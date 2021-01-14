Marvel's Marauders Is Losing a Team Member Soon

✖

Marauders continues to be one of if not the best X-Men book in the current post-House of X and Powers of 10 line, and it's the mix of political intrigue, action, and personal growth of the book's cast that makes it so compelling. This is especially true of Marauders #17, which starts off with a revealing conversation between Storm and her former rival turned friend Callisto. It's not only revealing regarding Callisto's current feelings and mission but also regarding a member of the team who seems to be on the verge of leaving the team, which once everyone finds out will definitely have a ripple effect on the rest of the team. Spoilers incoming for Marauders #17 so if you haven't read it yet you've been warned, though you can read our spoiler-free review right here.

Storm is sitting and contemplating things at the top of a high cliff, and since Callisto can't fly she is clearly out of breath when she finally climbs to the top to talk to her. From Storm's statement of "You already have my answer, Callisto", it seems this is the second time Callisto has approach her about a particular subject.

Callisto says it's been hard to get ahold of Storm since the whole Otherworld nonsense, but her first question isn't about her current predicament. It's instead regarding Storm's current issue, as Callisto asks "Okay...enough about my problems...have you told Emma and Kate that you're leaving yet?"

Storm's face is priceless, and she says "Even without your heightened senses, your perception is...surreal. And, no, I have not. I would like to tell them...if they don't already know."

Now, when you're dealing with someone like Emma Frost, odds are she already knows Storm plans to leave (she can read minds after all), but Kate might be a bit more blindsided, though she's awfully perceptive as well. We'll have to wait and see how this shakes out, but Storm has been an instrumental part of the team and the series overall, so it would be a shame to lose her. That said, I'm sure Duggan will have someone else on deck ready to fill that void and add their own unique flair to the team.

Marauders #17 is written by Gerry Duggan, drawn by Matteo Lolli, colored by Edgar Delgado, lettered by VC's Cory Petit, and designed by Tom Muller, and you can find the official description below.

"REMATCH! Storm versus Calisto. This time, it’s personal."

Marauders #17 is in comic stores now.

What did you think of the issue and do you think Storm is really leaving? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things comics with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!