minds at once. Of course, we only care about destructive ability here, and Kid Omega has plenty of that, too. He can create psychic constructs, similar to Psylocke’s blade, only on a much, much bigger scale. He can create constructs like those of a Green Lantern, which should tell you everything you need to know about his destructive capabilities. He’s also been shown to harness his psionic energy and telekinesis to rip things apart on a molecular level, which only adds to his destructive arsenal.

3) Xorn

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Xorn is a pacifist, dedicated to healing above all else. Despite that, he’s one of the most dangerous X-Men in rotation. He has a black hole where his brain should be, which has to be contained, or it will destroy everything around him. Even with a special helmet that restricts his powers, Xorn can manipulate gravity on a scale equal to his twin brother, who impersonated Magneto and killed Jean Grey. Should he ever take his helmet off, it would unleash a miniature black hole that could destroy the entire world if left unchecked. Xorn’s powers are definitely not to be trifled with, and it’s a darn good thing that he’s a pacifist.

2) Magik

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At first, you might see Magik’s Soulsword and stepping disks and think that she’s only a close-quarters, personal fighter. That’s definitely her preferred method, but she can hit far harder when she wants to. She’s the Sorcerer Supreme of Limbo, meaning that she’s a master of the mystic arts on the same level as Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch. Either one of them is more than capable of destroying the world or rewriting reality with a spell, and when Magik is in Limbo, her powers might even exceed both of them. She’s far more limited in how hard she can hit while on Earth, but if you ever are unfortunate enough to clash with her in Limbo, the best you can pray for is a swift end.

1) Juggernaut

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The old saying is tested and true: nothing can stop the Juggernaut. Cain Marko is the avatar of Cyttorak, meaning he’s been blessed with magical abilities to overcome any adversity. His raw strength and durability are off the charts, letting him go toe-to-toe with heavy hitters like Thor and the Hulk and keep on swinging. Of course, the real threat is when he starts running. Juggernaut can generate literally infinite momentum. He constantly accelerates upwards towards infinity, always getting strong and fast enough to rip through whatever’s in front of him like he’s a terrifying Kool-Aid Man. Juggernaut is one of the most dangerous forces in the world once he gets going.

Which X-Man do you think is the most powerful? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!