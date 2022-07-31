Marvel Comics Writer Ron Zimmerman Dead at 64

Marvel Comics lost one of its creatives this week. Ron Zimmerman was a writer, film and television producer, and stand-up comic who wrote the series Spider-Man: Get Kraven in addition to the Ultimate Adventure series. He also worked on The Punisher, Captain Marvel, and Spider-Man. However, he was best known for the Rawhide Kid comic, a cowboy who occasionally time-traveled to modern-day comics such as The Avengers and West Coast Avengers. According to a report from Deadline, Zimmerman passed away on July 28th after a battle with cancer.

Zimmerman was a writer and producer who worked as a crew member on multiple Friday the 13th films. He also had a few acting credits, including playing Rotten Ronnie in Jet Li's The One (2001). Zimmerman had many writing credits, including a few episodes of 7th Heaven. Fans of the family drama might also remember him as Doc, a role he played in five episodes. Zimmerman's other writing credits include Hard Knocks, Charles in Charge, The John Larroquette Show, The Michael Richards Show, and My Wife and Kids. He also wrote the "Hawk and Dove" episode of Justice League Unlimited in 2004 and "The Cad and the Hat" episode of The Simpsons in 2017. Zimmerman's producing credits included 7th Heaven, Action, The Michael Richards Show, Shake It Up, and more.

Back in 2010, Zimmerman dated singing legend, Cher. At the time, she told Parade Magazine about how they got together.

"A girlfriend of mine knew him," Cher shared. "He wrote her this funny stuff. So then Ron and I started writing to each other on Facebook. He thought that I was a Cher impersonator or a hooker--it never occurred to him that it was actually me. We played verbal volleyball for about a month until he called my friend and asked who I really was. She went, 'It's Cher.' Ron flipped out. Then we talked on the phone. I said, 'Why don't you come over and we'll meet? If I don't like you or you don't like me, you can just go home.' And that's how we met."

Cher and Zimmerman remained friends, and she took to Twitter this week to share the news of his passing. "My friend Ronny died Today. Life is so fragile. Thank god I went to see him Wednesday nite," she wrote. You can view her post below:

Zimmerman hadn't tweeted since last year, but one of his last posts was of cool comic art of him and Cher. You can view it below:

Found an old photo file. Looking for whoever drew this. #cherZimmermancomicart pic.twitter.com/Ah93YftGSV — Ron Zimmerman (@Ron_Zimmerman) February 25, 2021





Our thoughts are with Zimmerman's friends and family at this difficult time.