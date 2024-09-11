Years after being bitten by a genetically-altered spider, Miles Morales has been bitten again: by a vampire. When Blade the vampire hunter was possessed by Varnae, the first vampire, he turned T'Challa and infected Miles with vampirism (in the Blood Hunt event by Jed MacKay and Pepe Larraz.) A vampirized Spider-Man and Blade's daughter, Bloodline, defeated the Lord of the Vampires, but Miles has been left with an uncontrollable blood lust that can only be curbed by T'Challa: the Black Panther.

Recent issues of Miles Morales: Spider-Man revealed that Miles' venom-energy is suppressing some of his vampiric urges caused by Varnae's dark magic. Miles' mentor, Misty Knight, and Dr. Keisha Kwan summoned T'Challa to help treat Miles' affliction, which will see Brooklyn's friendly neighborhood neck-biter receive an upgrade: the Wakandan-made Vibranium Spider-Man suit that will debut in the pages of Miles Morales: Spider-Man #25 in October.

Marvel will spotlight Miles Morales: Spider-Man artist Federico Vicentini's suit design on a variant cover (above), which hits stands Oct. 16th. The publisher also released solicits (below) for upcoming issues of writer Cody Ziglar's ongoing run on Miles Morales, teasing a trip to Wakanda with Black Panther and a rematch with an upgraded Vulture: