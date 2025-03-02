Marvel Reveals New Look At Old Man Daredevil Comic

There’s an old Irish saying: “May you be in Heaven a full half-hour before the Devil knows you’re dead.” In Marvel’s Daredevil: Cold Day in Hell — by writer Charles Soule (Daredevil) and artist Steve McNiven (Civil War) — Matt Murdock, the Man Without Fear, is at the end of his life. Set in a grim future, the previously announced three-issue limited series is in the style of Mark Millar and McNiven’s Old Man Logan and Kaare Andrews’ Spider-Man: Reign, and follows a Matt who is “grizzled, older, and virtually powerless.”

“No longer operating as a super hero, Matt still finds ways to help others in a world more unjust than ever,” the synopsis teases, “but when a catastrophe miraculously restores his enhanced senses, he’s able to take the fight to where it matters most as Daredevil. With no one by his side, Daredevil has little chance against the evil permeating every corner until Captain America entrusts him with a mission to safeguard the world’s only hope.”

Now Marvel has unveiled eight covers for the three-part saga, including main covers by McNiven and variants by artists Rose Besch (Moon Knight: City of the Dead), Ben Harvey (One World Under Doom), Leinil Francis Yu (Wolverine), former Daredevil series artist John Romita Jr. (Daredevil: The Man Without Fear), and legendary Daredevil visionary Frank Miller (Daredevil: Born Again).

“I know whatever idea I write is going to be executed masterfully by Steve, and that level of trust allows you to take a lot of risks,” Soule said when announcing the new limited series at New York Comic Con in October. “It’s been a really interesting process because the way we made it is something I wouldn’t do with an artist that I didn’t have this level of collaboration and trust with. We’ve been working on this book for four years, and that time has been well spent.”

Added McNiven, “I started out by going, ‘Why are not more people learning from Frank [Miller] and the storytelling he does?’ I was inspired by his work on Dark Knight Returns. To a certain degree, the structure of a 16 panel grid forces you to do different storytelling techniques.”

Daredevil: Cold Day in Hell #1 hits stands on April 2, followed by issue #2 in May and issue #3 in June. See the covers below.

Daredevil: Cold Day in Hell #1 Cover by Steven McNiven

Daredevil: Cold Day in Hell #2 Cover by Steven McNiven

Daredevil: Cold Day in Hell #3 Cover by Steven McNiven

Daredevil: Cold Day in Hell #1 Variant Cover by Frank Miller

Daredevil: Cold Day in Hell #1 Variant Cover by Rose Besch

Daredevil: Cold Day in Hell #1 Variant Cover by Ben Harvey

Daredevil: Cold Day in Hell #1 Variant Cover by Leinil Francis Yu

Daredevil: Cold Day in Hell #1 Hidden Gem Variant Cover by John Romita Jr.