Marvel Teases Death Of Iron Man If He Takes Off His Armor

It's hard to separate the armored superhero known as Iron Man and the very rich but still very human Tony Stark who wears it. Marvel's new solicitations reveal that might actually be the case in a physical sense starting in Iron Man #6, as the new description reveals that during a recent battle with Korvac Stark suffers a near-fatal injury, and to help him stay stable Misty Knight and Halcyon decide to keep him in his armor. That actually works too well though, and now it seems he can't take it off without dying.

Stark is used to an arc reactor being directly tied to his health, but that traveled with him and he didn't have to actually wear the armor to keep it working. Due to the seriousness of the injures though it seems that's not the case any longer, as his armor seems to be holding his body together.

Crazily enough that's not keeping him from trying to stop Korvac, so hopefully, he doesn't get even more hurt in the process.

(Photo: Marvel)

You can find the official description for the issue below and the cover above.

IRON MAN #6

CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL (W) • CAFU (A/C) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

AVENGERS MECH STRIKE VARIANT COVER BY PATRICK BROWN

BLACK HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER BY ERNANDA SOUZA

BOOKS OF KORVAC: BOOK TWO BEGINS!

After receiving a near-fatal injury from Korvac, Iron Man lands in emergency triage with his life on the line. Halcyon and Misty Knight work quickly to lock Tony in his armor and stanch his injuries…but now he can’t take it off or else he’ll die. With pieces of metal literally holding his body together, Tony regroups with his allies, all while trying not to give into his rage over being bested by Korvac.

With Hellcat on the psychological ropes and his other hero compatriots recuperating from their own near-death experiences, can Tony muster what he needs in order to chase Korvac out into space and stop the mad demigod’s quest for ultimate power? Perhaps War Machine is just the friend Tony could use in this moment…but James Rhodes might only be there to bench a manic and battered Tony from action so that he doesn’t get killed. Still, as always, Tony has never been good at taking no for an answer…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

