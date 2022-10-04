Marvel Introduces Genderbent Version of Fan-Favorite Spider Hero

The Edge of Spider-Verse miniseries has reintroduced several fan-favorite Spider heroes, as well as revealed all-new characters. From stalwarts like Ghost-Spider, Anya Corazon, and Madame Web, to new entries like the Black Cat and Kraven the Hunter getting Spider powers, Edge of Spider-Verse has built up the Spider army in anticipation for Dan Slott and Mark Bagley's Spider-Man #1. One of Edge of Spider-Verse's new characters is Web Weaver, the first gay Spider-Man. Fans get to meet Web Weaver in the Edge of Spider-Verse finale, which also introduces a gender-bent version of Silk.

Edge of Spider-Verse #5 is by Dan Slott, Steve Foxe, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Bob McLeod, and more. The Web Weaver story is by writer Steve Foxe and artist Kei Zama. The two-page preview of the story features Van Dyne fashion designer Web Weaver swinging through the city skyline, where they notice some masked robbers leaving a store. Right as Web Weaver prepares to jump into action, a male Silk appears to have already caught the crooks. Web Weaver and Silk have a flirtatious relationship, similar to Spider-Man and Black Cat. They only hit on each other while in costume, with their secret identities remaining a secret.

Other Edge of Spider-Verse stories introduce Hunter-Spider, a Kraven the Hunter variant that gains Spider powers. Dan Slott teams with J.M. DeMatteis and Bob McLeod, two individuals who are very familiar with Kraven after working on some of his most iconic stories like "Kraven's Last Hunt." Finally, filmmaker Phil Lord (Spider-Verse movies) and David Lopez team up for a tale starring Syllie Spider.