Deadpool Fights Harley Quinn in Meta DC vs. Marvel Crossover Battle

✖

The Marvel and DC Comics universes have crossed over quite a bit over the years, but there are still a litany of character team-ups that fans have been hoping to see, especially with newer characters. Wonder Twins and Mera: Tidebreaker artist Stephen Byrne has taken to social media to imagine some fun crossovers between the franchise's biggest characters -- and one of his newest ones takes it to a whole other level. Byrne's post, which you can check out below, pits DC's Harley Quinn in a comical and fourth-wall-breaking fight against Deadpool, with some hilarious results.

View this post on Instagram Wallbreakers A post shared by Stephen Byrne (@artworkofstephenbyrne) on May 26, 2020 at 6:04am PDT

Byrne also shared a look at his initial sketch layout of the piece, which you can check out below.

View this post on Instagram Wallbreakers: Layout to Finish A post shared by Stephen Byrne (@artworkofstephenbyrne) on May 27, 2020 at 3:44am PDT

This is just the latest crossover that Byrne has shared on social media in recent weeks, with other entries including Batman vs. Wolverine, Kyle Rayner vs. Captain Marvel, Bat-Mite and Spider-Ham, Iron Man vs. Superman, Thor vs. Wonder Woman, Captain America vs. Wonder Woman, Spider-Man 2099 vs Batman Beyond, and the Avengers vs. The Justice League.

Marvel vs DC has long been a fan-favorite idea but it's only been pursued by the publishing companies twice in the past. The 1996 DC vs. Marvel Comics written by Peter David and Ron Marz with art by Dan Jurgens and Claudio Castellini was the first, featuring match-ups like Superman vs. Hulk, Spider-Man vs. Superboy, Batman vs. Captain America, Wolverine vs. Lobo, and Storm vs. Wonder Woman.

This was followed by the Marvel/DC combo series, the Amalgam Universe which included mash-ups like Princess Ororo of Themiscyra (Wonder Woman & Storm), Dark Claw (Batman & Wolverine), and Spider-Boy (Superboy & Spider-Man).

Another official crossover event took place in 2003/2004 with Kurt Busiek's JLA/Avengers, marking the last time that Marvel and DC allowed their characters to interact but featured the kind of moments fans craved in such an event like Superman wielding Mjolnir and Captain America's shield.

In terms of Harley and Deadpool specifically, the two crimson-clad antiheroes have had a pretty unique history on the big screen, on television, and in the comics. The very first look at DC Universe's Harley Quinn animated series even poked fun at the now-canceled Deadpool cartoon in a pretty amusing way.

What do you think of this Harley Quinn/Deadpool mashup? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.