Marvel Reveals What Leads the Avengers and X-Men to Reunite

Before the Uncanny Avengers reunite later this summer, one of Marvel's Free Comic Book Day titles reveals the incident that brought them back together. The Avengers Unity Squad was originally created in the fallout of Avengers vs. X-Men, and has undergone various different iterations over the years. The team was eventually put on the bench, especially when you consider how mutants have taken up residence on their island nation of Krakoa. Marvel teased the return of the Uncanny Avengers during Marvel Unlimited's X-Men: 60 Uncanny Years Live Virtual Event in March, and a story in Free Comic Book Day 2023: Avengers/X-Men #1 shows the lead-up to their return.

"Prescribed Burn" by Gerry Duggan, Joshua Cassara, Marte Gracia, VC's Clayton Cowles, Tom Muller, and Jay Bowen, and "Controlled Demolition" by Duggan, Javier Garrón, Morry Hollowell, VC's Travis Lanham, and Carlos Lao tell the Uncanny Avengers prequel story from the sides of the X-Men and Avengers, respectively. Of course, this all stems from the Hellfire Gala that's taking place on Krakoa. While the party is going on, a mystery individual is breaking into the X-Men's Treehouse base in New York City to steal the Captain Krakoa costume. Whoever this mystery character is, he appears to be a soldier coming out of retirement and on the side of the anti-mutant organization Orchis.

Captain Krakoa was an identity used by Cyclops when he had a very public death. Since then, the world has learned about mutant resurrection, so there was no need to keep pretending to be another new hero. Our new Captain Krakoa then heads to the Capitol to commit an act of terrorism in order to frame mutants. Captain America is ambushed by Orchis agents when he tries to head to the Capitol but is rescued by Rogue. We end with the new Stark Sentinels starting their mission to hunt down mutants.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Uncanny Avengers Leads to Fall of X

"Everything we've been working towards in our third act is coming to a head this summer," Duggan told fans in a video message during the X-Men: 60 Uncanny Years Live Virtual Event. "The Uncanny Avengers have existed to provide an example of unity between humanity and mutantdom, and they will need to work extra hard at that now as relationships and friendships have frayed in the events of FALL OF X."

Marvel's description of Uncanny Avengers reads, "THE FALL OF X will be a major turning point for the X-Men franchise that will see huge changes in current ongoing X-titles and the launch of multiple exciting new series! The devastating events of the Hellfire Gala and the tragic circumstances of FALL OF X calls for the return of the Avengers' Unity Squad in a new run of UNCANNY AVENGERS written by Gerry Duggan and drawn by Javier Garrón! Innocent people and world leaders are dead after simultaneous attacks on the U.S. and Krakoan governments, and that means one thing: it's time for a new squad of Avengers. False flag attacks meant to whip up anti-mutant hysteria are unfolding and hey, some of Steve Rogers' best friends are mutants. Marvel's new unity squad will include Captain America, Rogue, Deadpool, Quicksilver, Psylocke, and Penance. This powerhouse new team must solve the mystery of who the new, murderous Captain Krakoa is -- and stop his team of killers from igniting the fires of a new world war."

Uncanny Avengers #1 goes on sale in August. Let us know what you think of the Avengers/X-Men Free Comic Book Day comic in the comments!