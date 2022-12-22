Kang the Conqueror Returns to Tease Marvel's Big Events for 2023 (Exclusive)

The next Marvel Comics one-shot brings back Kang the Conqueror to offer a preview of what fans can expect out of the publisher in 2023. Last December saw writer Jed MacKay pen a Kang tale in Timeless, offering looks at this year's impactful storylines like the fallout between Captain America and the Winter Soldier, the debut of the new Iron Fist, Fantastic Four's Reckoning War, Punisher leading The Hand, and more. Kang returns in another Timeless one-shot, teasing the villain's search for a missing moment in Marvel history. What he finds will no doubt play a pivotal role in the Marvel Universe going forward.

ComicBook.com has the exclusive preview of Timeless #1 by Jed MacKay, Greg Land, Patch Zircher, and Salvador Larroca. The preview begins with a prologue of Kang leading his forces to the massacre at the University of Phearthon. Once Kang lands on the planet he has one of his Centurions bring him a savant who has the answers to the missing moment Kang is looking for.

"The missing moment. The hidden starting point of the road to the greatest prize in all of history," the savant tells Kang. Once the savant whispers this secret to Kang, the savant begins to gloat over Kang never being able to grasp it, since the moment is apparently only accessible to true heroes. Not "tyrants." Of course, Kang ends up executing the savant to end the preview.

What Is Marvel's Timeless One-Shot?

Similar to last year's Timeless #1, the 2022 edition promises to deliver mysterious teases and exciting first appearances, with Kang the Conqueror as the central character. Timeless #1 will also preview the future of Earth's Mightiest Heroes following the conclusion of Avengers Assemble.

"Kang is back on another adventure – but could this be his last one? Once again, we step into the Conqueror's thigh-high boots to go stamping through the future. But this time Kang is in an unfamiliar position: fleeing," MacKay explained. "TIMELESS 2022 is bigger and better than ever before. More previews of what the Marvel Universe has in store, more action, and a story that sets up the dominoes for a huge story coming in the future that I'm really excited to see play out!"

The exclusive preview of Timeless #1 can be found below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, December 28th.