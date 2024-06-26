Marvel Legends 85th Anniversary Deluxe Odin Figure Goes On Sale June 27th

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Hasbro is adding to their Marvel 85th anniversary lineup of Marvel Legends figures with a Deluxe, comic book-inspired Odin figure that Hasbro's Dan Yun has revealed will be available to pre-order starting Thursday, June 27th at 10am PT / 1pm ET. At that time, the figure is expected to be available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth (free U.S. shipping on orders $79+) and here on Amazon. It will include weapon accessories, swappable hands, helmets, and Odin's mythical ravens Munin and Hugin.

Below you'll find details on the rest of Hasbro's Marvel 85th anniversary collection. Reveals include Superior Spider-Man. Warbird, an Iron Fist and Luke Cage 2-pack, Ghost Rider, Venom, and more.

The Marvel Legends The Cabal 3-pack launched last week and is still available to pre-order here on Amazon as an exclusive priced at $74.99.

"Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends The Cabal figure 3-pack! In celebration of Marvel's 85th anniversary, these collectible Doctor Doom, Taskmaster, and Iron Patriot figures are detailed to look like the characters from Marvel's Siege: The Cabal comic book. 6-inch scale Marvel figures are fully articulated with poseable head, arms, and legs. Marvel action figure set comes with 17 accessories, including fabric cape, alternate heads and alternate hands. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6 inch scale make them great for posing and displaying in fans' collections."

Hasbro's Hulkbuster figure is inspired by the Iron Man comics. It will stand at over 9 inches tall, and will include swappable hands, armor pieces, and a tony Stark head. Pre-orders for the figure are now available here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon priced at $59.99.

"Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Hulkbuster figure! In celebration of Marvel's 85th anniversary, this collectible figure is detailed to look like the character from Marvel's The Invincible Iron Man comic books. 6-inch scale Marvel figures are fully articulated with poseable head, arms, and legs. Marvel action figure set comes with 7 pieces, including an alternate head. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6 inch scale make them great for posing and displaying in fans' collections."

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES WOLVERINE (MARVEL 85TH ANNIVERSARY) - $24.99 / Available here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon: "With unstoppable healing powers and adamantium metal claws, the astonishing Wolverine battles threats alongside the mutant X-Men team. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE and 85 years of MARVEL COMICS with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES WOLVERINE (MARVEL 85TH ANNIVERSARY) figure. This quality 6-inch scale figure features deco inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel's Astonishing X-Men comics. The figure features extensive articulation and is highly posable for display and play. Includes figure and 6 comics-inspired accessories including masked and unmasked heads and hands with and without claws."

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN (MARVEL 85TH ANNIVERSARY) - $29.99 / Available here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon: "When Doc Ock swaps bodies with Peter Parker, gaining his powers and conscience, he becomes the unlikely hero Superior Spider-Man. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE and 85 years of MARVEL COMICS with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN (85th ANNIVERSARY) figure. This quality 6-inch scale figure features deco inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel's The Superior Spider-Man comics. The figure features extensive articulation and is highly posable for display and play. Includes figure and 11 comics-inspired accessories including alternate head and Spider-Arms with removable backpack."

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES IRON FIST AND LUKE CAGE (MARVEL 85TH ANNIVERSARY) – $49.99 / Available here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon: "Luke Cage and Iron Fist reach new heights as heroes when they're called to join the roster of New Avengers, teaming up to fight for justice. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE and 85 years of MARVEL COMICS with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES IRON FIST AND LUKE CAGE (85TH ANNIVERSARY) 2-pack. These quality 6-inch scale figures feature deco inspired by the characters' appearances in Marvel's The New Avengers comics. The figures feature extensive articulation and are highly posable for display and play. Includes 2 figures and 12 comics-inspired accessories including alternate head and hands for each figure."

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES GHOST RIDER (DANNY KETCH) (MARVEL 85TH ANNIVERSARY) - $49.99 / Available here at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: "When Danny Ketch crosses paths with a cursed motorcycle, he is transformed into the Spirit of Vengeance, wielding supernatural powers as Ghost Rider. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE and 85 years of MARVEL COMICS with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES GHOST RIDER (DANNY KETCH) (85TH ANNIVERSARY) figure set. This quality 6-inch scale figure and vehicle features deco inspired by their appearances in Marvel's Ghost Rider comics. The figure features extensive articulation and is highly posable for display and play. Set comes with 6-inch scale Hell Cycle vehicle with moveable foot peg, semi-translucent fire wheels, and fire stands for displaying on 2 wheels or 1. Includes figure, bike and 9 comics-inspired accessories including motorcycle display pieces and alternate hands and chain for figure".

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES SKAAR, SON OF HULK (MARVEL 85TH ANNIVERSARY) - $39.99. See at Entertainment Earth: "Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Skaar, Son of Hulk figure! In celebration of Marvel's 85th anniversary, this collectible figure is detailed to look like the character from Marvel's Skaar: Son of Hulk comic books. 6-inch scale Marvel figures are fully articulated with poseable head, arms, and legs. Marvel action figure set comes with 5 accessories, including alternate head and alternate hands. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6 inch scale make them great for posing and displaying in fans' collections. Reimagine Marvel comics-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel Legends action figures."

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES VENOM (MARVEL 85TH ANNIVERSARY) – $24.99 – This Walmart Exclusive is expected to launch on July 25th or 26th during Walmart's next SDCC Collector Con event. When it does drop, you'll be able to find it here. "When Spider-Man breaks free from an alien symbiote, it latches onto Daily Bugle reporter Eddie Brock – who becomes the supervillain Venom, seeking revenge on the web-slinger. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE and 85 years of MARVEL COMICS with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES VENOM (MARVEL 85TH ANNIVERSARY) figure. This quality 6-inch scale figure features deco inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel's Spider-Man comics. The figure features extensive articulation, is highly posable for display and play and comes on collectible cardback packaging with retro-inspired design. Includes figure and 3 comics-inspired accessories including alternate hands and an alternate head."

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MARVEL'S WARBIRD (MARVEL 85TH ANNIVERSARY) - $24.99 / Target Exclusive / Release Date TBA: "After damaging her powers while saving Earth's sun, Carol Danvers joins a team of Avengers and takes on the codename of Warbird. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE and 85 years of MARVEL COMICS with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MARVEL'S WARBIRD (85th ANNIVERSARY) figure. For the first time, fans can add Carol Danvers as Marvel's Warbird to their collection. This quality 6-inch scale figure features deco inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel's Avengers comics with her black Warbird-era costume from her time on the Avengers team. The figure features extensive articulation and is highly posable for display and play. Includes figure and 5 comics-inspired accessories including alternate head, hands, and power FX."