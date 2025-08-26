Marvel Will Officially Confirm if Hulk Is the Strongest Avenger

The Hulk is the strongest one there is, at least, according to him. We’ve heard the Jade Giant say that for years, but even still, we’ve seen him get his butt handed to him just as much as plenty of Marvel’s other heavyhitters. Now, however, Marvel has decided to really prove that the Incredible Hulk is without a doubt the strongest one there ever was, is, or will be. We’ve seen Deadpool kill the Marvel Universe, we’re watching the Thing fight the Marvel Universe, and now we’re going to see the Hulk smash everything. Not just people, but every possible thing that could ever stand in his way.

Hulk Versus Everything, and I Mean Everything

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Hulk: Smash Everything is a brand new, five issue limited series coming out this December, where we’ll see the Incredible Hulk test his mettle against the worst and best Marvel has to throw at him. Don’t worry though, this won’t just be another comic where Hulk mindlessly fights everyone around him, although there will be plenty of that, but one that puts the gamma-powered monster through the ringer with everything they can throw at him. Hulk will be fighting heroes, villains, dinosaurs, entire planets, and even concepts like gravity and cosmic power. This is Marvel making the case that despite how expansive and massive their universe is, there is nothing inside it that can’t be smashed by the Hulk.

The superstar team of writer Ryan North (Fantastic Four, One World Under Doom) and artist Vincenzo Carratù (Psylocke, Dracula: Blood Hunt) will work together to bring this fighting-oddessy like no other to life. It’s going to begin with some classic battles, and then ramp up with every issue, every page, to be even bigger and broader than ever. This series is going to keep building on itself with everything the Hulk runs into, and there’s no time for padding or slowing down, because the Hulk will be climbing the ranks with each smash until he hits the very top, wherever that may be.

“Hulk is a perfect character, and Phillip Kennedy Johnson is doing incredible things with him in Incredible Hulk,” North told Marvel. “This series is an evergreen (no pun intended) story that features an ever-increasing series of things being smashed by Hulk across all five issues. It goes to some wild places that I promise you are not expecting (and one, if you know me, that you are) and, through all the chaos and smashing, also tells what I think is a pretty sweet story about this big green guy.”

“I think Bruce’s mind is one of the most fascinating in the Marvel Universe,” Carratù shared. “Since Peter David’s introduction of his multiple personalities, Hulk has been a constant rediscovery, and drawing him right now means a lot to me. Who among us, in a moment of rage, hasn’t thought about smashing everything? We’ll explore this facet of his identity and this time, we’re giving him free rein. It’ll be a lot of fun and truly crazy as Ryan and I push him into the most absurd corners of the universe with no limits!”

Hulk: Smash Everything #1 smashes onto store shelves December 3rd.