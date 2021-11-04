Marvel’s Timeless Writer Discusses How the Kang Story Sets up Future Marvel Events

A glimpse into the future of the Marvel Universe is coming in Timeless, a December one-shot starring Kang the Conqueror. Writer Jed MacKay is joined by artists Kev Walker, Greg Land and Mark Bagley in a story that follows Kang as he investigates a mysterious threat to the Marvel timeline. As the comic moves along, fans will be teased with different looks at future storylines that will take place in 2022 and beyond. MacKay recently discussed how Timeless will impact the future of various Marvel characters, as well as different mysteries that are set up.

When asked by CBR about Timeless‘ reveals, MacKay answered: “Some are very big! Others are more aimed towards fans of specific characters, and some are things that won’t happen at all! During the course of events in Timeless, the timeline undergoes significant trauma and Kang is put in the fascinating position of not knowing what happens next. Things that should play out differently, others happen as expected, while yet others are completely new fabrications of a shaken timeline. There will certainly be plenty to speculate upon and some very exciting hints for what is to come over the next couple of years.”

Next, MacKay revealed new details on the threat Kang will face. “Kang finds himself challenged by a rogue, severed timeline that has fought off the entropic decay that would normally have dissolved it and seeks to reattach itself to the main timeline,” he said. “The chronal gravity of this rogue timeline is playing hell with the main timeline. It’s up to Kang to sort it out. Of course, it’s never that easy- and who, or what is keeping this pirate timeline whole?”

Though he is the writer of the one-shot, MacKay admitted that even he is not aware of every Easter egg included in the story: “It’s setting up all kinds of stuff, and honestly, I’m not even sure what some of it will be. [laughs] The word went out to all the offices about things they’d like previewed and images we could put in the book, and in they went! I will say that we’ll be seeing these ideas play out for years to come.”

One of the many Timeless teasers released by Marvel ponders the question of what weapon Thanos will wield in the future, while another hints at the death of the Celestials.

Timeless #1 will rock the Marvel Universe on December 22nd. Let us know in the comments what you would like to see take place in Marvel’s future.