A Youthful Agatha Harkness Is Back to Confront Scarlet Witch (Exclusive)

Agatha Harkness and Wanda Maximoff are back together again in a special Scarlet Witch one-shot. Scarlet Witch has been staying busy trying to run her new witchcraft shop, which also doubles as a place to help those who have nowhere else to turn. The mystical side of the Marvel Universe has also recently seen the formation of a new Midnight Suns series that ended with a de-aged Agatha Harkness. The next chapter in Agatha's saga will be told in the Contest of Chaos, but a prelude to the event series focuses on the reunion between Scarlet Witch and her former mentor, Agatha Harkness.

ComicBook.com has the exclusive preview of Scarlet Witch Annual #1 by Steve Orlando, Carlos Nieto, Tríona Farrell, and VC's Cory Petit. It begins with a shot of Agatha Harkness walking away from a man being stabbed repeatedly by a horde of zombies as he calls out her name. Agatha is sporting the youthful makeover she received at the end of Midnight Suns, and next, we head over to see Wanda Maximoff in her civilian clothes. Darcy Lewis, who is portrayed by Kat Dennings in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, alerts Scarlet Witch about the villain Zzzax's latest attack in Dallas, TX.

After flying off and dealing with Zzzax, Scarlet Witch returns to her shop, only to find Agatha Harkness sitting and waiting for her to return. Even Scarlet Witch is surprised to find Agatha looking so young. "I've been young all along, my dear," Agatha tells Wanda. "But now the flesh matches the spirit."

Agatha Harkness made her MCU debut in WandaVision, played by Kathryn Hahn. She will lead her own spinoff series, titled Agatha: Coven of Chaos, which has added several cast members lately. As of now, there's no release date for Agatha: Coven of Chaos on Disney+.

Marvel Reveals More Contest of Chaos Details

While fans of Marvel are probably familiar with the Contest of Champions, the publisher is giving a fiendish spin to the battle with the Contest of Chaos. The publishing event features Agatha Harkness, Kathryn Hahn's breakout character from the WandaVision Disney+ series. Penned by Stephanie Phillips, Contest of Chaos will span across several Marvel annuals and pit hero against hero in some stunning matchups. One of those matchups features heavy-hitters Spider-Man and Wolverine, who have fought together on many occasions, while also teaming up as members of the Avengers.

Contest of Chaos kicks off in August, with Stephanie Williams and artist Alberto Foche pairing up to reveal more of Agatha Harkness' twisted scheme in bonus backup stories. Scarlet Witch Annual #1 by Scarlet Witch writer Steve Orlando and artist Carlos Nieto serves as a prelude to Contest of Chaos, where Agatha ends up stealing something "dark and dangerous" from her former pupil. She then unleashes her corruption on the various superheroes.

"CONTEST OF CHAOS is the kind of story I would absolutely sprint to the comic store to buy as a reader," Phillips said. "There's action, mystery, magic, and my favorite characters from all over the Marvel Universe. To be spearheading the storyline is just incredibly cool for me as a creator. It's going to be big with ramifications for the larger universe… See you this summer—THWIP!"

The exclusive preview of Scarlet Witch Annual #1 is below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, June 21st.