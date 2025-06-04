There’s Never Been a Better Time For This Marvel Hero to Make a Comeback

For over 80 years, Marvel Comics has built one of the largest pantheons of superheroes in the comic book universe. Yet, despite having a vast array of characters to choose from for their comic books, movies, and television shows, the company has historically focused on a select few, such as Spider-Man, the Hulk, and Wolverine, at the expense of many others who are just as compelling. The problem with Marvel’s abundance of characters is that the constant recycling of the same popular figures inevitably leads to the neglect and eventual obscurity of other great characters, who rarely get the time and opportunity they deserve to shine.

To be sure, more than a few heroes who were once quite popular, or who expanded the Marvel Comics brand to new areas and levels of popularity, have since been neglected and relegated to the sidelines of the Marvel Universe. It’s an unfortunate fact of a comic book fan’s life that great characters often fall by the wayside. But another constant fact of comic books is that no character is ever far from a resurgence. And there’s no hero for whom the times demand a comeback more than Machine Man.

Machine Man is a Classic Kirby Creation

Machine Man is a fascinating superhero because he wasn’t organically created as part of the Marvel Comics Universe. Instead, he was introduced by legendary comic book writer and artist Jack Kirby as a secondary character in Marvel’s adaptation of Stanley Kubrick’s iconic film 2001: A Space Odyssey. Unlike the original 2001 story by Arthur C. Clarke — or Kubrick’s film — Machine Man was Kirby’s personal expansion on the themes of artificial intelligence (AI), advanced technology, and technological evolution explored in the source material.

After the conclusion of the series, Marvel and Kirby spun the Machine Man sub-plot into a standalone comic series in 1978. The series continued the story Kirby established in the 2001 adaptation. It focused on Aaron Stack, a sentient robot who was raised as a human by his creator, trying to figure out what it means to be an advanced, human-like form of technology in a world of humans. His evolution is further complicated by his choice to become a superhero – a profession where meta-humans, gods, androids, and extraterrestrial aliens are also trying to find their place within human society. The series, which was initially helmed by Kirby for its first nine issues, later transitioned to Steve Ditko and eventually Tom DeFalco, who continued Kirby’s storyline.

Machine Man is the Model Modern-Day Superhero

The time is ripe for a Machine Man comeback, as he is literally the perfect superhero for our modern information society. In a world where AI is increasingly embedding itself into every aspect of our lives, a comic book story about a sentient machine trying to find its purpose in a world dominated by humans and biological beings is more relevant than ever. When Machine Man first debuted in 1976, he may have seemed like a wild idea, even in the Marvel Universe’s fantastical landscape. However, in today’s world of AI, robots, and debates about sentience, his story is more timely than ever. Machine Man’s exploration of the age-old question – what does it mean to be human? – is increasingly complicated by technology, positioning the comic book at the center of a very public discussion.

Additionally, a new series would provide Marvel with a fantastic opportunity to honor its creator — Jack Kirby. Kirby’s original design of Machine Man was nothing short of amazing. With extendable appendages, wheels that pop out from his feet, and an array of built-in gadgets that put Batman’s utility belt to shame, Machine Man stood out as a stunning example of 1970s science fiction infused with Kirby’s iconic style. A new series could modernize the design for today’s audience while preserving Kirby’s unique flair.

It’s A Great Time for a Machine Man Comeback

Bringing back Machine Man, moreover, would not be a random reboot. Machine Man has significant connections to many of Marvel’s popular titles and storylines, including the Hulk, the Avengers, the Eternals, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and S.H.I.E.L.D. This means it wouldn’t be difficult to integrate him into the plots and storylines of the current Marvel Universe. For instance, Doctor Doom previously clashed with Machine Man when he tried to take control of him for his own schemes. With Doom now the current leader of the world, refreshing their conflict would not seem out of the ordinary.

Machine Man isn’t just another Marvel legacy hero — he’s the ultimate hero for the AI era in more ways than one. On one hand, he offers a unique lens through which Marvel and its fanbase can explore challenges inspired by real-world events and developments. In fact, there’s a wealth of story ideas that could fuel an entire series for years to come. This aligns with Marvel’s long tradition of weaving real-life issues into its stories. On the other hand, Machine Man isn’t a new character; he has a rich history of his own, along with meaningful connections to other popular characters. This makes his reintroduction into the Marvel Universe as seamless as possible.

Indeed, it’s time to boot up Machine Man once again.