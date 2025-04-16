Marvel Is Revisiting X-Men’s Hellfire Gala in the Darkest Way Possible

The most popular event from the X-Men’s Krakoa era is coming back with a unique twist. The days of mutants living together in harmony on the sovereign island nation of Krakoa are in the distant past, but several moments during that time will live on in infamy. An example of that is the Hellfire Gala, which featured high-fashion, drama, and surprises — everything fans have come to love about the X-Men. The final Hellfire Gala kickstarted the Fall of X and the end of the Krakoa era, but the X-Men are determined to honor their past while looking to the future in a special one-shot.

Videos by ComicBook.com

X-Men: Hellfire Vigil #1 is a special one-shot featuring Marvel’s current lineup of X-Men creators, including Jed MacKay (X-Men), Gail Simone (Uncanny X-Men), Eve L. Ewing (Exceptional X-Men), Luciano Vecchio (Uncanny X-Men, Storm), Javier Garrón (Uncanny X-Men), Sara Pichelli (Scarlet Witch), and more. Mutantkind will reflect on the loss of the mutant nation of Krakoa, while also reigniting hope for the future. Like previous Hellfire Galas, the party will be filled with reunions, returns, and revelations, all setting the stage for the next year of X-Men storytelling.

“We’ve been working towards the Hellfire Vigil for a year now, and all of the assorted X-creators came together to make this a moment of significance for the X-Men and their world as a whole,” Executive Editor Tom Brevoort explained. “If you’ve been wondering when somebody was going to encounter somebody else, the answer is right here in this book! It’s a capstone to events that began in From The Ashes and sets up major movements that will be playing out across the coming months. Plus it’s full-packed with great art and great character moments.”

The Hellfire Gala has become so popular and a staple of the X-Men mythos that it inspired the new season of the Marvel Rivals video game. Players in Marvel Rivals will be able to purchase Hellfire Gala-inspired skins for their characters during Season 2. Emma Frost is a new playable character, and Krakoa is being added as a new location.

X-MEN: HELLFIRE VIGIL #1

Written by JED MACKAY, GAIL SIMONE, EVE L. EWING, ALEX PAKNADEL, COLLIN KELLY, JACKSON LANZING, GEOFFREY THORNE, JASON LOO, MUREWA AYODELE & STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

Art by JAVIER GARRÓN, NETHO DIAZ, SARA PICHELLI, FEDERICA MANCIN, LUCIANO VECCHIO, DECLAN SHALVEY, ROI MERCADO & MARCUS TO

Cover by LUCIANO VECCHIO

Variant Cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

Variant Cover by AKA

On Sale 7/2

One year ago, at the final Hellfire Gala, the dream of a unified mutant nation was forever shattered by a cowardly sneak attack by anti-mutant forces. To mark the moment and to proclaim loudly and strongly to all concerned that mutantkind still stands, the time has come for X-Men of all stripes to come together in solidarity and celebration. Featuring the meetings and moments that fans have been asking for since FROM THE ASHES began, be there for a keystone moment marking the movement of one era into the next and setting up story threads that will play out across the X-line in the near future!

Are you excited to see what Marvel has planned for the X-Men: Hellfire Vigil? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!