Marvel Reveals First Look at Ultimate Hawkeye

Another hero is set to make their debut in Marvel’s new Ultimate Universe. As we move farther along in the rebooted Ultimate Universe, readers continue to meet familiar heroes and villains with drastically different origin stories. Spider-Man is now married with kids, Black Panther is married to Okoye, and Reed Richards has taken on the mantle of Doom. The four titles leading the way are Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto’s Ultimate Spider-Man, Bryan Hill and Stefano Caselli’s Ultimate Black Panther, Peach Momoko’s Ultimate X-Men, and Deniz Camp and Juan Frigeri’s Ultimates. And later this fall, one of these titles will introduce Ultimate Hawkeye.

Marvel released its October 2024 solicitations for the Ultimate line, which includes Ultimate Black Panther #9, Ultimates #5, Ultimate Spider-Man #10, and Ultimate X-Men #8. While each contains interesting developments, Ultimates #5 is the title bringing in Ultimate Hawkeye. At this time it’s unknown if this Hawkeye is Clint Barton, Kate Bishop, or another character entirely, though we do get to see what their costume looks like on covers by Dike Ruan and Inhyuk Lee. Hawkeye is wearing a bodysuit with the signature color pattern, holding a bow and arrow. Hawkeye’s long hair is pulled back in a ponytail with two feathers sticking out of it.

Marvel teases Ultimate Hawkeye’s debut

The solicitation for Ultimates #5 reads, “Hawkeye No More? Not for long! A new challenger approaches when an unknown civilian picks up a discarded bow and arrow – and refuses to let the Ultimates reclaim the stolen Stark Tech! Captain America tries to settle the dispute, leading to an action-packed brawl of arrows versus shields! Meanwhile, the Ultimate Hellfire Club is up to something…”

The Ultimates have already recruited three heroes to their cause, with the first issue featuring Wasp and Giant-Man, and the second issue featuring a rescue mission for America Chavez.

Other developments in the Ultimate Universe include a team-up between J. Jonah Jameson and Ben Parker, a tease for the Ultimate Sorcerer Supreme, and the secret behind the universe’s mutants.

You can take a look at the covers and solicitations for the Ultimate Universe in October below.

Ultimate Black Panther #9

Written by BRYAN HILL

Art and Cover by STEFANO CASELLI

On Sale 10/2

THE ULTIMATE SORCERER SUPREME?

Magic, mysticism and metal clash! But the source of this magic is not what it appears to be, due to the Maker’s reshaping of the world… Black Panther wrestles with this new anti-vibranium – and deals with the devastating consequences! What is the price of such life-bringing power? And what is the price of trying to master it?

Cover of Ultimate Black Panther #9

Ultimates #5

Written by DENIZ CAMP

Art by JUAN FRIGERI

Cover by DIKE RUAN

Variant Cover by INHYUK LEE

On Sale 10/9

ULTIMATE HAWKEYE TARGETS CAPTAIN AMERICA!

Hawkeye No More? Not for long! A new challenger approaches when an unknown civilian picks up a discarded bow and arrow – and refuses to let the Ultimates reclaim the stolen Stark Tech! Captain America tries to settle the dispute, leading to an action-packed brawl of arrows versus shields! Meanwhile, the Ultimate Hellfire Club is up to something…

Main cover of Ultimates #5

Ultimates #5 Variant Cover by Inhyuk Lee

Ultimate Spider-Man #10

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art by DAVID MESSINA

Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

On Sale 10/16

J. JONAH JAMESON, BEN PARKER AND THE GREEN GOBLIN COLLIDE!

Fan-favorite duo Ben Parker and J. Jonah Jameson take center stage in this investigative mystery issue! But in this world of shadows and secrets, every unturned rock leads to danger… And they’ll soon have to decide which is the greater challenge – uncovering secrets or keeping them! Featuring guest art by David Messina!

Cover of Ultimate Spider-Man #10

Ultimate X-Men #8

Written by PEACH MOMOKO

Art and Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

On Sale 10/30

WHO ARE THE CHILDREN OF THE ATOM?

What are mutants? Where do they come from? And how has the Maker’s Council been keeping them under control? All these dark questions and more start to unravel as our heroes investigate a murder that, for some reason, the authorities keep covering up! And Shadow King advances his sinister plots!