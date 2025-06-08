Marvel Killed Off Thor And I’m Disappointed How Obvious the Killer Turned Out to Be

Thor is dead, but fans have expected this for a long time. Immortal Thor is the latest chapter in the life of the God of Thunder, and readers have known it was going to end in the death of Thor. The book told us so from the beginning. It’s reached its end, as Thor and Skurge have entered Utgard, the home of survivors from wars of the Elder Gods. Things have gotten crazy — one issue involved the readers flipping coins to replicate Thor’s journey through Utgard (it was amazing) — and Thor even defeated the God of All Violence Kemur. Thor survived everything Utgard threw at him, even the machinations of Utgard-Loki, who has been one of Immortal Thor‘s main villains. However, everything was working. Thor and Skurge had won, saving Heimdall. Sif was about to use Asgard’s Rainbow Bridge to bring Thor home, ready to rekindle their love. Thor is happy. He’s alive. Then Loki kills him.

Loki has played a massive part in Immortal Thor. Loki is no longer the God of Mischief, but now is the God of Stories. They knew their place in the story the whole time, helping Thor when they had to in order to make the story get to place where it ended — Utgard, with an arrow mode from a fragment of the embodiment of the universe Eternity. Loki killing Thor is the biggest cliche ever, and I’m kind of sad this was way it all shook out. While there were signs that things were going this way, I feel like it should have gone otherwise.

Thor’s Death at Loki’s Hands Was Inevitable

Immortal Thor has a sense of foreboding right from the beginning, as Thor and Loki worked together to defeat Toranos, the Utgard-Thor. It took the return of the Thor Corps — Beta Ray Bill, Storm, and Jane Foster, with even Loki, who has been worthy of Mjolnir in the past, helping out — to defeat Toranos. Thor and Loki’s relationship throughout the early issues of the book was very important, and the God of Stories definitely knew more than they were letting on. Loki and Thor had their falling out over the Enchantress’s actions, and since then Loki hasn’t really been a part of the book’s main story, working out there on the periphery of things, waiting to fulfill their purpose in the story of Thor’s death. Having Loki as such an important character in Immortal Thor was a lot of fun, and while there was always this feeling of foreboding, it was as much because of Loki’s knowing reactions to events as it was in suspecting that they were working against their brother. Thor and Loki had seemingly turned the corner, and although we kind of knew things would fall apart the way they have, Loki killing their brother was a shock in the worst possible way.

Al Ewing is writing Immortal Thor and has been doing an amazing job. Ewing is one of the most gifted writers in comics right now, and his work on Immortal Thor felt like exactly what a Thor story should be. He melded the superhero with the Norse myth, creating a story that was as much modern day myth as anything else. He developed Loki and Thor’s relationship beautifully, so him going in such a cliche direction is a disappointment. Loki is a much more fun character to read about as the enigmatic God of Stories than they ever were as the God of Mischief. I was hoping that Ewing would subvert the direction that a Thor story is supposed to take — basically Thor vs. Loki forever — and he didn’t. Immortal Thor is still a brilliant comic. I can’t wait to sit down and read all 25 issues in one sitting. However, this isn’t the way I wanted it to happen.

The Story Never Ends…

Marvel fans have learned a lesson over the years — never count out Al Ewing out. This is just the halfway point of the story, and while I’m a bit disappointed that Loki is Thor’s killer, I know that Ewing is going to take it to an amazing place. Immortal Thor is dead, but soon Thor will rise, and all of the things that Ewing set up here will come to fruition. However, I liked Loki more in their new form and their relationship with Thor than I do this Loki who killed Thor.

One of the biggest problems with superhero comics in 2025 is that nothing new actually happens, and the toys always have to be used in the same ways they always have, so if an MCU fan maybe picks up a comic, they’ll get something familiar. Thor and Loki are enemies who betray each other sometimes? Well, that has happen to here. Ewing could have taken the story of Thor and Loki to new places, but instead he set them up as the enemy. I still know what comes next is going to be amazing. But I also know that it’s not going to be groundbreaking. And Ewing could do groundbreaking in his sleep here, if he had wanted to.

Immortal Thor #24 is on sale now.