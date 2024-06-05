"Avengers assemble!"

Ever since Earth's mightiest heroes were brought together by a strange quirk of fate in 1963's The Avengers #1, the rallying cry has served as a warning to evil-doers everywhere. And it will be Steve Roger's Captain America who once again says those words when the star-spangled Avenger assembles a new team in Avengers Assemble #1.

Wasp, a founding member of the Avengers, returns to the team alongside Captain America (Steve Rogers), Hawkeye (Clint Barton), Hercules, She-Hulk (Jennifer Walters), Photon (Monica Rambeau), Night Thrasher (Dwayne Taylor), Lightning (Miguel Santos), Wonder Man (Simon Williams), Shang-Chi, and Lightspeed (Julie Power, formerly of Power Pack).

Spinning out of Jed MacKay's current comic run on Avengers and the crossover event Blood Hunt — in which Cap pulls together an ad hoc team of Avengers new and old to battle hordes of vampires — the five-issue series is written by Steve Orlando (Scarlet Witch) and will feature a revolving roster of artists, including Cory Smith (Wolverine), Scot Eaton (Cable), Marcelo Ferreira (Moon Knight: City of the Dead), Valentina Pinti (Immortal Thor), and more.

The official description: "As vampires attack the Marvel Universe, a ragtag group of volunteer Avengers set out to change the tide of battle. And in the aftermath, Captain America will form the Avengers Emergency Response Squad! Steve's handpicked team of veterans and newcomers live and train in Avengers Mansion, and when Captain America sounds the mission horn, whoever's on base has seconds to pack up and deploy. When the Red Skull's daughter discovers a dangerous artifact, Cap, Wasp, Photon and Shang-Chi set out to stop her-while Hawkeye hosts a poker game for the late arrivals. Will the AVENG.E.R.S. pass their first real test? Find out in the debut issue!"

"This is a great time to assemble!" Orlando said in a statement. "Avengers Assemble is bringing a murderer's row of classic Avengers back to the Mansion, and classic comics storytelling is coming with it! A team of icons and new recruits alike, but heavy on the icons! And in every issue, a barnburner of an entire story packed into twenty pages!"

"West Coast Avengers was the first comic book I ever bought, full stop. So, to be part of a return to form, heavy on personality, rich in action, is more than exciting-it's an honor!" he added. "Starting this summer, Avengers Emergency Response Squad is always on duty!"

Avengers Assemble #1 (of 5) goes on sale Sept. 11 from Marvel Comics.