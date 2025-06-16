One of Marvel’s Most Popular Villains Is About to Return (And They’re Targeting Venom)

Marvel Comics celebrates 616 Day with the announcement that a feared and legendary supervillain is coming back from the dead and after Venom. Today is June 16th, which also happens to be the numbered abbreviation for Marvel’s prime universe of Earth-616. The publisher has decided to celebrate 616 Day with retailer packages containing exclusive items such as 616 Day Variant Covers and Fantastic Four 616 Day pin sets. There was also the tease for an exciting Marvel Comics announcement coming at 6:16 p.m. ET, and that announcement has finally arrived. The teaser art looked to be related to Venom, and it involves the Lethal Protector’s 250th issue.

Videos by ComicBook.com

October’s Venom #250 will feature the return of Knull, the original King in Black. Written by current All-New Venom writer Al Ewing and drawn by artist Terry Dodson, Venom #250 kicks off a major symbiote saga where Knull, the god of symbiotes, seeks revenge on Venom, who is currently bonded to Mary Jane Watson. Knull debuted during Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman’s run on Venom in 2018, quickly moving up the echelon of iconic Marvel villains. He was the main antagonist of the King in Black event series and made his big screen debut in last year’s Venom: The Last Dance.

The giant-sized Venom #250 will also feature a tale by Eddie Brock: Carnage writer Charles Soule and All-New Venom artist Carlos Gomez set during Eddie Brock’s time as Venom. Plus, following the issue, All-New Venom remains Venom once more, continuing its legacy numbering with Venom #251.

“When Donny and Ryan brought Knull into being, they created the first new villain in a while with what I’d call ‘big villain juice.’ He’s visually arresting, you know what he wants in one sentence, you can’t talk him out of it, he’s powerful enough to hold down a crossover… and he was given the wonderful luxury of going away for a while,” Ewing said about Knull’s appeal. “When a big bad is allowed to lay fallow and drift into memory, what’s remembered is all the things readers liked about them – and that’s when it’s time for a comeback. The final ingredient in a good villain – they may be down, but they’re never out.”

VENOM #250

Written by AL EWING & CHARLES SOULE

Art by TERRY DODSON, CARLOS GOMEZ & MORE

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

On Sale 10/1

THE RETURN OF KNULL!

Mary Jane Watson is finally in the swing of things as the new Venom host, using their powers in all-new ways to be the hero the symbiote never knew it could be! But as she cleans up the streets of New York, she remains blissfully unaware of the strands of darkness leading off into the darkness of the void. Knull, the creator of all symbiotes, was killed by Eddie Brock. Nothing could bring him back… but Knull rules over nothing. Knull has returned, and word is racing across the stars to the one who took him down before to prepare to do it again. Will Venom be ready?

“Every year, we look for new ways to celebrate the incredible comics that make up the heart and soul of our industry. Our job is to tell stories that keep readers on the edge of their seats, introducing them to characters that feel real and relatable, and building a passionate community that embraces the fun and joy of being a comic book fan. None of that happens without you and your stores, so we want to take a moment to say thank you,” Buckley told retailers about 616 Day.

What do you think about Knull’s big return later this year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!