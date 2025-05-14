Original Avengers Star Calls Out Oscars for Snubbing Avengers: Endgame (& They’re Right)

One of Marvel’s original Avengers stars believes Avengers: Endgame was worthy of an Oscar. It’s rare for a superhero movie to make its way onto award ballots, let alone to actually win. As successful as Avengers: Endgame was at the box office, the Oscars still didn’t recognize it for any of its award categories. Scarlett Johansson, who played Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, believes that is a mistake. The Black Widow star is sharing her feelings on the Oscars snubbing Avengers: Endgame. She’s not calling for the blockbuster film to win an award, but she does believe a nomination was called for.

“How did this film not get nominated for an Oscar?” Scarlett Johansson asked while being interviewed by Vanity Fair. “It was an impossible movie that should not have worked, that really works as a film — and also, it’s one of the most successful films of all time.”

Calling Avengers: Endgame just a successful film is an understatement. Avengers: Endgame passed Avatar to become the highest-grossing film of all time. It was the culmination of the Infinity Saga, which began with 2008’s Iron Man and ended with over 20 movies released in Phases One through Three of the MCU. Avengers: Endgame is notable for two members of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes sacrificing their lives to stop Thanos: Iron Man and Black Widow.

A Black Widow movie was released after Avengers: Endgame, serving as a prequel origin story for Scarlett Johansson’s character. Johansson has been asked several times if fans will get to see Black Widow again, considering the MCU is currently in its Multiverse Saga, and Robert Downey Jr. is returning as the villainous Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. There are also rumors that Chris Evans is returning in Avengers: Doomsday as well.

Despite the rumors, Scarlett Johansson is staying firm in her belief that any Black Widow return would tarnish her death in Avengers: Endgame.

“It would be very hard for me to understand in what capacity [returning] would make sense for me, for the character that I play,” Johansson said. “I miss my buddies and really would love to be with them forever, but what works about the character is that her story is complete. I don’t want to mess with that. For fans, too — it’s important for them.”

She gave similar comments in March when speaking to InStyle for its Spring Fashion & Beauty issue. “Natasha is dead. She is dead. She’s dead. Okay?” Johansson said about Black Widow. “They just don’t want to believe it. They’re like, ‘But she could come back!’ Look, I think the balance of the entire universe is held in her hand. We’re going to have to let it go. She saved the world. Let her have her hero moment.”

The only Marvel movie to be nominated for an Oscar was Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Angela Bassett was nominated for Best Supporting Actress, with its other nominations coming for Best Original Song, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Costume Design, and Best Visual Effects.

When you look back at the success of Avengers: Endgame, Scarlett Johansson is right for saying that it was worthy of an Oscar nomination. Avatar won three Oscars and was considered the toast of Hollywood when it came out, mostly due to reinvigorating the 3D viewing experience. You can say that Avengers: Endgame had the same effect on superhero movies. Marvel Studios showed how to correctly land the plane when it comes to building and pulling off a shared cinematic universe, with Avengers: Endgame the crowning achievement. That alone should have the movie nominated for an Oscar.

