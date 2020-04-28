Marvel Artist Reveals Designs for Kitty Pryde as a Guardian of the Galaxy

✖

Marvel Comics fans may remember back in 2015 that Kitty Pryde of the X-Men was engaged to Peter "Star-Lord" Quill. Star-Lord proposed to Kitty at the end of the Guardians of the Galaxy and X-Men crossover event called The Black Vortex. Then Secret Wars happened and eight months later (in Marvel Universe time) Kitty Pryde had left Earth and the X-Men behind to become a fulltime member of the Guardians of the Galaxy. Ironically, Peter had left that life behind to start living up to his responsibilities and the leader of the Spartax Empire. He stopped being Star-Lord, and Kitty Pryde took up that mantle.

Eventually, Peter returned to his life as the legendary outlaw. Kitty passed that mantle back on to him. At that point, she needed a new space-faring look of her own. Enter series artist Valerio Schti. Schti put together a blue spacesuit look that had embellishments calling back to Kitty's classic Shadowcat costume.

He shared that costume on Twitter today, lamenting that the costume wasn't used for very long. He also shared some other design ideas he had that weren't used. Some of them employ the classic X-Men blue and gold color scheme. Some of them make Kitty look like a water-bender from Avatar: The Last Airbender, which isn't a bad thing. You can take a look below.

That whole engagement to Star-Lord thing didn't work out for Kitty. During a stop on Earth, Kitty decides to stay behind when the Guardians leave and she breaks off her engagement to Peter Quill. She ended up rejoining the X-Men and even leading the team for a time. She got engaged to longtime love interest Colossus. That didn't end as expected either.

These days Kitty is going by Captain Kate Pryde, the Red Queen of the Hellfire Trading Company, and a member of the Quiet Council of Krakoa (despite not being able to use portals to get to Krakoa). Her reign as Red Queen may have come to an unceremonious end thanks to a betrayal by the Black King of the Hellfire Trading Company, Sebastian Shaw. He left her for dead in the open ocean. What comes next remains to be seen.

