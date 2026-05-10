Demon Slayer Fan-Favorite Reveals New Look Ahead of Infinity Castle Part 2

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is now in the works on the next major film in the Infinity Castle trilogy, and some special new art has brought back a fan-favorite Hashira ahead of the new movie. Demon Slayer has been taking over the world for the past year as the debut of the first Infinity Castle film tore through Japan’s box office for nine months. The film has been one of the most successful releases in anime history, and had thus remained in theaters far longer than any fan could have ever expected.

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Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle finally ended its run across theaters in Japan, and has set a release date for its home video release in the region. As the franchise prepares for the next major film in the trilogy, it hasn’t forgotten to celebrate the milestone moments for its best characters. That includes fighters who are no longer active like Kyojuro Rengoku, who got some special new art from the anime team to help celebrate his May 10th birthday. Check it out below.

When Does Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Part 2 Come Out?

Courtesy of Ufotable

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Part 2 is now in the works, but it has yet to confirm a release date or window as of the time of this writing. In Ufotable’s special presentation teasing their future projects shared with fans earlier this year, they did confirm that the second film is not going to release within the year. Separating it from its 2026 efforts and ,” we’re looking at a potential 2027 release for the next entry at the earliest. Not much has been revealed about the film thus far.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle wraps up the first film with Akaza ultimately being defeated. This was one of two final fights that were settled within the massive Infinity Castle arc from Koyoharu Gotoge’s original manga, so it does raise questions about what could be coming in the next film. It’s going to pick up right where the first film left off, so it’s going to throw fans right back into the chaos with presumably the same production staff and team behind the first entry.

How to Catch Up With Demon Slayer

Courtesy of Ufotable

While there’s no release window set for the second entry just yet, it does mean there’s plenty of time to catch up with everything Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba in the meantime. Infinity Castle has yet to reveal any potential streaming release plans as of this time, but it’s likely going to be available after its home video launch in Japan later this Summer. For now, you can catch up with all of the TV seasons released thus far with platforms like Crunchyroll, Netflix and Hulu (with availability varying by region).

Gotoge’s original Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga has been complete for quite a while, so you can even read ahead and see how it ends with platforms like Shueisha’s MangaPlus service or Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library. But for those fans waiting for the anime grand finale, it’s going to be a bit of a wait before what comes next.

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