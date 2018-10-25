Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 10/24/2018

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn’t totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, Dark Horse, and more.

The review blurbs you’ll find contained herein are supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week, that includes The Books of Magic #1, Moon Knight #200, and Mars Attacks! #1. The links to those are also included with a snippet from the review in the following slides.

Also, we should clarify that we’ve simplified our ratings. If you’re a longtime fan, you’ve likely seen both letters and numbers attached to comic reviews. Going forward, this is now a whole number out of five; that’s it!

And with that, on to the reviews — which are listed in alphabetical order, but first by DC, Marvel, and the rest of the publishers.

DC #1

ACTION COMICS #1004

No issue has better defined why Brian Michael Bendis is the right writer to steer the Superman line of comics than Action Comics #1004. Even in the midst of ongoing mob mysteries and a supervillain breakout at Iron Heights, this story manages to make the superpowered action something that is best condensed to a single page (in impressive splash montages) in order to focus on Superman as a father and husband. His time at the office and with his wife delivers plenty of laughs and constructs stakes that both make sense for a bulletproof man and that are endlessly relatable. His greatest fears and anxieties stem from his immense love for the world he has built, and the result is one of the most moving issues of Action Comics in many years. This is Superman at his absolute best. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 5 out of 5

BATGIRL #28

Babs’ battle against Grotesque is able to be stretched into something much bigger, bringing some genuinely good moments along with it. At moments, the art and the dialogue get a bit too cartoonish, but there’s a large amount of heart and perseverance that makes the issue shine. The new Batgirl costume is also given quite a lot of spotlight, and this issue proves that it might be an element that should stick around. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

BATMAN BEYOND #25

Batman Beyond #25 serves as both the opening chapter for a major new arc and as a re-introduction to the wider world of the Batman Beyond universe. Not only do we see just about every major Batman ally/ex-sidekick — including Dick Grayson and Damian Wayne — we actually get a glimpse of how Gotham transformed from the gritty world of the present to the sleek and modern city of the future. Dan Jurgens excellently merges the continuity of both the cartoon and past Batman Beyond comics together, while Cully Hamner and Marco Santucci effortlessly switch between different Batman eras without confusing readers. This is a great jumping in point for the series and sets up a big return that should make every Batman fan happy. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

BATMAN KINGS OF FEAR #3

Kelley Jones remains in top form here, playing heavily with forms and shapes on the page as Batman and Scarecrow bounce around Gotham City together. The former is a block, powerful and reassuring, while the latter is a collection of diagonal limbs, creating chaos and action. Together they make for a fascinating contrast and deliver plenty of memorable panels. After a couple of issues featuring overly familiar Batman plotting, this one dials up the fun as the central duo take on an odd couple dynamic. The result is some genuinely funny moments all touched with a bit of madness. As this showcase continues, it is only increasing its capacity for fun while Jones remains the stylistic dynamo readers have come to know across so many years of great Batman stories. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

BOOKS OF MAGIC #1

[READ OUR FULL REVIEW HERE]

It’s not that The Books of Magic #1 is a bad comic; it’s well-paced, the art is solid — especially the opening pages that recap the original Gaiman-written series in a medieval tapestry inspired style — and the dialogue sounds realistic. However, it’s painfully unoriginal and takes no risks or chances either in plot or layout. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

DETECTIVE COMICS #991

Detective Comics has been curious at times, but this issue really seems to turn the corner. While Batman’s voice still seems a little off, James Robinson makes up for it with a truly compelling take on Two-Face, or should we say, Harvey Dent. The focus of this tale is not necessarily who is in control like a typical Two-Face story, but what one side’s actions mean to the other. It’s an interesting take on a well-worn character and finds a fresh way to move Harvey Dent into a more heroic role without making him an actual hero. It doesn’t hurt that the issue is gorgeous thanks to Carmine Di Giandomenico and Ivan Plascencia, who take every chance to show how beautiful Gotham can be but also wring emotion out of one of Batman’s hardest-to-read characters. Robinson’s Batman took a bit to get going, but it’s showing more and more promise with every issue. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

FLASH #57

Flash‘s latest arc has been a bit up and down, but the crew hit the final issue of it out of the park… just about. Many of the criticisms aimed towards Barry in past issues are analyzed and changed here in some form or fashion. His mission, his attitude, and more all seem to get payoffs as well as promising directions for the future, and it seems we really have a hero we can get behind, especially if Iris is with him for the journey. Commander Cold delivers one of the more poignant moments of the series too, and the art game is solid throughout. The only problem is that ending, which some might get more mileage out of than others. Thing is, it isn’t enough to knock down its score, as we’re going to at least give the team the benefit of the doubt. The Flash has all kinds of momentum, and we can’t wait to see what’s next. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 5 out of 5

DC #2

JUSTICE LEAGUE ODYSSEY #2

Justice League Odyssey #2 does something that all comics should: it balances an engaging story with real stakes for the characters while being a straight-up enjoyable read. The heroes continue to try to figure out exactly what’s going on with Darkseid and why they are all there, but this time, the stakes are much, much higher. People are dying, and that changes everything. Beautifully written, the characters all stay true to their personalities, but Starfire is a standout. Also a standout? The issue’s exquisite art. Stjepan Sejic and Deron Bennett are doing some of the best work in comics period in this issue. Come for the art, stay for the well-cracted and interesting story that will keep you wondering what’s next with the same level of depth most books take many, many more issues to reach. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

OLD LADY HARLEY #1

Forget everything I said about Old Lady Harley in Harley Quinn #42, because Old Lady Harley #1 is everything it’s predecessor was not. Frank Tieri has somehow taken the hot mess that was the one-shot story in Harley Quinn #42 and turned it into a witty, fast-paced, brilliantly self-aware and bitingly satirical thrill ride so full of Easter eggs and truly interesting story that you won’t want to put it down. Harley is older, maybe a little wiser, and a little confused about the dystopian world things have evolved into, but there is one mystery that is perhaps most troubling of all for her: the Joker is somehow still alive. While one might expect that Harley would seek him out for personal or romantic reasons, Tieri nails the strong and independent Harley we’ve seen building in her ongoing series; she wants to put the past away once and for all. Of course, that leads her to another surprising discovery that you’ll just have to read the issue for, but trust me that it’s well worth the read. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

RAVEN DAUGHTER OF DARKNESS #9

The same issues that have plagued Raven Daughter of Darkness for its entire run continue in #9. It is bogged down with exposition and the continued “mystery” of whether Baron Winters is on the up and up while Raven is tangled up in uneven portrayal — the issue is overwhelmingly lackluster and unnecessarily tedious. Marv Wolfman can’t seem to help himself when it comes to just going on and on about a mysterious apocalypse, but doesn’t do anything to advance the story towards said event. That does shift a little this issue with a critical piece of information being dropped, but at this point the whole series and premise is so ridiculously overcooked that, however it all works out, it’s going to end up nothing more than one very dry bird. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 1 out of 5

SCARLET #3

The third outing of the returned Scarlet delivers by far the most content of any issue to date. Supporting characters are fleshed out, mistakes are made leading to rising action, and the first great cliffhanger of the series so far is delivered. These individual pieces rarely assemble themselves into a cohesive issue, but provide varying degrees of success when read individually. Jumps in time and perspective attempt to build a more complex understanding of war for readers, but are largely superficial in nature. They still offer some excellent panels and sequences though, including one of Portland on fire that will encourage readers to linger. Scarlet improves its pacing and style in its third issue, but still shows a lot of necessary improvements to be taken as seriously as it is offered. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

SCOOBY DOO TEAM UP #43

This issue is genuinely Scooby Doo at its finest — and its absolutely weirdest. Teaming up with the Doom Patrol is a subtly genius move, especially as the characters are just weeks away from debuting on Titans. This issue is just as silly, colorful, and weird as you would expect, injecting just the right amount of nuance about the Doom Patrol’s predicaments. If you’ve never gotten into the world of Doom Patrol, or into this series, before, you absolutely need to start here. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

SILENCER #10

The Silencer seems to be finding its footing as an almost-parody of the violent and over the top EXTREME comics of the 1990s and early 2000s. I don’t know if the comic has always meant to have some of the tongue-in-cheek humor of this issue, but it really helps keep the focus off of the simultaneously convoluted and boring positioning of various factions within the Leviathan organization. For the first time in months, I didn’t focus on the Silencer’s laughably poor attempts to keep her family safe from harm. Instead, I smirked as I watched a mind-swapped Silencer struggle with a new cyborg body while fighting a magic dinosaur. This still isn’t a good comic, but it seems to be taking itself a lot less seriously, and that’s a very good thing. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

TERRIFICS #9

The newest issue of The Terrifics is frantically paced, which makes many of the character interactions feel empty and relegated to a side thought. Split between three different worlds and featuring two full teams of science-themed superheroes, the comic seems to be rushing to conclude this arc. That unfortunately means that the strange worlds, surprise cameos, and Silver Age-inspired super science is just tossed aside, making it pretty window dressing for what’s otherwise a standard superhero series. Even Jose Luis’ artwork is filled with the standard superhero poses and musculature — which might be a nod to classic comics like Fantastic Four, but makes the comic feel especially bland. Also, the big “twist” at the end was also pretty disappointing and sadly predictable. For a comic with so much promise, The Terrifics seems like “just” another superhero book in this issue, and that’s disappointing. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

TITANS #28

As part of DC’s “Drowned Earth” event, the change of pace felt in Titans #28 is certainly palpable. Although a Titans team minus Nightwing had started feeling a bit stagnant, the reintroduction of Garth to the team, albeit temporarily, pushes the plot forward in an enjoyable way. While this issue didn’t stand out in particular, it’ll definitely be required reading for those interested in “Drowned Earth”. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

WONDER WOMAN #57

There’s not a single plot point, element of characterization, or bit of background in Wonder Woman #57 that isn’t dragged out over far too many captions or speech balloons until the thought has been well and thoroughly beaten into the ground, to a point where it’s near the Earth’s mantle. Even as illustrations of screaming beings are displayed across a spread, half a dozen captions explain that these beings are in pain and then find ways to reiterate that point. It’s difficult to imagine any artist filling these pages with life as the endless prose drains any momentum from the story. What is written is generally blunt with references to a 30-year-old Alan Moore-penned story providing the most imagination. Superhero events are intended to be exciting, vivid affairs, and that is exactly what Wonder Woman #57 and the rest of this event is not. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 1 out of 5

Marvel #1

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #8

The newest volume of Amazing Spider-Man introduces a brand-new villain, an entire set of them, in fact, as it continues to improve with each new installment. This issue strikes a careful balance between the colorful humor that surrounds Spider-Man and the incredible stakes involved with being a high-profile superhero, delivering laughs and gasps without one undercutting the other. While this issue primarily sets up problems to come, the problems are impressive in their nature and provide some very amusing guest appearances in a series of one-page gags. This is the best issue of the new Amazing Spider-Man so far and sets up even more good things to come. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

BLACK PANTHER VS DEADPOOL #1

The first issue of this crossover proves to be about as ridiculous as you’d expect, and that’s exactly why it works so well. Kibblesmith is able to balance these drastically different characters so well, letting them each shine in their weird and wonderful ways while also giving their interactions just enough bite. A small number of the jokes end up being a bit cringeworthy, but by and large the humor feels like a delight, something only accented by Ortiz’s cartoony, but stylistically fun art. No matter how big of a fan you might be of both of these characters, this issue definitely is worth checking out. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

INFINITY WARS ARACHKNIGHT #1

Arachknight #1 features a surprisingly creative mashup between Spider-Man and Moon Knight. Writer Dennis Hopeless merges Moon Knight’s multiple personalities with the different aspects of Peter Parker’s life — splitting the science nerd, tech CEO, goofy superhero, and angsty street-level fighter into dissociative and separate voices in Peter’s head. While the Spider-Man/Moon Knight blend doesn’t always work (the Osborns are merged with Werewolf by Night and play a big role in Arachknight’s origin), I still like Hopeless’ twist on the Spider-Man mythos, and Ale Garza’s art is very clean and gives all of the characters a distinctive familiar but different look. This is a solid comic that plays no part in the larger “Infinity Wars” event, but is still a fun read for fans of the Spider-Man or Moon Knight characters. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

INFINITY WARS SLEEPWALKER #2

The primary plot of Infinity Wars: Sleepwalker #2 iss interesting enough — until it’s eventually bogged down by a seemingly unnecessary side plot. Sleepwalker is a character that is perfectly nostalgic for those of us who were raised on comics in the 1990s, but now that I’ve grown up, it’s very easy to see just how campy the character can be. That’s no shame on Chad Bowers and Chris Sims in the slightest as they write the character just as intended. Sleepwalker’s powerset combined with the various amalgamations of characters is a recipe for a bizarre comic, one which will either be loved or hated. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

INFINITY WARS SOLDIER SUPREME #2

Although the story seems rather rushed, with decades after decades of stories crammed into two issues, Infinity Wars: Soldier Supreme #2 is probably my favorite issue of these “warped” tie-ins so far. For being the last of a very brief two-issue miniseries, this issue does a relatively good job of helping tie up some of the loose ends presented in the previous book. The addition of M.O.R.D.O.C, an amalgamation of Baron Mordo and M.O.D.O.K., is extremely campy, but hey, what do you expect from an enormous floating head? Adam Kubert might be the perfect artist for this particular run; hHis thin, whispy lines remind me of Victorian-era illustrations, and that’s a look I definitely find suited best for the Soldier Supreme. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR #36

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur #36 brings to an end the “Save Our School” arc and, like most story arcs for Moon Girl, everything gets tied in a neat little bow. This time around, though, Lunella appears to at least have had a little bit of character development, learning a bit of a lesson in all her machinations to outsmart everyone for her solutions. That said, the ending of the arc is too neat and tidy. It’s fine enough for a younger reading audience — and honestly, this issue is a lot of fun if you’re a kid thanks to not one but two dinosaurs — but overall it’s just an average comic. A little fun, nothing to write home about, and per the usual Lunella’s personal Doombot kind of steals the show. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

MOON KNIGHT #200

[READ OUR FULL REVIEW HERE]

Bemis’ run has been uneven, but Moon Knight #200 captures it in its entirety and reveals a take on the character that delivered far more good than bad. An abundance of new characters and evolved relationships provide a good mix of laughter and some genuinely moving moments. For any flaws in the discussion of mental illness, Bemis and his collaborators resist the urge to turn the issue into a punchline or excuse for action, and redirect the series to addressing it with seriousness. Paul Davidson is given ample opportunities to shine alongside a collection of guest artists who contribute to his storytelling rather than distracting from it. While Moon Knight #200 is as messy as most special issues of a long-running series, its approach to the character and story of the past few years provides lots of reasons to love it, flaws and all. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

Marvel #2

MSH CAPTAIN MARVEL HALLOWEEN SPOOKTACULAR #1

The new era of Marvel Super Hero Adventures kicks off with a spookfest, and it’s hard not to smile at the results. The book’s take on Spider-Man is pitch-perfect, and the art style meshes with the all-ages approach spectacularly. The puns come in heavy, but the characters are in on the joke, and I found myself laughing and smiling throughout, especially at running jokes like that poor angry cat. The take on classic newspaper comics is spot on too, and the meta aspect was more than welcome. This is a delightful accompaniment to the Halloween season for all ages, and we can’t wait to see what they do for Thanksgiving. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

PUNISHER #3

Frank Castle’s new normal finds a lot of surprising obstacles this issue, but things still manage to be even more high-octane than ever. From reluctant team-ups to surprising returns, the dizzying situation that Frank puts himself into occasionally gets a bit ridiculous, but still has a ton of nuance. When combined with genuinely bloody action and a surprising cliffhanger, this issue proves just how much of a gem this Punisher series can be. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

RETURN OF WOLVERINE #2

Declan Shalvey takes over on art for the second issue of this event and the result is a boat-based action sequence that makes for a fantastic centerpiece. It is every bit as brutal as most Wolverine fans could expect, and one particular sequence plays out with the elegance of a samurai duel albeit one fought with claws. This stylistic upgrade isn’t enough to make readers ignore how clumsily the bones of this story are laid out though. The hot claws are every bit as ridiculous in their introduction as one could expect and the plot is constructed as a simple excuse to move between points A and B. It’s the dialogue that stands out as being most cringeworthy though with some lines that would likely be treated as hackneyed in medium or genre. There are some truly great action sequences, but Return of Wolverine remains something best left on the shelf, no matter how stylish some pages might be. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

SENTRY #5

Since Jeff Lemire started his run on Sentry, the writer has flirted with the thriller genre each and every issue. In his apparent final issue on the run, Lemire turns the title into a full-on horror show just in time for Halloween. While reading through, I found myself speechless at how Joshua Cassara was able to draw the brutal panels as they unfolded without getting too over-the-top gory.

Arguably one of the strongest characters in the entire Marvel mythos, Lemire and company were able to transform Robert Reynolds into a very relatable character. While none of us can speak to the fact of flying around the world at super-sonic speeds, nearly all of us can relate to the internal struggles Reynolds faced in each of these five issues. While I wouldn’t go the length to say Lemire’s run is a definitive take on the character, it certainly is a set of issues that will mold and shape the Golden Guardian of Good for years to come. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 5 out of 5

SPIDER-GEDDON #2

Every flaw that was present in the debut of this event remains in its second outing. Dialogue and events are all an excuse to shuffle characters about for the next centerpiece with personalities and motives changing to suit the plot. Tone does not even remain consistent between panels as jokes are cracked over the fresh corpses of comrades. Even the chaotic action fails to deliver any moments worth remembering. As far as superhero events go, Spider-Geddon #2 is the definition of a cash grab, taking money and providing very little in return besides disappointment. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

SPIDER-GIRLS #1

This debut issue finds the right mix of action, emotion, and heart that all kinds of Spider-Man fans will hopefully enjoy. While some plot points might be a bit lost on those who haven’t been following “Spider-Geddon”, the issue as a whole is able to quickly establish its own unique story. Houser gives everyone a mostly clear, distinct voice, with plenty of room to grow as the miniseries carries along. And Genolet’s art is visually delightful, especially when it comes to the different character designs. Overall, this miniseries shows a heck of a lot of promise. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3 out of 5

SPIDER-GWEN GHOST-SPIDER #1

Spider-Gwen is back, and even if the heroine doesn’t like the alias, she’s never fit better into its shoes. Spider-Gwen: Ghost-Spider is here, and the “Spider-Geddon” crossover meets Gwen at a touchy time. Fresh out of prison, the heroine is relearning the joys of freedom while reconciling her past, but things go sideways when the multiverse comes calling. Feeling more than a little uncertain, Gwen slips into an intriguing new headspace that writer Seanan McGuire nails with wit to spare. Fans will put down this inaugural issue wanting and waiting for more. — Megan Peters

Rating: 5 out of 5

Marvel #3

STAR WARS DOCTOR APHRA #25

With Vader hot on her tail, Aphra is faced with few options that could cause the Sith Lord to stop his pursuit. Ultimately, it’s one of Aphra’s closest cohorts that offers up a sacrifice in exchange for the Doctor’s escape, leading only to more disappointment and potential doom. This arc was one of the messier narratives of Doctor Aphra, though it ultimately led to some satisfying emotional beats for the main character. This issue could have effectively been the final issue of the series and offered some exciting reveals and cathartic emotional revelations about Aphra, only for the final pages to tease an unwanted reunion, both on the characters’ parts and the readers’. Hopefully the future of the book embraces more straightforward storytelling and incorporates how the events of this issue impacted Aphra permanently. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

WHAT IF? THOR #1

Ethan Sacks and Michele Bandini craft a instant classic “What If” involving a twist on Thor and Loki’s joint origin stories. Instead of Loki being brought to Asgard to be raised by Odin and Freya, Thor is instead taken to Jotunheim and groomed to be the next leader of the Frost Giants. Bandini’s art reminds me of Oliver Copiel’s iconic work on Thor, with expressive eyes and fantastic monsters and settings. Sacks’ pacing is fantastic, giving us a complete story with a classic ambiguous ending in just 20 pages. This comic is a fantastic example of how to use existing continuity and origins as a foundation for something new, and how to tell a complete story in a single issue. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 5 out of 5

X-MEN BLACK JUGGERNAUT #1

The unstoppable Juggernaut feels a bit like he’s running in place in his issue of X-Men Black. Robbie Thompson’s story dives into Cain Marko’s psyche, both literally and figuratively, but rather than revealing anything new, it doubles down on who we already understood the Juggernaut to be. Shawn Crystal provides some stellar compositions and Rico Renzi’s colors aptly differentiate reality from the mental plane but are a bit garish at times, particularly when used on Crystal’s sparse background. Meanwhile, Lonnie Nadler, Zac Thompson, and Geraldo Borges’ ongoing Apocalypse tale comes full circle and promises exciting things ahead for the first mutant. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

X-MEN RED #9

X-Men Red #9 sees another artist shift as Roge Antonio take over for Carmen Carnero. Antonio has a bolder style than Carnero, lending itself more to sweeping, impactful panels. It is closer to How Mahmud Asrar began the series, though Antonio’s linework is less loose than Asrar’s. Antonio’s “go big” style may be what X-Men Red needs as it enters the final act of Tom Taylor’s story and Jean Grey’s team of X-Men begin to face Cassandra Nova head-on. This issue is lighter on the metaphor than most of the series has been, but has enough strong relationship moments and excellent characterizations that it will likely still leave X-Men fans with the urge to pump their fists in the air. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 5 out of 5

Other Publishers #1

ALIENS DUST TO DUST #3

After the emergency shuttle crashes back on the planet, the survivors are forced to find refuge in a nearby military base, with not all characters surviving the journey. When the youngest survivor suffers a close call with a xenomorph, the rest of the survivors can’t help but wonder how he got so lucky, with one member of the group citing a potentially series-altering reveal about the nature of the creatures. Given that this series title is “Dust to Dust,” the reader is going to see a lot of dust flying around. Unfortunately, the series suffers from its messy depictions of the inclement weather, making it difficult to understand the chaos and terror of the tense sequences. From there, the storyline follows cliched survival premises in the sci-fi/horror genre, with the tease about what motivates a xenomorph being (possibly) the most exciting element of this issue. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 2 out of 5

DIE!DIE!DIE! #4

The most violent issue of Die!Die!Die! so far delivers a series of action sequences with each managing to be more impressive than the last. Subtle maneuvers resulting in big payoffs are perfectly presented, so that even as one grimaces it’s tough to resist smiling just a little bit. The issue does fall into one of the most common traps of superhero comics layering one action sequence in particular with an excessive amount of dialogue. Given the pacing of the page, it’s impossible to connect the number of words in any given panel to the timing of events or believe that a character isn’t expelling a lung due to breathlessness. Every page and gory detail of this series continues to stun, providing a big reason to check it out, if only the scripting would get out of the way. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

DREAM DADDY #3

Dream Daddy returns with its third issue, but Mat’s solo outing doesn’t pack the punch the espresso lover might like. The charming suburban dad is as cute as ever in this special series, but his narrative is loaded with uneven pacing and the issue’s over-abundant cast. While Mat is giving some solid quips, Dream Daddy fans will likely finish the issue feeling unsatisfied even if Amanda’s hilarious Internet history will leave them laughing. — Megan Peters

Rating: 2 out of 5

JUDGE DREDD TOXIC #1

Like Judge Dredd himself, Judge Dredd: Toxic #1 is a blunt instrument from start to finish. Many of the recent Dredd series from IDW have been targeting specific political issues for a dystopian satirical take, and this is no exception. Focusing on the travails of both illegal aliens (in this case, literal aliens) and a low-income workforce, the miniseries sets up a clear analog to one of the most fraught issues in the United States today. The language and caricatures utilized all make it clear exactly what is being said and how the issue is being framed too. “Toxic” isn’t looking to make a nuanced case, but preach to the converted with potential laughs and expansion of the Mega-City One mythos along the way. There’s nothing that makes this story stand out from Dredd stories of the present or past, and any reader will quickly realize whether what comes next is something they’ll enjoy. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

MARS ATTACKS #1

[READ OUR FULL REVIEW HERE]

While this new iteration of Mars Attacks! might not be a home run for all readers, it delivers a cacophony of campy and comical carnage we expect from the title, honoring both Burton’s film and the trading cards that burned images of Martian mayhem into our brains. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #32

“Beyond the Grid” is taking the Rangers to bold new places, and expanding the universe in ways we didn’t know we wanted. First off this book just doesn’t look like any other book out there, with wonderfully creative panel layouts and gorgeous splash pages throughout the issue from artists Simone Di Meo, Alessandro Cappuccio, and Walter Baiamonte. That expansion of the universe doesn’t just stretch to the art though, as Marguerite Bennett introduces some promising subplots between the Rangers that should bear fruit in the coming issues, and we can immediately say that the sooner we get more Ranger Slayer and Heckyl the better. The issue ends on a lovely hook, one that comes with a killer design and enough mystery to make you wish next month were here already. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 5 out of 5

OLIVIA TWIST #2

Olivia Twist #2 is a solid issue that continues to build Olivia’s story, picking up with the cost of her shelter with Fagan’s crew. Watching Olivia struggle with that price makes for a compelling read, but it’s also the slow reveal that no one is exactly what the seem and there is something much larger at play that’s a treat. The only problem is that a lot is jammed into the issue. With the comic being an adaptation of Oliver Twist, the title’s four-issue series isn’t a lot of time to fully explore the story. As things are starting to heat up for Olivia by issue’s end, the story begins to get cluttered, something that might not bode well for the next issue. Also disappointing? We don’t break any new ground in explaining how this dystopian world comes to be, which is a big bummer as it’s one of the more interesting elements of the adaptation. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

Other Publishers #2

OVER GARDEN WALL HOLLOW TOWN #2

This issue is an interesting beast, striking a balace between narratively unsettling and aesthetically gorgeous. Granted, only bits and pieces of new information get revealed about what exactly is going on, which some might find a little frustrating. But the mystery here feels just potentially interesting enough to work, and to hopefully leave readers wanting more. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3 out of 5

RAT QUEENS #12

Rat Queens #12 taps into the series’ roots for one of its most fun installments since the series relaunched. After the previous reality-bending storyline, it is refreshing to find the Queens delving through a dungeon and fighting orcs and monsters. Owen Gieni gets to cut loose with the action scene that opens the issue and stretch himself in depicting the divine realm to which Dee has ascended. Kurtis Wiebe also delivers some of his strongest dialogue, showing off his ability to write his characters both earnestly and with wit. If you felt a bit lost or overwhelmed by the high concept of the previous arc, this issue will give you a dose of pure Rat Queens goodness. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

REDNECK #16

Redneck #16 is one of the more profound issues of the entire series, allowing for the smaller, more intimate relationships in the family to shine through. The focus on these important conversations reminds you why you love this book in the first place: the characters. If it’s action and vampire bites you’re looking for, you won’t find them in this issue, but that’s totally OK. This is something much better. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

REGULAR SHOW 25 YEARS LATER #5

Most of the series to this point has focused on the relationship the guys have to one another, as well as their kids. In the penultimate issue, the wives take a more prominent role, and we get to explore yet another side of the fears we face as we age. It’s hidden through a thick mask of fun colors and goofy tropes, but the issue of insecurity is ever-present, and oh-so relatable. Taking an outside look at our fears is a great way to reminds ourselves that we chose to surround ourselves with specific people for a reason, and this issue does a wonderful job of doing just that. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

SHADOWMAN #8

Shadowman #8 kicks off a new storyline that sees the mysterious organization that’s been operating behind the scenes of this latest volume finally step out of the shadows. This issue is mostly setup, and pretty basic setup at that. Someone’s trying to resurrect a big bad, so the hero has to get to a specific location first to stop them before they do and said big bad wipes out all life on Earth. Renato Guedes and Simon Bowland’s visuals skew heavily towards realism, which helps with the conspiracy-thriller tone of the book. Whether Andy Diggle and his collaborators can help elevate the plot to something more than it’s basic structure remains to be seen. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

STAR TREK TNG TERRA INCOGNITA #4

In Star Trek: The Next Generation: Terrage Incognita #4, Scott and David Tipton do what they do best by delivering a one-shot story that feels like it could be a lost episode of the original television series. This issue focuses on Wesley Crusher’s Starfleet field training as he joins Commander Riker and Lieutenant Barclay (secretly the mirror universe doppelgänger of the actual Enterprise crewman) on a diplomatic mission to a manufacturing planet that could help rebuild the Federation fleet after the battle of Wolf 359. The Tiptons do a great job of balancing the high-concept idea of a society built on a strictly enforced caste system that mirrors the ad-hoc castes of modern Earth society with personal story of Riker and Wesley’s relationship, like a good Star Trek episode. Angel Hernandez does a great job with bringing this strange society to life, making it seem appropriately alien in a way that television budget likely couldn’t handle. There are a few technical hiccups with the issue — a redundant panel, a poorly placed word balloon, a line of clumsy dialogue — but the strength of the concept is enough to carry the issue through. With the mirror universe Barclay story still simmering in the background, this is another delicious serving of comfort food for Star Trek fans. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

STAR WARS TALES FROM VADERS CASTLE #4

As our Rebels on Mustafar are seemingly up against a massive beast, a story regarding Ewoks is told in hopes of inspiring courage about facing an immense threat. A group of Ewoks return to their village, only to find it somewhat abandoned, with another native creature posing itself as the threat. When the Ewoks investigate the whereabouts of their families, an even larger, and more villainous threat emerges as the real root of evil. Tales from Vader’s Castle has embraced the darker corners of the Star Wars galaxy, which is why we were so shocked to find out the most unsettling story in the series so far coming from such an unexpected place.

In addition to the artwork reflecting the darker tone of the story more effectively than previous issues, the narrative serves as a full-blown homage to The Wicker Man, confirming the creative minds swung for the fences when deciding what types of terrors to convey. Additionally, the wraparound story on Mustafar was far more grim than previous installments, including the Rebel squad suffering actual fatalities while teasing a confrontation with Vader himself. This issue is the clear standout so far, delivering horrors that are tame enough for young audiences yet macabre enough for adult readers. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 5 out of 5

Other Publishers #3

TMNT MACROSERIES #2

The Michelangelo issue of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Macroseries is a case of really strong character work being balanced atop of some shaky plot scaffolding. The issue’s conflict stems from the Turtles seeking out Master Splinter’s aid in taking care of orphans left behind after the Rat King’s attack. Splinter agrees to take them in on the condition that they are trained as the next generation of Foot Clan ninjas. That Splinter would force this point feels like a natural extension of the dark path he’s been on since he became the leader of the Foot Clan, but Leonardo, Donatello, and Raphael are all made to look very bad by their willingness to go along with the idea. Perhaps that’s meant to show just how much sway Splinter still has over his sons despite Clan Hamato’s split from the Foot, but it seems a step too far, especially since nobody suggests simply turning the children over to the state, which may not be ideal, but is probably better than being turned into child soldiers.

While the setup is strained, it does give Michelangelo his time to shine. While the other Turtles look bad for going with Splinter, it does make Michelangelo look all the more courageous for his dissension. Ian Flynn writes Michelangelo as the idealistic heart of the Turtles and examines that idea from all sides. He shows Mikey’s compassion and passion and how together they can get him in over his head and help bring those he cares about back from the brink. It all comes to a head with an emotional climax, a duel drawn beautifully by Michael Dialynas to emphasize the clash of personalities as strongly as the clash of weapons.

If you can get past the weak setup, this is a near-perfect Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles story. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

USAGI YOJIMBO THE HIDDEN #7

“The Hidden” arrives at its conclusion and delivers upon every character introduction, mystery, and thematic thread introduced across the previous six issues. It is a climactic achievement that pays off the building tension and limited action sequences since the story began with one of the best chases in comics this year. There is simply too much to this issue for every notable moment to be provided even a brief comment in a bite-sized review. With every page turn Sakai reaffirms his status as one of the greatest living cartoonists in the United States, telling a story that functions on levels of pure excitement, character development, and thematic cohesion. The ending is bittersweet, but there’s never even the hint of a misstep. Throughout the decades of Usagi Yojimbo, there have been many great introductory stories, and “The Hidden” is already prepared to join their ranks as both a grand adventure and sweeping historical narrative. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 5 out of 5

VAMPIRONICA #4

The vampires of Riverdale spring into action at Cheryl Blossom’s pool party, leaving Veronica, Archie, and Dilton to mount their defenses against the unholy bloodsuckers. Riverdale’s finest refuse to go down without a fight, though when Veronica seemingly scores a key victory, she realizes that the town’s terrors are only beginning. Narratively, this issue delivers the humor and horror that this title has been consistently offering, whether it be Jughead utilizing garlic bread breath as a defense or filling water guns with holy water to combat the undead. Unfortunately, with Greg Scott taking over the artwork from Greg Smallwood (who still serves as a co-writer with Meg Smallwood), the look of the issue leans more into the horror world than the first issues. This isn’t to say that the artwork is bad, but the book’s more abstract shapes and muted color palette is a departure from Smallwood’s brighter and more detailed depictions of the characters. The book is still solid; we might just have to get used to this new approach to Vampironica‘s artwork. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

WHISPERING DARK #1

There’s an interesting conceit at the core of this miniseries as it examines the morality of violence in the context of war, with or without the hints of supernatural elements along the way. The touches of religiosity and demonic imagery do more to detract from the overall thrust of the story and its themes than provide any notable additions. They are not what leaves Whispering Dark as a deeply flawed vehicle for its plot though. Narrative captions coat every page and detail exactly how readers should consider and reflect upon each new sequence. Rather than allow the brief moments of terrible violence to speak for themselves, they are repeated and drained of impact. The result is an issue that drags on and deflates every point it is trying to make along the way. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

X-O MANOWAR #20

Matt Kindt is bringing two of his definitive concepts at Valiant crashing together as the psychedelic world of Divinity brings X-O Manowar into its fold. The results provide a lot of opportunities and some striking visuals in this issue, but also demand a great deal of explanation. That creates some tension in the issue as great ideas begin to emerge and the future possibilities are evident, even as most of the page space is dedicated to preparing readers not steeped in the modern Valiant mythology. As an individual unit, it’s not the most exciting superhero comic of the month, but what it does deliver is everything necessary to start some real fireworks with characters, concepts, and conflict all in place by the final page. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5