Kang the Conqueror's Final Battle Will Change Marvel Forever

Kang the Conqueror's final battle is poised to change Marvel Comics forever. Timeless has promised some massive revelations for the future of the company. (Interestingly, Jonathan Majors' villain is taking an outsized importance in the comics just in time for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania early next year.) Timeless #1's preview shows Kang discovering that a variant of his is responsible for the destruction of a knowledge center called the University of Phearthon. This time, Kang needs the "Missing Moment," which is the one second of history that eludes even him. Can the villain claim the "greatest prize in all of history?" Check out some of it for yourself down below.

"The last battle of Kang the Conqueror! Tyrant of the timeline, master of endless legions, warrior and conqueror without compare, Kang is in search of the one thing he cannot have. But he is not the only one after the Missing Moment, and Kang soon finds himself in a new position — on the run across the events of the Marvel Universe's future!"

Timeless Is Bringing Big Changes For Marvel Comics

Jed MacKay talked to CBR about Timeless' massive reveals. He said, "Some are very big! Others are more aimed towards fans of specific characters, and some are things that won't happen at all! During the course of events in Timeless, the timeline undergoes significant trauma and Kang is put in the fascinating position of not knowing what happens next. Things that should play out differently, others happen as expected, while yet others are completely new fabrications of a shaken timeline. There will certainly be plenty to speculate upon and some very exciting hints for what is to come over the next couple of years."

If that was enough, MacKay also shared some details about what Kang is up against. "Kang finds himself challenged by a rogue, severed timeline that has fought off the entropic decay that would normally have dissolved it and seeks to reattach itself to the main timeline," he added. "The chronal gravity of this rogue timeline is playing hell with the main ti

What do you think the secret will be? Let us know in the comments down below!