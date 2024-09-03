Donald Duck Is Worthy of Thor's Hammer In New Marvel Preview

Donald Duck is out to prove his worthiness to carry the mantle of the Mighty Thor. Everyone's favorite Disney characters are being blended into the Marvel Universe, courtesy of a series of What If...? special one-shots. Fans have seen Uncle Scrooge in his pursuit of the Infinity Dime, and Donald Duck as the X-Man Wolverine, so next is to conqueror the enchantment of the magical hammer known as Mjolnir. Is Donald Duck worthy to lift Thor's hammer? And how will his nephews Huey, Duey, and Louie factor into the story? Let's find out.

Marvel released a preview of What If...? Donald Duck Became Thor #1 by Steve Behling, Riccardo Secchi, Lorenzo Pastrovicchio, Lucio Ruvidotti, and Laura Tartaglia. It begins with Donald already as Thor, attempting and failing to fly with Mjolnir. We're then taken back in time as Donald Duck, Huey, Duey, and Louie head to Norway in search of ancient Viking relics. The triplets want the medal for ancient Viking relics explorers so they can be the first Junior Woodchucks to achieve it.

After doing some unsuccessful digging, Donald Duck breaks his hammer and stabs himself in the foot. When Donald tries to walk it off, we see a spaceship land in the dirt, with its contents a mystery until the issue goes on sale later this week.

What is What If...? Donald Duck Became Thor #1 about?

Is this fowl worthy of the Hammer of Thor?! When Donald Duck chaperones Huey, Dewey and Louie on an archaeological trip to search for ancient Viking artifacts, he finds more than he bargained for! He comes across the Stone Ducks from Saturn preparing for an invasion.

But everything changes when he discovers an enchanted cane that causes an egg-ceptional transformation, gifting him with the power of Thor! Can he learn how to use his new abilities in time to save Duckburg before he changes back? Find out in this mind-twisting retelling of the Mighty Thor's thunderous origin!

The preview for What If...? Donald Duck Became Thor #1 is below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, September 4th.