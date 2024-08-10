D23: Marvel Studios Confirms Iron Fist

Iron Fist is seemingly heading back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. During Marvel Animation’s headline panel at D23, hosted by none other than ComicBook’s Brandon Davis, the Brad Winderbaum-led outfit unveiled the first look at its new Black Panther: Eyes of Wakanda series. Described as a four-episode event series, the footage officially teased the MCU debut of at least one version of The Living Weapon.

During the panel, filmmakers behind the series teases additional heroes from “secret cities” whose names were also titles, and had a “glowing fist.” As with most superhero mantles, Iron Fist is one that’s been worn by many characters throughout the history of the House of Ideas. As such, it’s not clear if the version that will appear in the series is Finn Jones’ version from the DefendersVerse, or a different version from the comic book source material.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Is Finn Jones returning as Iron Fist?

Again, it’s unclear what version of Iron Fist will be appearing in the series, although Jones himself has said he’d love to return as the character.

“I would love to continue playing that character. I think there’s a lot of room for growth. Personally, where I would like to see the reintroduction of the character would be something like a Heroes for Hire TV series,” Jones told ComicBook in 2022. ” I think that would be the most dynamic and fun way to reintroduce those characters. I loved working with Mike and I loved the on-screen chemistry between Danny and Luke. I think it’s a really interesting creative place that show can be taken in. I’d love to pick up that mantle again and keep moving this character forward and make the best possible Iron Fist there could be.”

Marvel Studios’ upcoming film slate includes Captain America: Brave New World (February 14th, 2025), Thunderbolts* (May 5th, 2025), The Fantastic Four: First Steps (July 25th, 2025), Blade (November 7th, 2025), Avengers: Doomsday (May 1st, 2026), and Avengers: Secret Wars (May 7th, 2027).

Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along is set to premiere on Disney+ in September, with Daredevil: Born Again debuting next March. Marvel Animation has yet to set dates for the second season of X-Men ’97 or the premiere of Black Panther: Eyes of Wakanda.