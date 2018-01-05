Mantic Launching Hellboy Board Game in 2018

The right hand of doom himself is bringing his brand of justice to the tabletop.

Dark Horse Comics is partnering with Mantic Games to create a new board game set in Mike Mignola’s beloved universe. While the game doesn’t yet have a title (though it could just be Hellboy: The Board Game), there are some details on the game’s mechanics. The game is going to be a co-op experience that will have players throwing down with some of Hellboy’s deadliest enemies as they attempt to uncover ancient artifacts.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The game will support up to 4 players, and you can take control of BRPD members like Hellboy, Abe Sapien, and Roger Homunculus as you explore familiar locations. Those characters will be represented by pre-assembled plastic miniatures that aim to capture their looks from the beloved comic series. Mantic has plenty of experience in that department, as they’ve also created a board game based on The Walking Dead comic series.

“Hellboy has a great cast of characters, diverse locations and legendary monsters from the pages of folklore and myth,” said Ronnie Renton, Mantic CEO. “The comics provide a fantastic foundation on which to build an immersive, fun and fast-paced co-operative board game that will let players experience some of their favorite moments from the series.”

“Dark Horse is excited to work with Mantic Games on a Hellboy board game,” said Dark Horse Comics’ Chief Business Development Officer Nick McWhorter. “Mantic is not only a leader in the Miniatures Board Game category, but also have a thorough understanding of Hellboy and the B.P.R.D. storylines and how to integrate them into a game. We’re confident they can deliver a board game that fans of Hellboy and miniatures games alike can appreciate!”

The game is expected to launch on Kickstarter sometime in April of this year.

This should help pass the time until Neil Marshall’s upcoming Hellboy film, which hits in 2019. The Hellboy reboot stars David Harbour, Sasha Lane, Ian McShane, Penelope Mitchell, and Milla Jovovich.

