Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 11/21/2018

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today.

The review blurbs you’ll find contained herein are supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week, that includes American Carnage #1, Tony Stark: Iron Man #6, and Archie #700. The links to those are also included with a snippet from the review in the following slides.

Also, we should clarify that we’ve simplified our ratings. If you’re a longtime fan, you’ve likely seen both letters and numbers attached to comic reviews. Going forward, this is now a whole number out of five; that’s it!

And with that, on to the reviews — which are listed in alphabetical order, but first by DC, Marvel, and the rest of the publishers.

DC #1

AMERICAN CARNAGE #1

Ultimately, American Carnage broaches an important topic with the sort of seriousness that it deserves. Too often are white extremists portrayed as sad sacks or over the top in comics instead of the very real and pervasive threat that they are. In American Carnage, we not only see the violent terrorist side of this movement, but also the side that masquerades as legitimate in the mainstream. And sure, this sort of story has been shown before in comics, but almost always with the caveat that the movement is led by cryofrozen Nazis or Hitler clones and not actual people that seem nice on the surface and stir up hatred and violence while keeping their hands clean.

American Carnage is a strong start to a story that feels very important, especially in today’s world. It feels authentic and comes at a time where we need a hard look at how these movements start. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 5 out of 5

AQUAMAN #42

Aquaman serves as a “Drowned Earth” tie-in, and while it would’ve been better if it hadn’t come out the same day as the next main chapter in the story, the issue still has some worthwhile pieces. This is a tie-in the truest sense of the word, and is nowhere near mandatory. That said, Dan Abnett makes use of Arthur’s father to show Arthur’s internal struggles in a creative and visual way, and even reveals a nugget or two about Arthur’s abilities, powers or no powers, along the way. Lan Medina’s art is solid here, though it’s only when he’s able to cut loose, say like in that epic killer whale scene for instance, that the art truly shines. In short, this issue isn’t necessary, and only takes place between a page or two of the main “Drowned Earth” storyline, but if you’re an Aquaman fan you’ll still likely enjoy it. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 3 out of 5

BATMAN #59

Ever since the wedding that wasn’t this summer, the Batman title has been very contained with a series of smaller stories working together to show just how far Batman and Bruce Wayne are falling thanks to heartbreak. In Batman #59, however, the story loops back a bit to the tease from the wedding that Bane is somehow pulling puppet strings in a long play against the Dark Knight. And it’s working. Batman is at his darkest, most unrestrained worst this time around, to the point it’s getting nearly impossible to want to root for him in any capacity. To an extent that’s the point, but the deeper we get into King’s run the more and more this bleak fall from grace into utter darkness becomes a chore to read, and that’s especially evident here. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 2 out of 5

COVER #3

Cover is a very dissonant comic, a mix of inside baseball about the comics industry, Japanese metaphors, and mid-level spy work. The premise itself is seemingly brilliant — a comic creator is recruited by the CIA! — but the comic just can’t decide what it wants to be. This is reflected a bit in David Mack switching art styles every few pages. The comic bounces between Mack’s classic watercolor style to a two-toned style more reminiscent of some of Bendis’ other creator-owned collaborators. There’s even a couple pages of Bill Sienkiewicz’s work mixed in in the middle of this issue. While Mack’s art is gorgeous to look at, the comic suffers from a major narrative problem. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 2 out of 5

DAMAGE #11

Damage has been at its best over the last few issues, as it explored Ethan’s past and placed him on a path to try and set right his wrongs. As I’ve said before, the book is at its lowest point when entire issues are nothing but an excuse for this massive being to fight popular DC characters, with little to no story involved. That’s what happens again in this issue, and it’s just not an enjoyable experience. Here, Damage fights a few heroes for 20 pages until Superman arrives and teases yet another fight in the next installment. That’s it. That’s all that happens. The heroes are drawn very well, and I’m tempted to give it a 5 strictly because it includes Guy Gardner (the best Green Lantern), but at the end of the day this is once again nothing more than a filler episode of Dragon Ball Z. All action, no substance. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 2 out of 5

HARLEY QUINN #54

Other comics may do social media commentary better than Harley Quinn #54, but there’s no denying that the issue is charming, fun, and a refreshingly lighthearted take on the subject. Somehow, even at her most honest and abrasive, Harley ends up winning the hearts of her viewers in an interesting take on the idea that being yourself is the best thing a person can do. In fact, the theme of being true to yourself is the overarching one of the issue for both Harley and Minor Disaster. It’s not breaking any new ground or making any huge statements, but it’s nice to see Harley continue to come into her own and even help others do the same in the process. It’s a lovely read, and it’s even nicer to see Harley continue to evolve in a real and meaningful way. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

INJUSTICE 2 ANNUAL #2

It’s fitting that Injustice 2 ends with a story about Batman and Superman and what the pair means to each other. Although Batman and Superman are diametrically opposed in the Injustice timeline, they were once best friends and practically brothers. A flashback story shows how close the pair (and Lois) once were, while a present-day framing story reminds readers that the pair’s relationship is permanently fractured, but still has some importance. While this might not be flashiest ending for the mostly fantastic Injustice 2 series, it’s the right one; one that captures both the true relationship between Batman and Superman and its perversion here. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

DC #2

JUSTICE LEAGUE #12

“Drowned Earth” continues in Justice League, and despite a subplot no one cares about the main storyline is cruising along swimmingly. Justice League builds out the lore of Atlantis, Arion, and Poseidon in new and exciting ways, and while the Sea Gods are still on the wrong side, James Tynion IV is able to skillfully inject some rationale and dare we say empathy into their efforts. Visually the jump from Bruno Redondo to Frazer Irving is abrupt, and truthfully we would have preferred one style or the other. Despite that, Irving’s work is mostly stellar, and barring a weird floating head here and there, it fits this type of adventure extremely well. Granted, we don’t care one iota about the Totality, but as long as the crew manages to make it relevant by story’s end we’ll give it a pass. “Drowned Earth” has been a delightful roller coaster ride of epic proportions, and we can’t wait to see how it ends. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

JUSTICE LEAGUE DARK #5

James Tynion IV and company are heading into their second story arc on Justice League Dark, and the title is as strong as ever. Straying away from horror isn’t a bad thing — in fact, it’s hardly noticeable in this issue. Including a flashback scene with a drunk monkey that’s beautifully heartbreaking, there might not be another writer in the game that understands their characters as much as Tynion does with this group of misfits. He gives each character ample time to shine, and even though a few characters barely appear, there’s still enough development in just those small number of panels that makes you realize how great of a title this really is. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 5 out of 5

LUCIFER #2

If needed, this title could be summed up in one word: wow. Lucifer #2 is dark, raw, and a comic you’ll want to digest for a while. Somehow, some way, Dan Watters turns Lucifer into a relatable character that’s easy — almost too easy — to empathize with. Lucifer #2 is a dark book, by any stretch of the imagination, and it might be something you’ll want to read more than once. While the book moves at a slower pace, there are quite a few subplots/alternate storylines going on that will keep readers happily occupied. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

NIGHTWING #53

Nightwing #53 is definitely another comic in a post-bullet wound world. Ric continues his story without putting on the black-and-blue costume for another issue, and though the title has been straddling the line of running stale, they make it through without managing to turn the book belly up. Ric’s budding relationship with his favorite bartender was a welcome addition considering we were getting to the point that if we received yet another “Dick Grayson brooding over the city” book, it might as well have been renamed Batman 2.0. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

PEARL #4

This series might not be for everyone, but this issue definitely helps it establish its unique style. Arguably, the plot loiters a little bit here and there, but it’s in that stillness that the issue starts to create something special. When combined with the gorgeous art, it makes an intriguing — albeit a little forgettable — read. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3 out of 5

SIDEWAYS #10

Bringing Derek back to the real world is easily the best thing that this comic has done in the past few issues. Like Spider-Man, Sideways is at its best when its hero has to balance his two lives. Derek’s relationships with his dad and love interest are actually intriguing, and they’ve been sorely missed over the past couple of months. Equal parts action and character, this is what Sideways should always be. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

TEEN TITANS #24

If you’ve not been keeping up with Teen Titans, you’ll be a little lost coming into this issue, but after a few pages to get the gist you might just become a permanent reader. The premise of “lets get out of here alive” is a rather simple one, but it allows Adam Glass to highlight the group’s most interesting aspects. The Teen Titans are family first and foremost. A dysfunctional one, mind you, but a family. Each member’s quirky characteristics become even better when juxtaposed against the rest of the team. Some may be annoying on their own (looking at you Kid Flash), but the friction of their personalities clashing raises them above their individual high points. It helps that Bernard Chang’s artwork is just perfect in both tone and style for this group of rough-around-the-edges heroes, and with just enough mystery as the hook, we’re very much all aboard for the rest of the ride. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 5 out of 5

TEEN TITANS GO #31

Like most of the recent issues of TTG, this is exactly what you expect it to be. The stories are whimsical and hilarious if you’re into their sense of humor, but if you’re looking for a more serious and action-heavy superhero story, this book isn’t for you. Personally, I fall in the former category, and I can’t get enough of these goofy little Titans. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

Marvel #1

ASTONISHING X-MEN #17

The latest volume of Astonishing X-Men comes to a close in much the fashion you would expect, with the underdog X-Men squad having their big damn hero moment. As much as it may be expected, it is also expertly crafted. Matthew Rosenberg offers his usual light-hearted but heartfelt dialogue and characterizations, and Greg Land provides some stunning X-Men vs. Sentinels action scenes. Havok and Dazzler, in particular, are given some great moments to shine, with Havok’s fate being somewhat ironic considering his attempts to distance himself from his brother. By the end, fans will be eager to know what happens next for this misfit X-Men crew. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

DOCTOR STRANGE #8

This new run of Doctor Strange started out very strong, and the tale of his space travels was a fantastic followup to Cates’ Earthbound story. However, things started getting lost in the shuffle with the “Two Doctors” story, and they only get more convoluted here. The issue dives too deep into the workings of magic, and the rivalry between Strange and Mordo, making it sort of dull to try and read through. This series is at its best when Strange, Kanna, and Bats are all working at their best together. It needs to get back to that. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

IMMORTAL HULK #9

Hulk can be an oddly used character at times, thrown into comics just to sell some issues or provide a hand in a major fight. But like “Planet Hulk”, Al Ewing’s Immortal digs deep into the soul of both Hulk and Banner, delivering an utterly fascinating comic. It’s terrifyingly profound and crawls under your skin with the true nature of two souls living in one body. It’s a masterpiece from top to bottom, and Joe Bennett’s art takes Ewing’s vision to even higher heights. There are a couple of full pages in this book that made my jaw drop, you’ll know when you see them. Also adding to this issue’s success is the brilliant way in which two separate timelines are woven together to create one cohesive, fascinating storyline. I like a lot of Marvel Comics that are being written right now, but none of them are as good as this one. Long live the Immortal Hulk. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 5 out of 5

INFINITY WARS GHOST PANTHER #1

There hasn’t quite been an Infinity Warp title that features two characters as far apart as T’Challa and Johnny Blaze’s Ghost Rider — and that provides an entertaining tale, to say the least. With T’Challa rooted in his Wakandan faith, it’s interesting to see him fight an internal dilemma on whether to accept an offer for the Spirit of Vengeance. Jed MacKay’s script is strong, and Jefte Palo’s artwork looks as if it was taken straight from a comic produced in Wakanda. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

INFINITY WARS SLEEPWALKER #3

With the power set Sleepwalker carries in the normal universe, it’s pretty difficult to keep track of a storyline the way it is. Throw in alternate reality and inter-dimensional travel, and what you get is a head-scratching comic that leaves you asking, “who, what, when, where, why,” more than once. Sleepwalker is a character rooted in nostalgia, and although these Infinity Wars tie-ins have an awesome opportunity to do some cool things, Sleepwalker #3 falls flat. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

MARVEL KNIGHTS 20TH #2

The new Marvel Knights series continues to weave an interesting story about a Marvel Universe suddenly transformed into a mundane world. Only a handful of heroes remember the world as it was, but they’re still struggling with what to do next. Most of this issue features a brutal fight between Frank Castle and Elektra, a fitting tribute to the violent side of the original Marvel Knights line. While I can’t say that the new Marvel Knights comic quite reaches the heights of Bendis’ Daredevil or Alias, this is still a fun read, especially for fans of Marvel’s street-level heroes. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR #37

With Thanksgiving this week, that means the holidays are right around the corner, and the House of Ideas start off their Christmas-themed books in this month’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, and it’s absolutely wonderful. This issue is charming and delightful, making me instantly want to put up my Christmas tree and go outside and make a snowman. The book knows what kind of comic it is, and it executes the plan flawlessly. And the artwork is absolutely superb throughout with Gustavo Duarte and Tamra Bonvillain working to really make this issue a splendid winter wonderland tale. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #2

MR AND MRS X #5

Mr. and Mrs. X slows down in its fifth issue, taking a break from the rollicking space adventure to focus in on the relationship at the core of the series, that between newlyweds Rogue and Gambit. Kelly Thompson digs into the power dynamics of the relationship, the commitment Remy and Anna Marie have to one another, and the ways in which the struggles someone has within themselves can lead them to push others away. Oscar Bazaldua and Frank D’Armata are on their game as usual and the issue ends with a subtle tease about Rogue and Gambit having to deal with the only thing that could strain a young marriage more than fighting a galactic empire: adjusting to shared domestic life. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

PUNISHER #4

This issue is as genuinely dizzying as its previous installments, but in all the right ways. Rosenberg continues to weave a tale that barely slows down in its hectic energy, plunging Frank into even more and more complicated situations. Kudranski’s art continues to be inspired as well, even though certain panels involving female characters may leave something to be desired. Overall, this issue definitely proves that Frank’s wild ride is worth the journey. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

SHURI #2

Shuri isn’t an incredible comic by any stretch of the imagination, but it’s still a very enjoyable companion series to Black Panther. The character of Shuri is as likable as ever, and the way she plays off the ultra-serious Storm works wonders. The colors of Wakanda are beautiful, as always, and the story moves fairly quickly, even when dealing with deeper subject matter. The final twist of the issue takes things in pretty wacky direction, but I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t interested to see what happened next. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

SPIDER-FORCE #2

Spider-Force is a mess of a comic, a collection of bickering Spider-People trapped on a dead Earth while a vampire lurks in space above them. Although bickering heroes is hardly new, it’s hard to really care when only two of the characters (Spider-Woman and Kaine) are recognizable and the rest are in spacesuits and almost impossible to tell apart. It doesn’t help that the “Spider-Geddon” story is a rehash of the convoluted “Spider-Verse” event, and that this comic seems mainly to show why some of the more prominent Spider-People aren’t participating in the story. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 1 out of 5

SPIDER-GEDDON #4

There is a lot about Spider-Geddon #4 to enjoy. Lots of different variations of Spider-Man taking on a massive threat to not just the world but to Spider-folk everywhere is an enjoyable premise. However, now that we’re four issues deep, things need to move forward, and while they do there are few surprises in the big betrayals and twists this issue — when has an Osborne ever not been an issue, after all? There’s also the matter of there being just way too much in the way of explanations and dialogue as each Spider explains themselves in one way or another. That might be the most frustrating thing about Spider-Geddon #4: there is a ton of potential here, but it just all gets swamped by too many Spider-folk talking and not enough doing. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 2 out of 5

SPIDER-MAN ENTER THE SPIDER-VERSE #1

This debut issue happens to feature a lot of what fans are excited for in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, although it doesn’t quite capture that same amount of hype. The real highlight here are the interactions between the various web-slingers, with Spider-Ham being as much of a standout as you would expect. But even with that, and a delightful message about being allowed to grow out of someone’s negative influence, this issue gets bogged down by a slightly predictable middle act. Pages and pages just feature various web-slingers quipping as they fight various villains, something that gets a little repetitive as the issue goes along. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3 out of 5

STAR WARS #57

Luke, Leia, and Han’s time on an isolated planet is spent learning more about local culture and trying to find out what danger they’re in, despite not finding any. Their savior, Thane Markona could be keeping a secret about their community from them, or the Rebels could be learning what life would be like if they decided to stop fighting. This issue didn’t offer readers anything all that exciting by way of life-threatening danger or shocking plot twists, instead allowing fans to merely spend time with our heroic trio. The arc is clearly building to something, which is unknown this early on in the run, but merely getting to spend some time watching our heroes banter with one another still made for an entertaining read. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

Marvel #3

STAR WARS SOLO ADAPTATION #2

After their friendship gets off to a rough start, Han and Chewbacca become fast friends as they get enlisted with Beckett’s crew to steal coaxium. The job doesn’t entirely go to plan, delivering the crew some unexpected snags which have fatal consequences, ultimately leading to a welcome reunion. This chapter of the adaptation is basically directly ripped from Solo: A Star Wars Story, playing out exactly as fans had expected, though Robbie Thompson’s writing makes the sequence function more efficiently than seen in the film. Additionally, Will Sliney’s art makes the train robbery feel nearly as exciting as the film, possibly more so, delivering one colorful and compelling panel after the next. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

TONY STARK IRON MAN #6

It will be interesting to see how this story moves forward and what a certain villains’ motivations are for disrupting the eScape, as the why is certainly more interesting than the how. It seems very soon the inmates will be running the asylum without the knowledge that there will also be genuine consequences, and that sets up some intriguing storyline possibilities.

Tony Stark: Iron Man takes on a timely issue, and so far it is highlighting it while also developing its core characters along the way, and if that keeps up there’s not been a better time to give the series a try. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

UNCANNY X-MEN #2

With all of the attention-seeking stunts of the first issue out of the way, the second issue of Uncanny X-Men — drawn by RB Silva, an unsung hero fo the X-Men line — moves at a much steadier pace, giving its large ensemble cast proper room to breath and readers something to latch onto. Ed Brisson, Matthew Rosenberg, and Kelly Thompson capture the dynamic between members of the X-Men perfectly. Marvel’s writers often preach that the X-Men are a family, but this sometimes leads to a saccharine dialogue among those family members. The Uncanny writing team instead recognizes it as a relationship between individuals with a strong bond to one another who nonetheless have differing values, priorities, ideas, and goals. The X-Men in this series disagree with each other, but the trust that everyone is on each others’ side comes through, meaning there are humor and heart without cheap nostalgia or overcorrecting and turning the group into a small army with a military culture. All of this invites readers to become much more interested in the strange happenings and confounding mysteries at the heart of the plot. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

WEAPON H #10

Weapon H embraces Weirdworld in the best ways, without losing the charm and heart that made this comic great in the first place. The titular character continues to be a compelling case study, which is absurdly surprising given the wacky subject matter of the book. Pak knows how to make strange things feel genuine, and this series proves that over and over again. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

WEAPON X #26

Weapon X goes to hell this week, and while the issue isn’t hellish to read, the entire theme of Sabretooth’s redemption and the question of whether he can truly overcome his past and his nature is starting to get a little thin. Yes, Sabretooth is in hell being punished for his many sins, but he is still trying to do what he thinks is the right thing. That includes an opportunity to save his son, Graydon Creed, from hell as well as he gets a little distracted from the real mission: find and kill Stryker in hell, ending things once and for all. It’s the part about Stryker in hell that might be the most interesting of this issue. Stryker is in hell, but it’s not hell that is his real torture. It’s Stryker’s own hatred that consumes him even beyond the grave, keeping him a prisoner. It’s a solid message, but not one that the issue holds to for long. Overall, it’s an engaging issue that doesn’t break much new ground, yet will make you want to find out exactly how it will all play out. The one real “problem” with the issue is Deadpool’s hell, which doesn’t really serve much purpose, much like Deadpool himself in his appearances in the run. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

WEB OF VENOM CARNAGE BORN #1

Web of Venom: Carnage Born is all about the return of Carnage, and when Cletus Kasady does make his new debut in the final act of the issue, it’s fantastic. Leading up to that moment however, the book see-saws between being compelling and just too over-the-top to be enjoyed. I like Kasady as a villain, and his thirst for violence should always be at the center of his story. But there are multiple times where the book tries to make his terrifying psychosis seem hip and badass, and that’s just not enjoyable for anyone. That said, the book is still a solid read overall, and the ending really kicks the next chapter of Carnage into high gear. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

WEST COAST AVENGERS #4

Kelly Thompson takes a premise that’s dangerously close to the one that started the first Marvel Civil War and manages to make it different. If I were close my eyes and choose a look and feel for a superhero team based in Los Angeles, it’d nearly match the current iteration of the West Coast Avengers to a T — and that speaks volumes on how well Thompson and Stefano Caselli understand what’s going on. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #1

ARCHIE #700

Change is a weird sort of beast amongst the comics world, and the Archie universe has seen evidence of that in some pretty major ways. While this newest soft reboot might not be a completely drastic change, it shows quite a lot of promise. With intriguing mysteries, endearing character interactions, and gorgeous art, this debut issue has its fair share of surprises. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

BLACK HAMMER AGE OF DOOM #7

Black Hammer: Age of Doom hits it stride with the seventh issue, and it’s about time. After a sluggish start, Age of Doom #7 is bizarrely enticing, with an interdimensional plot bonkers enough to make any comic fan happy. This self-aware issue was only made better by the incredible Colonel Weird, and Rich Tommaso’s simple, yet effective, art was a perfect pairing with the tale at hand. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

CRIMSON LOTUS #1

This debut issue is masterfully drawn and proves to be pretty darn intriguing. Establishing two distinct time periods, much less the supernatural horrors going on in them, is a task that this issue rises to, even if there are occasionally some issues with pacing. The characters show a lot of promise and the art is visually intriguing, so it will definitely be interesting to see where exactly things go next. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

DREAM DADDY #4

Dream Daddy #4 is ready to woo readers, but audiences shouldn’t expect any overt romance from this update. For this go-around, readers find Brian Harding and Joseph Christiansen warring with one another, and it has everything to do with their kids. A school science fair brings out the dads’ competitive sides, but things get taken a hilarious step too far when the families see each other at the library. This adorable issue breaks down an absurd situation into something deceptively warm hearted, and Dream Daddy‘s cute aesthetic fits its tone perfectly. — Megan Peters

Rating: 3 out of 5

EAST OF WEST #40

The latest issue of East of West makes one giant leap toward the apocalypse and teases the Great Beast fulfilling his bleak destiny. Lines are crossed and choices are made between the Four Horsemen, the Chosen, and those who stand against them. Hickman’s plot has steadily been tightening, bringing all of the disparate characters he’s built up over 39 issues together in surprising conflicts. And Dragotta works well with the scripts, as always, framing the attempt to manipulate Beast’s future with visuals of his father fighting to keep the child alive. And even though Dragotta depicts overwhelming and impossible odds, it’s satisfying to turn the page and find one constant remains true, even at the end of the world; Death always wins. — JK Schmidt

Rating: 4 out of 5

EXORSISTERS #2

After introducing readers to the two very different demon-fighting sisters of Exorsisters, this second issue explains exactly who they are literally two parts of the same person: a body and a soul. Exorsisters #2 gives readers the full backstory on Kate and Cate Harrow and it’s a compelling one. What really makes it an interesting read instead of being cumbersome the way some backstories can be is that it’s hard to tell who you feel most for, Kate and Cate or their mother as all three (well, two) are victims of deals with the devil gone awry. What makes the story even better, though, is how no one seems to learn from these deals. The issue ends with yet another questionable deal, and it’s pretty clear that it’s going to come back to haunt someone — who exactly will hopefully end up being a mystery that carries through more issues and replace the one weakness that the book has: the demonic possession of the week schtick really is too small for a story with this much potential. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

LIGHTSTEP #1

Lightstep is a new space opera miniseries by Milos Slavkovic and Mirko Topalski. Set in a future where average people live accelerated lives, Lightstep follows a member of the ruling class as she sees through the lies her culture is built around. While Lightstep is a high concept sci-fi series, it struggles to connect with the reader. There’s no way to relate to these characters or this story, and that’s why it ultimately fails. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 2 out of 5

LUMBERJANES #56

The Lumberjanes crew is best when they have something or someone to play off of, and Tromatikos is the perfect foil. The sheer annoyance that Ripley and company present to the villain makes for entertaining exchanges, but throw in a crew of super powered cats and the absurdity and laughs reaches a high point. Artists Dozerdraws and Maarta Laiho deliver another fantastic issue on the visual front, and overall this is every reason you love this series rolled up into one delightful issue. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #2

MIDDLEWEST #1

Middlewest makes its debut under Image Comics this week, proving the publisher is still collecting some of the industry’s most vivid stories. Skottie Young and Jorge Corona are an issue into their new fantasy adventure, and it will breathe magic into your pull list. Middlewest #1 follows a young boy named Abel living in the country, but his static life is shaken when his abusive father reveals a startling secret. The series’ first issue sets up a world which readers will be begging to explore, and Middlewest‘s enticing artwork makes its first outing all the more adventurous. — Megan Peters

Rating: 5 out of 5

OLIVIA TWIST #3

As the second-to-last issue Olivia Twist #3 has a lot of territory to cover, but while there are honestly almost too many important moments to pack into the issue Darin Strauss and Adam Dalva do an impressive job of weaving in the major reveals about Olivia, the mission, and exactly why her parents were murdered so many years ago. Coupled with a breakneck pacing that mimics the actual action of the story, Olivia Twist is a thoroughly enjoying read. There are a few little hiccups along the way, especially when it comes to the last few panels that leave readers with some questions about Livia’s beloved Pip, but it’s clearly a setup for the finale, making this a fitting cliffhanger, even for those who have read the source material. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

RICK AND MORTY PRESENTS: PICKLE RICK #1

The latest issue of Rick and Morty Presents spotlights Pickle Rick but skews too closely to the source material. The issue plays out like an alternate version of the original Pickle Rick episode, but spends too much time re-establishing the setup from the original episode and not enough time on new material. The result feels confused in its purpose and like a shadow of the original rather than an extension. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 2 out of 5

SAVAGE DRAGON #240

This issue brings a pretty unique war right to Malcolm Dragon’s backyard, and it sheds almost too strong of a light on it. Even with moments of hope and triumph in this issue, other sequences will genuinely crawl under your skin in one way or another. It will certainly be interesting to see how the series deals with these events going forward, because it’s clear that they could — and should — have lasting effects on the characters. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3 out of 5

SMOOTH CRIMINALS #1

In 1999, a young hacker inadvertently opens a portal to another time, resulting in the mysterious arrival of a jewel thief from 1969. Neither of them is quite clear about what’s going on, though they do agree to work together to pull off a heist, if for no other reason than to give them both something to do. The book moves at a brisk pace, keeping the tone light and humorous, which is matched by the playful art. Much like the lead character, audiences are left wondering where the narrative will take us, with the specifics of the storyline sure to entice some readers, even if it leaves a lot of other readers uninterested in pursuing future chapters. The book is fine, but it looks like it will need many more issues at really hook readers at this pace. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

STELLAR #6

Joe Keatinge and Brett Blevin’s space saga comes to a close in a surprisingly quiet fashion. There’s still action to be had, but it is more of a brief and brutal variety than the larger scale battles that have come before. Blevin’s artwork is still gorgeous to look at, and he blocks out some moment of conversation in an interesting fashion. If sweeping cosmic superhero sagas with a dark side are your kind of thing, Stellar will do you right. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

WHISPERING DARK #2

Our soldiers continue to traverse behind Russian lines, making a number of horrifying discoveries. A chance encounter with a girl from a small village might hint that the military is far from the squad’s biggest concerns. Most of the issue unfolds from the main character’s internal monologue, with Christofer Emgard’s writing teasing readers that few things are more horrific than our own minds, with the characters becoming physically and mentally exhausted past their breaking points. We have still only received hints at a larger threat lurking in their surroundings, despite the series now being half over. Tomas Aira continues to find unconventional angles and deceptively soothing color palettes that make the horrifying sequences feel all the more effective. The book is far from a “fun” read, with its potential for an unsettling experience continuing to build. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5