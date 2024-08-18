Marvel Collects Deadpool’s First Original Graphic Novel in New Hardcover Edition

Rob Liefeld’s Deadpool is going out with a bang. 35 years after the Merc with a Mouth debuted in the pages of 1990’s New Mutants #98, Marvel Comics will collect Deadpool: Bad Blood — Deadpool’s first-ever original graphic novel co-written and penciled by Liefeld — and Deadpool: Badder Blood in one hardcover collection next year. The co-creator returned to Deadpool for 2017’s Bad Blood, which was serialized in comics form as a four-issue limited series in 2022, and its 2023 sequel that introduced Mojoworld mercenary Shatterstorm.

Out March 25th, 2025, the Deadpool: Bad/Badder Blood hardcover collects Deadpool: Bad Blood (2022) #1-4 and Deadpool: Badder Blood (2023) #1-5. The 264-page collected edition retails for $49.99. Pre-orders are available on Amazon now.

Deadpool: Bad/Badder Blood cover artwork by Rob Liefeld.

Marvel Comics is also set to publish a new printing of the X-Force Omnibus Vol. 1— featuring the works of Liefeld, Fabian Nicieza, Todd McFarlane, Mark Pacella, Mike Mignola, and John Romita Jr. — in December. Both releases coincide with Liefeld’s final Deadpool comic, Deadpool Team-Up, written and drawn by Liefeld and guest-starring Wolverine, Hulk, Crystar, Ghost-Spider, and Liefeld creation Major X. The five-issue series hits stands August 28th and runs through December.

“I 1000% believe it,” Liefeld told ComicBook at 2024 San Diego Comic-Con when asked if Deadpool Team-Up is his final Deadpool project. “I’ll be 60 in four years. I don’t know how long the hand and eye coordination is going to take. I’ve had a great last solid 10 years giving great Deadpool stories that fans love. Deadpool charted No. 1 for the first time in 2017 with my Deadpool: Bad Blood. That was huge. I didn’t see that coming.”

Deadpool Team-Up #1 (2024) cover by Liefeld.

Deadpool Team-Up “is a crazy goodbye,” the Image Comics co-founder added. “If I pitched this, [Marvel would be] like, ‘Next.’ But because I’m Rob, they’re like, ‘Go ahead and do it, it’s your last one.’ It’s so far from trying to be cool or trying to be hot. It’s just a blast. It’s weird, it’s strange, don’t miss it. That’s it. I have nothing more to say with this character. I love him. [After] 33 years, now I’ll just watch other people do what they’re doing.”