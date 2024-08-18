“Is he man or monster or… is he both?” That was the question posed by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby in 1962’s Incredible Hulk #1, which introduced the half-man, half-monster as the grey-skinned alter-ego of scientist Dr. Bruce Banner: the inventor of the gamma-ray bomb that birthed the mighty Hulk. While the first volume of the man-monster’s solo series would be cancelled after just six issues, the Hulk would return: first among the ranks of The Avengers and then as one of two features in Tales to Astonish.



Over the next six decades, the green goliath — who starred in his full-length magazine starting in 1968’s The Incredible Hulk #102, taking over the numbering from Tales to Astonish — headlined Hulk and such newly-retitled relaunches as Indestructible Hulk and Immortal Hulk.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In November, writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson and artist Nic Klein’s Incredible run continues with Incredible Hulk #19 (legacy #800), a giant-sized milestone issue featuring the next chapter of the “Skin” story arc and bonus stories by former Hulk writer Greg Pak (Planet Hulk and World War Hulk), Benjamin Percy (Wolverine), Torunn Grønbekk (Venom), and art by Geoff Shaw (Juggernaut), Lan Medina (Captain America), and Lynne Yoshii (Daredevil).

Out November 27th, the issue features new tales spotlighting other Hulks — including Bruce Banner’s cousin, Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk, Amadeus Cho/Brawn, and Thaddeus Ross/Red Hulk — and will lay the groundwork for an all-new solo series starring a member of the extended Hulk family that Marvel says will launch in early 2025 (likely to coincide with Red Hulk’s MCU debut in Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World in February).

Incredible Hulk #800 “will ask if the Hulk has finally metone stronger than himself,” the official synopsis states. “After a crushing defeat at the hands ofEldest, the Incredible Hulk is a slave — and the return of the Mother ofHorrors is imminent! Hulk’s only hope is the newly resurrected CharlieTidwell, who takes on the Skinwalkers of Lycana to save Hulk… But whatancient power did the Skinwalkers awaken within her to bring her back?Can her mysterious new power give Hulk the edge he needs to defeat boththe Skinwalkers and the immortal Eldest?”

“It’s a tremendous honor to write a landmark issue of one of thebiggest titles in comics, and we are NOT wasting the opportunity,”Johnson said. “Fans are finally going to see the throwdown betweenHulk and Eldest, Nic Klein’s craziest Hulk transformation to date, anINSANE reveal featuring Hulk’s sidekick Charlie, and a complete statusquo reset that will propel us into uncharted territory in 2025 andbeyond.”