An MCU Favorite Just Got a New Job (And You’ll Never Guess What It Is)

Loki has become one of the most popular Marvel characters of all time, thanks to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Tom Hiddleston’s portrayal of the character struck a chord with audiences, and the character has become one of the most beloved MCU characters of them all, which isn’t bad for a character that started out as a villain. However, the movies didn’t break new ground with Loki; instead, it followed the pattern that had been set out for the character. Loki has changed a lot since they first appeared back in the Silver Age to battle their brother Thor, and has had a lot of different roles in the Marvel Universe. Loki has entered into their most interesting role in Mortal Thor #1, the latest chapter in the story of Thor and Loki.

Mortal Thor is the sequel to the phenomenal The Immortal Thor. Loki played an important role in The Immortal Thor, working with their brother in his battles against the gods of Utgard and the Roxxon Energy Corporation. Loki seemed to be a friend to their brother, but The Immortal Thor #24 ended with Loki killing Thor. At the end of The Immortal Thor #25, we saw what seemed to be a new Loki, named Lucky, helping an amnesiac young man named Sigurd Jarlson. Lucky would appear again Mortal Thor #1, with their strangest job yet — that of a street grifter. This isn’t the first time that Loki changed jobs, but it’s definitely one of the strangest.

Loki Is a Street Grifter With a Mission

Loki began their life as a child of the Frost Giant Laufey. Laufey was killed in war with Asgard and Loki was taken by Odin, raised in the court of Asgard with Thor. Loki’s first job has always been that of a prince, trained by the Asgardians as royalty and fulfilling their role as the God of Mischief. God of Mischief was Loki’s next job and it’s a job they held for a very long time. Loki did love their Asgardian family, but they also hated them because they never felt as loved as Thor or Baldur was. This hatred became more acute as the years went on and Loki’s status as the God of Mischief saw them doing some pretty bad things to Thor and company. When Thor was kicked out of Asgard and bonded to the human (well, Odin-created human construct, but that’s another story entirely) Donald Blake, Loki followed their brother. Loki became a powerful villain on Earth, playing their tricks and trying to destroy Thor, the Avengers, and basically everyone in their way. Loki helped out in the battle against Surtur during Ragnarok, their first taste of heroism. Loki has conquered Asgard several times, most notably in 2004’s Loki miniseries, and they also pretended to be multiple people over the years, fulfilling a variety of roles that all played into their God of Mischief job. Like the rest of Asgard, Loki died in “Thor Disassembled”, and would return as a woman, bedeviling their brother.

Loki’s time as a woman led to their first major job change. Instead of just being a thorn in the side of Asgard, Loki joined Norman Osborn’s Cabal, the group that ran the superhuman national security apparatus known as the Superhero Initiative. Loki was instrumental in getting Osborn to attack Asgard, but recanted when the Void tried to destroy the city. Loki, back in their male form, died in that battle, but this wouldn’t be the death of Loki. Loki returned as Kid Loki and helped bring together a new team of Young Avengers, making Loki an Avenger for a short period. Loki would rejoin Asgard after this and work for the city, becoming something of a hero in order to erase his crimes against Asgard. Loki spent a decent amount time as a hero, even running for the office of president. Loki even became Sorcerer Supreme for a time, in order to allow Doctor Strange to prepare himself for a new threat. Loki went on a quest to get the Infinity Stones, and this led to them going to the House of Ideas, where they would become the God of Stories. Loki became an ally of Thor, and helped Thor fight his battles before killing him. This led to them becoming Lucky, who is watching over Sigurd Jarlson, the reincarnated Thor, for a mysterious purpose. Loki killed Thor for a reason, just like Lucky is watching Sigurd for a reason, using their skills with riddles and magic to make a living on the streets of New York City.

Loki Has Always Been a Multi-Faceted God

Loki has gone through a lot of changes over the decades, most of which happened in the 21st century. Loki has mostly been a villain during their life. They’ve been a prince, a partner to Thor and his friends, a king of Asgard, what amounts to a cabinet member for Norma Osborn, and a secret agent doing the business of the Mothers of Asgard. They’ve held the position of Sorcerer Supreme and ran for president. They left behind mischief and embraced stories, becoming the skald of Asgard and the God of Stories.

Now, they’ve taken the name Lucky, but they’re doing the same thing they had been doing in Immortal Thor — watching over Thor. There’s something more going on here; Loki is preparing Thor for something, and their current street grifter role is a part of that. What’s next for Loki? Would you know more? Mortal Thor is the place to go, then.

Mortal Thor #1 is on sale now.