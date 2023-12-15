Marvel Legends Wolverine 50th Anniversary 2-Packs Drop Today

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

During their Marvel Legends livestream earlier today, Hasbro showed off the latest X-Men '97 wave and revealed Logan vs Sabretooth and Brood Wolverine vs Lilandra Neramani 2-packs that are set to launch in pre-order today, December 15th. These releases celebrate the 50th anniversary of Wolverine, who first appeared in The Incredible Hulk #180 / #181 in 1974. Both of these 2-packs are Fan Channel exclusives, and you'll find all of the details right here.

Expect pre-orders to begin at 9am PT / 12pm ET on 12/15 at the retailers listed below. Note that US shipping is currently free at Entertainment Earth on orders $79+ using the code WINTER79 at checkout.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MARVEL'S LOGAN VS SABRETOOTH ($49.99) – Pre-order on Amazon and Entertainment Earth (Fan Channel Exclusive) "As regenerative mutants involved in the Weapon X program, Sabretooth and Logan's feud continues long after Logan's escape. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MARVEL'S LOGAN VS SABRETOOTH 2-pack. These quality 6-inch scale Logan and Sabretooth figures feature deco inspired by the characters' appearances in Marvel's Wolverine comics. Both figures feature extensive articulation and are highly posable for display and play. Includes 2 figures and 6 comic-inspired accessories including alternate head and hands for each figure!"

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES WOLVERINE AND LILANDRA NERAMANI ($49.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth (Fan Channel Exclusive): "Wolverine and Lilandra, Empress of the Shi'ar Empire, face the parasitic Brood aliens, intent on consuming and destroying the X-Men. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES WOLVERINE AND LILANDRA NERAMANI 2-pack. These quality 6-inch scale Wolverine and Lilandra figures feature deco inspired by the characters' appearances in The Uncanny X-Men comics, with Wolverine featuring his Brood-infected form and Lilandra in her signature Shi'ar Empress outfit. Both figures feature extensive articulation and are highly posable for display and play. Includes 2 figures and 2 comic-inspired accessories including alternate head and Lilandra's staff!"

Wolverine Returns In Deadpool 3

Deadpool 3 will star Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson / Deadpool, Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, and Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen in currently-unknown roles. Jennifer Garner will be reprising her role as Elektra.

"I think you're giving me too much credit," Reynolds explained in a previous interview with Collider. "I don't believe that I'm responsible for Hugh coming back. I always wanted Hugh to come back. My first meeting with Kevin Feige when Disney bought Fox years ago, maybe three years ago, or three and a half, four years ago, I'm not sure, was about doing a movie with the two of us, a Deadpool Wolverine movie. And that was not possible at the time. And then Hugh just happened to call at that perfect moment and express that he'd be interested in coming back and doing this one more time. And the contents of that conversation, I'll let Hugh, because I know it's only inevitable that you and Hugh are going to speak at some point soon, I'm sure. I'll let Hugh answer that on his own. But he expressed interest in coming back, and then it was my job to take that to Kevin Feige one more time and sell it."

You can keep up with the latest news about Deadpool 3 right here. Deadpool 3 is currently scheduled to be released exclusively in theaters on July 26, 2024.