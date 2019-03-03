Marvel’s Website Time-Travels to the ’90s in Honor of ‘Captain Marvel’

After the official Captain Marvel website got an awesome makeover last month, the site for Marvel itself has followed suit. Ahead of the film’s debut next week, Marvel.com has travel back to the 1990s and turned itself into a Geocities or Angelfire-like website.

Chock full of blinking GIFs and 8-bit backgrounds, the “new” Marvel site heavily promotes Captain Marvel, seemingly serving as a carbon copy of the movie’s website.

In addition to a 90s-accurate guest book feature, the site also features the iconic — yes, iconic — website hit counter that 90s kids are all too familiar with. Captain Marvel is set to be a prequel to the majority of MCU films, set sometime in the mid-1990s.

When asked why the film was set in that period, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige previously explained that it was an era the shared entertainment universe has yet to explore.

“The answer is, you’ll see in the storytelling of the movie,” Feige said. “But it allows us to play in an area that we have never played in before and tapping into a ’90s action genre was fun for us and being able to see an earlier part of the MCU before Nick Fury knew anything about aliens or anything about super-powered people and also tapping into the Kree-Skrull War, which in the comics was a huge part of the comic mythology, seemed like a fun thing to try and a fun way to give Carol Danvers her own standalone origin story.”

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel enters theaters on March 8th. Other upcoming films from Marvel Studios include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

Are you looking forward to Captain Marvel this week? How much money do you think it will make in its opening weekend? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

