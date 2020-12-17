Marvel Teases Nova's Fate on Guardians of the Galaxy #12 Cover (Exclusive)

✖

The Guardians of the Galaxy have been on quite a ride over the past year, both as individuals and as a team, though as we've seen over the course of the series, they are more like a dysfunctional family than just a team. They'll need to rely on each other more than ever though if they hope to not just survive the Olympian Gods but defeat them and send them packing. As you can see in our exclusive first look at the cover of Guardians of the Galaxy #12, everyone that heads into this battle might not make it out alive, and you can check out the full cover below.

The cover was created by artist Rafael Albuquerque, and as you can see, we see the shattered helmet of Nova on the floor. That doesn't necessarily mean he dies, but it probably doesn't mean anything good either.

(Photo: Marvel)

You can find the official description for Guardians of the Galaxy #12 below.

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #12

Al Ewing (W) • Juann Cabal (A) • Cover by Rafael Albuquerque

END OF AN ERA!

• Since day one, the Guardians of the Galaxy has been a rag tag group of mercenaries, survivors, and oddballs surviving by the skin of their teeth.

• Will it finally be their undoing?

• Liftoff in ONE…

If you haven't been following the series, you can find the official description for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 below.

"Someone has to guard the galaxy, but who will accept this bizarre new mission? Once, the Guardians of the Galaxy were a team of misfits. Now they’re a family, and they’ve earned their peace. But the universe is not a peaceful place — and it’s only getting worse. The Great Empires are in turmoil. The rule of law is dead. And amidst the chaos, the gods of Olympus have returned — harbingers of a new age of war, reborn to burn their mark onto the stars themselves! The Guardians of the Galaxy are back, but will the entire team survive? And wait, is Rocket wearing a suit? The Lion of Olympus, a rogue Nova and the Dragon of the Moon await as Al Ewing (IMMORTAL HULK) takes the Guardians to new levels of awesome!"

Guardians of the Galaxy #12 hits comic stores in March of 2021.

Are you excited for the issue? Let us know in the comments