Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 7/4/2018



DC #1

BATMAN #50

Intentions and a story far deeper than just a wedding aside, Batman #50 is visually stunning, and the book is a must-buy if for no other reason than the art. Throughout the issue are 20 different pages of art from an impressive list of guest artists, each one calling back to different moments and eras of Batman and Catwoman’s history. While they aren’t all hits — Jason Fabok and Brad Anderson’s page in particular doesn’t quite work — the overall effect grounds the issue in a way that truly feels like the end of an era. The same can be said for Janin and Chung’s work in the panels where Bruce and Alfred are talking on the way to the wedding. The images punch you in the gut far more than the text ever will.

Overall, Batman #50 may not live up to the overwhelming hype that led up to it, but it doesn’t need to. It’s an issue that redefines and fundamentally changes Batman — and Catwoman — forever in a way that has been far too long in coming. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

CATWOMAN #1

Regardless of your thoughts on Batman #50, or even if you don’t care about that issue’s events, you absolutely need to add Catwoman #1 to your pull list. This debut issue is a breathtaking, intriguing start, one that equally works as a standalone story and as a larger part of a greater love story. Jones’ graceful narrative and art could very easily stand the test of time, and definitely give this iconic DC character the ongoing series she’s always deserved. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

CURSE OF BRIMSTONE #4

In a series that had been growing dull with each passing month, issue #4 brought a much needed breath of fresh air. The introduction of a savvy, mysterious new character took the story in vastly more entertaining direction, and the change in artist brightened up the entire comic. Rather than the gritty vibe given by the hard lines and dark shading, Brimstone now benefits from much more relatable, realistic-looking faces, adding a touch of humanity that it had been missing to this point. The story still has a lot of growing to do, but this installment was a great step on the road to becoming something much better. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

DEATHSTROKE #33

The Batman vs. Deathstroke arc is given a huge shot in the arm by the removal of Batman from most of Deathstroke #33, which sees the titular antihero dealing with the fallout of Talia’s (faked?) DNA tests linking him to Damian Wayne.

If you, like many fans, see Damian’s primary personality signifier as “annoying,” you’ll likely love the humorous give-and-take between the little brat and Deathstroke in this issue, which approaches the high concept with a lot more fun and thoughtful an angle than the previous few issues of Batman punch-ups have done.

The art does not let it down, either; great layouts and figure work from Ed Benes almost make up for the lack of a background in most of the pages. The inks by Richard Friend are exactly what the issue needs to dial down some of Benes’s more cheesecake influences when a surprising female character shows up for a few pages, and colorist Dinei Ribeiro did a phenomenal job making this issue pop; it looks completely different from the last few, which is high praise because there was nothing wrong with the colors in those.

Christopher Priest’s Deathstroke is going to be one of those great runs that people talk about for years, and while the Batman arc has been its weak link, Deathstroke #33 is a high point and a great single issue of comics. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 4 out of 5

GREEN ARROW #42

The conclusion of this mini arc goes in a couple different directions, but that’s all the more reason to love it. Oliver is placed right back into his battle with Parasite, only to quickly realize the complexities of his latest mission. It’s a somewhat heartbreaking issue, providing depth to a sort of C-list villain in a way that DC hasn’t seen since Tom King handled Kite Man. At times, the combination of Scott’s words and Clark’s art gets a little chaotic, but it ultimately works for the issue. You’ll have to read for yourself to find out how Oliver deals with this predicament, but the issue will hopefully be satisfying. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

GREEN LANTERNS #50

If you’ve been wishing Jessica and Simon could interact with the Corps more, you’re going to love this issue. Green Lanterns #50 sets up several new mysteries that hit close to home, though one of those threads is far more compelling than the other. It’s great to see Simon and Jessica interact with the Corps at this point in their careers, as they’ve come a long way since they first started ring-slinging. The art’s a bit hit and miss though, as it captures the sense of scope and chaos that adventures in space can provide but is muddy facial expressions hurt it when characters are seen up close. Still, the positives outright the negatives, and the story has a lot of potential. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 3 out of 5

HARLEY QUINN #45

Harley Quinn works best as a character when she’s allowed to simply be herself, and Harley Quinn #45 massively delivers on that front. While it seems like a completely bonkers romp to send Harley to Apokolips, Sam Humphries does a fantastic job of taking that romp and turning it into an engaging story. Building upon the theme that Harley is completely worn out from her crimefighting efforts and in need of some self care, the story sends Harley on the vacation of a lifetime courtesy of Granny Goodness. Of course, if Granny Goodness is involved, there’s definitely more to the story, but the issue lets Harley explore simply having a good time a bit before slowly having that dawn on her. It’s an excellent strategy as it injects fresh energy to the title, something that’s been sorely lacking for some time. Harley is back! — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

DC #2

INJUSTICE 2 #29

This issue of Injustice 2 feels like an alternate universe version of Justice League International. While most issues of Injustice 2 are action-packed slugfests with shock deaths and gore, this issue is a lighthearted romp featuring Booster Gold, Blue Beetle, and the Titans. Tom Taylor is fantastic at capturing the voices of Lobo, Booster, and countless others, and artist Bruno Redondo does a pretty good Kevin Maguire impression when it comes to capturing goofy and smirk-filled faces. I hope DC gives Taylor a chance to work on a larger DC Universe book soon. Injustice is great, but I think more readers deserve to see how perfectly he depicts most of the DC characters. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

JUSTICE LEAGUE #3

All of the ideas unleashed in the first couple issues of this series are shown to be primer for non-stop action in this issue. There is an exploration of the nature of the Ultraviolet Lantern Corps., but the focus is on the multiple adventures taking place. It speaks volumes that each one delivers a cliffhanger that would be worthy of the final page too. Every new twist is a blast and the series isn’t ashamed of embracing great source material like Cosmic Odyssey. This iteration of Justice League is going big with every issue, and it is making an impact. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

MAN OF STEEL #6

The sixth and final issue of Brian Michael Bendis’s The Man of Steel, featuring art by Jason Fabok and colors by Alex Sinclair, provides a coherent, reasonably satisfying conclusion to the meandering mysteries of the miniseries, sets up a potentially interesting new status quo, and largely succeeds even while none of it feels particularly awe-inspiring.

Fabok’s art is great here, and he clearly has a handle on the characters, making this one of the strongest and most consistent issues of the series visually. One hopes that we will get more of his Superman down the road.

The difficulty with series-long (even miniseries-long) mysteries is that eventually they have to be resolved, and as often as not, the resolution is not as satisfying as it could be. In this case, the abrupt resolution of the Rogol Zaar stuff actually felt pretty satisfying, although it did raise some questions. The answer to where Lois and Jon have gone this whole time is another thing entirely; by the time #5 was over, it seemed pretty clear where they were going, and as crammed with argument and exposition as those pages were in this week’s issue, the moment itself felt rushed while the reveal felt dragged out and obvious. It’s a weird combination and ultimately kind of a wash, but the issue could have been better if the whole miniseries had been paced a little better. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 4 out of 5

NIGHTWING #46

Nightwing #46 told a solid story, continuing the cautionary tale of our addiction to technology. The book moved at a great pace, some color was brought back to Bludhaven (something that’s been missing so far in this arc), and Dick’s relationship with Barbara was finally utilized as a massive strength. Things start getting a little wonky when dealing with this sort of technological dialogue, but the story moves quickly enough to keep the negative aspects from being the focus for too long. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

SHADE THE CHANGING WOMAN #5

There are some big things on the horizon for this series finale, but it’s the emotional core of the story that has the most impact. Concepts like depression and home are beautifully realized throughout this issue, focusing the stakes on Loma’s personal journey before any possible earth-shattering outcomes. It is far more thrilling to see her struggle with loneliness and slowly come to difficult realizations about life. However Shade, The Changing Woman turns out, this issue has set up readers for an exciting conclusion and offered lots of stirring imagery in doing so. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

UNEXPECTED #2

A battle over the precious Nth metal quickly consumes the issue which parallels clear battles are dark versus light and good versus evil. With the heroes relegated to hiding out, a catastrophic loss of hope helps fuel an interesting narrative for the heroes as the larger story seems to just be awakening. — Brandon Davis

Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #1

ANT-MAN AND THE WASP #3

Everything about Ant-Man and the Wasp just works, on the most fundamental of levels. From its colors, to its dialogue, to the pacing of the story, to the relationship between Scott and Nadia — every aspect of this book is executed well, often times beyond expectation. Unlike most comics out today, Ant-Man and the Wasp doesn’t come with world-ending consequences, complicated love stories, or macho super hero sacrifice. This book rises above the tropes while simplifying things down to molecular levels. It’s a fantastic read, just in time for its big screen counterpart. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 5 out of 5

ASTONISHING X-MEN #13

Astonishing X-Men #13 introduces a new cast and creative team to the series and it should be a fun change of pace, but Matthew Rosenberg’s writing and Greg Land’s artwork simply don’t pair well. Rosenberg tries to present Havok as a down-on-his-luck hero trying to get his life back on track and peppers in casual human. It’s a solid script, but totally at odds with Greg Land’s chiseled, over-referenced style, though he does make Havok’s powers look good. It’s a book fans are going to want to like, but the artwork will serve as a barrier to entry. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

AVENGERS #4

Jason Aaron did well to split the Avengers up with this issue, as he finally got the chance to highlight the character work that makes his writing so special. While the grand, Final Host storyline is still a bit of a drag, much of this book focused on elements of the overall tale, honing in on one or two characters at a time — the Thor/Odin/Hulk storyline stands out in particular. Hopefully this is the path that the book continues on, because reverting back to the mess of the first three issues doesn’t bode well for its future. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

BEN REILLY SCARLET SPIDER #21

After a few issues of the Scarlet Spiders acting like somewhat competent superheroes, this issue sends both Kaine and Ben Reilly back down the path of ineptitude. Kaine gets jobbed out to a five year old (controlling a Mindless One, mind you, but still!) while Reilly tries to protect a doctor from Sauron (the pterodactyl supervillain, not the Lord of the Rings villain). While Peter David’s time on this series has established that Reilly and Kaine aren’t particularly good at being superheroes, I struggle with why fans of the characters would want to read this book. Do they like watching these characters look so impressively idiotic every month? It just seems sad that these two have had maybe two “heroic” moments between them over the last six months. This is the comic equivalent of having sand in your eyes while a ten year old kicks you in the crotch repeatedly. It’s a miserable experience. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 1 out of 5

CAPTAIN AMERICA #1

There is no thesis statement made in this issue. Like Captain America after a battle in Washington, it ends looking out on a world in chaos struggling to find answers. What one can certainly give Captain America #1 credit for is ambition. It tactfully addresses the greatest anxieties of the United States today and blends them into the zeitgeist of Marvel Comics. There is no heavy-handed speech made to address a struggle against hegemony, but that struggle is implicit throughout this foundation. It merges the tropes of the superhero with a thoughtful consideration of identity, both national and personal. That alone makes the future of this series exciting. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

COSMIC GHOST RIDER #1

Cosmic Ghost Rider is exactly what you’d expect: delightfully delicious mayhem. Mixing fantastic elements of Punisher, Ghost Rider, and Thor stories, this new series takes a heavy-metal stab at reworking the history of several of Marvel’s most notorious characters. The book is bright, the dialogue is crisp, and you haven’t lived until you’ve seen Odin the All-father himself tell Frank Castle to f*** himself. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 5 out of 5

DEADPOOL #2

We’re only two issues in, and this series has already managed to one-up itself in terms of ridiculousness and fun. The issue sees a large amount of the Marvel Universe relying on Deadpool for help, as a giant vomiting monster is headed to conquer Earth. As you would expect, the issue is incredibly self-aware and filled with fun Easter eggs, but they only elevate the weird interactions that Deadpool has with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. Young has crafted a story that could arguably translate onscreen as Deadpool’s MCU introduction, but it’s already super cinematic when coupled with Klein’s art. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

Marvel #2

DEATH OF INHUMANS #1

Show, don’t tell. It’s a simple idea and one that is far beyond the grasp of this comic. The narration repeatedly tells readers about the weight and toll of death, but what is on the page holds the merits of an adolescent tying firecrackers to his G.I. Joe figures. Any investment in this story must come from outside sources as the characters on the page exhibit nothing in the way of personality or relationships. Taken in a vacuum this is a comic from the Extreme line with less dynamic art and no invention to speak of. Some Marvel fans are likely to be saddened by the choices made, but that’s not the result of “shocking” choices, nor this hollow vehicle of a story. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 1 out of 5

DOCTOR STRANGE #3

Doctor Strange #3 is a wonderful example of how to keep a great series standing on its on, while also dropping some slight ties to the connected universe at large. Strange’s tale throughout space is spell-binding, and it continues to be one of the better iterations of the character in recent memory. At the same time, the series leaves a trail of breadcrumbs that alludes to the greater Marvel universe, specifically Infinity Wars. The addition of this thread doesn’t feel forced in any way, though. If you had no idea Infinity Wars was going on, nothing about Doctor Strange would’ve felt odd or out of place. In a time when most comics can’t achieve this, Strange deserves plenty of credit. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

HUNT FOR WOLVERINE WEAPON LOST #3

Weapon Lost is the best Wolverine book on the market, plain and simple. The detective noir story that revolves around the hunt is some of Soule’s strongest work in the last couple of years. The idea of turning Wolverine into the object of a chase, rather than a character himself, is already a fantastic notion, and the way it’s woven into this story is second-to-none. With a couple of great twists and callbacks to Marvel Comics of old, this issue is high on my pull list this week. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

IMMORTAL HULK #2

As Immortal Hulk settles in for a longer run the perspective changes and there is a greater emphasis on Banner. He explains his current quandary and catches any new readers up to speed in a monologue that is long, but never tedious. Concepts of Jungian psychology and other elements are used to frame the Hulk’s existence in addition to making sense of this new status quo. It is the second half of the issue that reveals the true terrifying potential in this series though. With a twist straight out of the best EC horror comics and some incredible framing by Bennett, it will leave readers on the edge of their seats with eyes half outside of their skulls. Those final few pages are well worth the wait. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

INFINITY COUNTDOWN CHAMPIONS #2

Infinity Countdown: Champions #2 is non-stop action throughout the entirety of the book. The crime-fighting teens face off against their biggest opponent yet — literally — and prove that with teamwork, anything is possible. This issue has tremendous amounts of heart and proves the old adage of “never build your house on rented land” correct. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

MARVEL RISING SQUIRREL GIRL MS MARVEL #1

I didn’t realize how much I wanted a Squirrel Girl and Ms. Marvel team-up until Marvel Rising, and now I hope it never ends. Unfortunately it will, but there’s plenty to enjoy here in the meantime. Ryan North, G. Willow Wilson, and Devin Grayson present a charming adventure full or humor, inspired battles, and delightful visuals that perfectly fit the book’s tone. Credit for that goes to Irene Strychalski and Ramon Bachs, but kudos goes to the entire creative team of implementing the best parts of each character’s world and blending them into an addictive concoction that will pull fans into both series after this is over. At least, that’s the hope, and the team certainly made a compelling case to see more of Squirrel Marvel (or Ms. Girl if you prefer) by issue’s end. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 5 out of 5

Marvel #3

STAR WARS #50

After successfully inspiring revolt on Mon Cala, the Rebels regroup to prepare for their next mission. Unfortunately, the celebration is short-lived when the Rebels realize the Empire is making a move against them, which includes Vader overseeing the assault and relishing in all their fear. Han, meanwhile, leaves the Rebel Alliance behind temporarily to create some underground connections, resulting in an altercation with more bounty hunters working on behalf of Jabba the Hutt. Much of the Star Wars comic series has seen the Rebels going on covert missions, with this arc teasing that the Galactic Empire has a few tricks up their own sleeves. Additionally, the Rebels are often depicted as a ragtag group of survivors, with this issue depicting what the full force of the Rebellion looks like, made all the more impressive by Salvador Larocca’s art. The issue plays to the artist’s strengths, allowing him to create impressive illustrations of the Rebel’s vast armada. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

STAR WARS LAST JEDI ADAPTATION #4

This chapter of The Last Jedi offers readers plenty of drama, but not very much action. Rey leaves Luke behind on Ahch-To in hopes of confronting Kylo Ren, Finn and Rose secretly board Snoke’s ship, and Poe takes over the final Resistance ship, only to then lose the ship to those he took it from. Narratively, the overall trajectory of these scenes are conveyed succinctly, yet don’t do much to heighten what was already there. Similarly, the lack of action prevented artist Michael Walsh from showing the extent of his abilities, though some of his panel structures offer a unique take on Luke Skywalker’s flashbacks to inject energy into what could have potentially been stagnant recollections. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

WEAPON X #20

Sabretooth’s plan is finally revealed in Weapon X #20, but that’s only part of the fun. The issue is non-stop action that isn’t just action for action’s sake. It’s how Sabretooth’s master plan is revealed. He’s had an unusual hero’s journey up until now and while the issue confirms that he’s largely in things for financial gain, he really does actual good with his unlikely team of Omega Red, Lady Deathstroke, and Domino, liberating Russian mutants from the government’s cruel policies. However, for as much fun as the issue is story-wise Ricardo Lopez Ortiz’s art is so chaotic and messy in places that it’s distracting. Domino in particular looks less like a comic book character and more like a reject from a bootleg cartoon — something so jarring it actually takes you out of the story for a moment to wonder what’s wrong with her face, something you don’t want to happen with this much action. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 2 out of 5

X-MEN GOLD #31

X-Men Gold comes out of the other side of Kitty and Colossus’ wedding and dispenses with the aftermath surprisingly quickly before moving onto to the next threat. The story looks as if it will combine elements Old Man Logan with Days of Future Past and put Prestige at the center of it all. It’s a solid start to what seems like it may be the story Marc Guggenheim has been building towards through his entire run. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

Other Publishers #1

DEATH OR GLORY #3

A great action sequence at the end will never balance spending the first half of a comic summarizing a life in an extensive exposition dump. That’s the issue with this issue of Death or Glory as everything important to the series is told to readers with Bengal’s panels treated as a secondary source of information. It is unfortunate because when the narrative returns to the present, chase and heist elements are strong and make for a propulsive read, even if the cliffhanger changes the tone again in an exceedingly odd fashion. When things are moving, Death or Glory is a great comic to look at, but there’s not much there when any level of scrutiny is provided. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

ELVIRA MISTRESS OF DARK #1

Elvira, Mistress of the Dark debuted as a horror host, introducing a variety of cheesy horror and sci-fi movies while interjecting her own cornball humor amidst commercials. She became so popular that she starred in two of her own films, both of which attempted to elaborate on her backstory. In the first issue of this series, Elvira takes a break from filming a horror movie when she gets sucked into a mystical coffin, putting her on a collision course with Frankenstein author Mary Shelley. Elvira herself becomes part of Shelley’s story when a dastardly threat appears, setting his sights on destroying the heroines. This comic delivers everything fans enjoy about the character: cornball comedy, creepy characters, and cleavage. Fans of Elvira will appreciate the many references to horror, the not-so-subtle sexual innuendos, and Elvira addressing the readers directly, akin to how she hosted her show. Elvira fans won’t want to miss this title, which teases many more exciting encounters with horror icons. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 5 out of 5

GIANT DAYS #40

Giant Days is at its best when it shows how characters have different perspectives on the same situation and this week’s issue is a perfect example of that. We get to see how Esther and Ed each see their friendship after Ed’s big reveal that he loves her several issues previous and it’s so true-to-life that both miss one another’s friendship and are embarrassed by how things went down. While the issue is largely focused on Ed and Esther, it also gently uses the rest of their social circle to show how tension between one set of friends can impact the group on the whole making the whole issue feel like the reader themself is part of the story. Giant Days may not be a book with a lot of action, but it’s that relatability that makes it outstanding yet again this week. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

GO GO POWER RANGERS #11

If you can’t get enough of the Ranger Slayer, this is the issue you’ve been waiting for. Writer Ryan Parrott shows us even more of her history and reveals some mighty big revelations before issue’s end. That said this book always manages to ground the more epic elements of Power Rangers with real characterization and emotional tethers, and this issue is certainly no different. As for the art, this might be one of Dan Mora’s best issues yet, guaranteeing you will feel every punch and tug of the heartstrings. You do not want to miss it. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 5 out of 5

HALO COLLATERAL DAMAGE #2

If you’re looking for an action-packed war comic, Halo: Collateral Damage is not the comic for you. Halo suffers from the same problem as many other comic adaptations of shooter video games: the game style just doesn’t translate well to the medium. Moving from cover to cover and mowing down hundreds of aliens is great in a game, but it’s boring in comic form. However, Halo: Collateral Damage does have one saving grace: the story is quite intriguing. In this issue, we see the limits to the “enemy of my enemy is my friend” concept and see how different groups interpret how one fulfills the requirements of a temporary alliance. Maybe the key to making a good video game shooter comic is to make it a war comic instead of a bunch of static images of lots of people standing around and shooting at monsters. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 2 out of 5

HIGHEST HOUSE #5

While this issue is one of the most claustrophobic in the series so far, what occurs within the halls of Highest House still makes for very exciting fare. A duel and several conversations are all packed with tension and possibilities capable of keeping readers on the edge of their seats. With so much history now in place it’s possible to start testing the boundaries of this world, and that’s exactly what is being done. The details of the series remain every bit as lush and only serve to increase excitement over what may come next following a big change at the end of this installment. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

I HATE FAIRYLAND #20

I Hate Fairyland #20 is the final issue of the series (at least for now) and if you’re expecting a happily ever after, you’re reading the wrong book. True to form, the story remains as bonkers as ever and delivers on the promise of a truly insane ending just not in the way one expects. It would have been so easy for Skottie Young to cook up a delightful, rainbow-colored sugary conclusion to the Gert’s story, but Young doesn’t take the easy way out. Gert gets exactly the kind of ending she deserves considering she’s not exactly a great person which means that readers get quite possibly one of the best series endings in comics in a long time. I Hate Fairyland #20 is a great big acid colored middle finger to convention and it’s brilliant. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

Other Publishers #2

JIM HENSON BENEATH DARK CRYSTAL #1

Simon Spurrier’s The Power of The Dark Crystal introduced us to a whole new race of Thra, and Adam Smith’s Beneath Dark Crystal picks right up from there, taking readers even deeper into the world of the Firelings by following the separate but similar paths of the previous book’s two main protagonists, Kensho and Thurma. Both of them are stepping into their roles as leaders of their respective people, and that’s what makes the issue so beautiful and compelling. Kensho and Thurma may come from different worlds, but their challenges are much the same. They both have to find a way to do right by their worlds and their people. But while Kensho’s challenge is more about getting started, Thurma’s challenge is much more specific: a stranger has appeared to challenge her leadership — and potentially endanger the new world Thurma and Kensho came together to create in the story’s previous chapter. Beneath Dark Crystal is a compelling start to a fascinating story. A worthy read. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

JUDGE DREDD UNDER SIEGE #2

Dredd is almost a non-entity in this issue besides a few short additions to the action. That choice allows the series to pivot and focus upon the history that made this block a lawless wasteland soon to be overrun by mutants. It provides sympathetic backstories for several of the new characters, ones that will undoubtedly contrast with Dredd’s insistence on law and order. Much of what is here serves as set up for a later payoff, including the start of a battle. There’s plenty of potential, but it’s impossible to know whether any of it will be exercised based on what has occurred thus far. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

LOWLIFES #1

Lowlifes reads as a deeply immature imitation of early Quentin Tarantino films. The aesthetics are present with plenty of cursing, violence, general seediness, and even a non-linear timeline. None of them are well deployed though. Each no ugly detail reads as being ugly for its own sake, like a child cursing simply because they can. Women are reduced to props that motivate men or funhouse mirror images of masculinity. No amount of true crime excuses will make this flimsy story feel any more real. Lowlifes looks and reads as a sort of ugly it never intended to be. Keep it. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 1 out of 5

MEDIEVAL SPAWN WITCHBLADE #3

Medieval Spawn/Witchblade is a showcase for Brian Haberlin. The co-creator of Witchblade is both the co-writer and illustrator of the miniseries, which mashes up two of Image’s oldest franchises. However, this issue really only showcases Haberlin’s shortcomings. Haberlin’s art looks rushed and awkward — there’s a squire character that has a neck closer in size to a giraffe than a human. The action scenes are sloppy too, with little to no backgrounds and terrible digital shadowing that obscures the art. The story is a bit of a mess too, as it’s all but abandoned in order to push the title characters towards a confrontation (that we’ll get next issue.) I enjoyed the last issue of this series, and it’s disappointing to see the quality of this comic diminish so much after just one issue. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 1 out of 5

MY LITTLE PONY FRIENDSHIP IS MAGIC #67

Emily Blunt’s character from My Little Pony: The Movie is the focus of this issue, with a story that quickly becomes a lot more than meets the eye. Tempest Shadow is forced to reevaluate what her life should be, a journey that ultimately leads her back to Equestria, and to an intriguing mystery. The story gets a little wordy at times, but it has a surprising amount of depth, and says more about trauma and moving on from your past than you’d probably expect a My Little Pony book to. To an extent, the issue suffers a bit from having to be the first part of a two-parter, but it still creates an interesting enough read. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3 out of 5

NEW LIEUTENANTS OF METAL #1

There has been a lot of talk about metal in American comics recently, but no new series has captured the feel and fun of the music quite as well as New Lieutenants of Metal. Pulling from the superhero and tokusatsu genres, it brings together an oddball mix of characters whose primary goals are to save the day and rock out while doing so. There is no serious discussion as to what this music means or even a metaphorical exploration of its impact. The emphasis rests entirely on the experience itself, and it delivers a comic that feels like an adolescent cranking the volume on an AC/DC album for the very first time. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

ORPHAN BLACK CRAZY SCIENCE #1

Orphan Black: Crazy Science is a sequel to the popular SYFY series about a group of women who discover they’re all clones. The comic follows one of the clones, Cosima, and her girlfriend Delphine as they covertly administer cures to the many clones not seen in the TV series. However, the comic really is a love story between Cosima and Delphine, as the two get to explore a “normal” relationship for the first time. There are some teases of a mystery towards the end of the issue, although it’s hard to tell what it involves. The comic shares the same heart as the Orphan Black TV series, although those not familiar with the show might find themselves very lost as there’s no learning curve for new fans. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

PAPER GIRLS #22

As the core cast of characters begin to explore the future, they take readers further down the rabbit hole in an issue with lots of revelations that lack context. Small connections like the repetition of a name or new context for a memory all raise a hundred possible theories and ratchet up tension for whatever comes next. The issue isn’t all about raising questions though, as it features a great new, monstrous design and fight sequence as well. Momentum is building once again and Paper Girls feels like a cresting roller coaster in the final pages of this issue. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

PRISM STALKER #5

The newest installment of Prism Stalker balances the act of violence and examination of its effects beautifully. For all of its philosophical waxings on how we shape our own decisions and how our environment shape us, the comic still kicks a lot of butt. Some of the most fluid layouts for combat in comics today can be found right here, and they are thrilling to read. They also all serve a purpose, revealing elements of character growth, advancing the plot, and positioning the exploration of central themes. It is a great example of how an individual issue of comics can function as a narrative machine fusing both action and thought together into a single unit. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 5 out of 5

Other Publishers #3

QUANTUM AGE FROM WORLD OF BLACK HAMMER #1

From the pages of Black Hammer comes The Quantum Age #1 from the minds of Jeff Lemire and artist Wilfredo Torres. While the story seems like a generic sci-fi action book set in an all-too-stereotypical dystopian future, Torres’ art combined with bright, vibrant colors from Dave Stewart is a great combination with Lemire’s plot. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

SPAWN #287

There’s a lot of violence and terror to this issue of Spawn, but it relies on the same tricks that the series almost always has. Inside the notion of something terrible happening, there’s very little to be found except for a tired revenge plot that has been done thousands of times before. The gleeful execution of torture and mind games isn’t exciting, like the return of non-entity Overt-Kill, it’s yawn inducing. A few splashes function on their own, but there’s very little call to keep chasing this story wherever it’s ultimately going. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

STAR TREK DISCOVERY SUCCESSION #3

Star Trek: Discovery – Succession is just a lot of fun for any fan of Discovery. The series takes advantage of the mirror universe setting to push background characters to the fore and take drastic actions that likely would never make it onto the television series. There’s a new villain whose plans and motivations are frightening for how surprisingly timely and relevant they are. There’s action and intrigue and the unexpected. This is everything a Star Trek fan could want from a comic book series and a mirror universe story unlike any in Star Trek’s history. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

SWORD DAUGHTER #2

With the business of getting the series off the ground out of the way, the second issue of Sword Daughter provides what may be a better example of what the series will be going forward. The father and daughter pair continue their long journey for revenge, take a job along the way, and their relationship is somewhat changed by the end. Mack Chater’s artwork is ambitious, especially in the fight scene. He doesn’t quite land all of the marks — the complex panel work is good, but his splash pages have some poses that are either awkward or just don’t seem to line up the characters correctly — but Wood is on strong, familiar ground. Sword Daughter shaping up to be a journey worth going on, bumps in the road and all. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

TRANSFORMERS MOVIE BUMBLEBEE PREQUEL #1

The only real answer for why this comic exists is that a movie is coming out soon. The content between its pages falls utterly flat, serving as a prologue that nobody needed for a story that likely has little to do with what’s found here. It pushes hard on the tropes of the spy genre with very little to say. The tone is spun as being fun, but excessive acronyms won’t elicit a chuckle and the dialogue is far more grating than clever. Action on the page is anything but exciting, and the prequel status combined with only having one character of note makes the creation of tension impossible. However the movie turns out, this comic won’t get anyone excited for it. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 1 out of 5

UNNATURAL #1

Unnatural is genuinely unlike anything else being published right now, something that proves to be a pretty surprising positive. After publishing the series in Italy, Mirka Andolfo brings her unique world to the United States, with a first issue that is honestly more than meets the eye. The series tries to balance an intriguing sci-fi world and an adorable protagonist with some very NSFW panels, and the end result probably won’t please everyone. But there’s something genuinely interesting here, both artistically and narratively, that make it worth checking out. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

VALIANT HIGH #3

Valiant High continues to be one of the most charming books on the market, as well as one of the most stylish. Writer Daniel Kibblesmith boils each character down to their most essential elements and relationships, while Derek Charm does the same on the visual front. You’ll recognize your favorites sure, but the high school setting provides some delightful scenarios, like say looking at an immortal’s high school yearbook or teen love with laser swords and mystic football players thrown in for good measure. The series is very self-aware and has plenty of fun with the premise, and by issue’s end so will you. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 5 out of 5

THE WALKING DEAD #181

A big action sequence helps to relieve a slow transitory issue as The Walking Dead reorients itself in a big way. The series is stacked with moving parts and an upcoming conflict of ideas (inevitably accompanied by violence), but for now there are still lots of introductions to be made and subplots to develop. Remarkably little happens with individual threads receiving only the lightest of updates and readers being reminded of existing tensions. It’s the sort of installment that reads more breezily in a collection, but at least there is some solid, zombie-killing action at the end for us monthly readers. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

XERXES FALL OF HOUSE OF DARIUS #4

In the middle of this issue there are a series of spreads in which no words are spoken, which makes the return of dialogue all the more regrettable. Miller’s designs for splash elements are stirring and packed with power, but every spoken element undercuts this power. English accents and bluntly stated points intrude on a world that is composed of illustrious impressions, imaginings of the past. There is a constant push-pull between the banal and the stirring, one that can only be forgotten about in a handful of pages, but boy are they an incredible handful. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5