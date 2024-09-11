Sink Your Teeth Into a New Look at Vampire Miles Morales' Vibranium Spider-Man Suit
Vampire Miles Morales gets a Wakandan upgrade from Black Panther.
Years after being bitten by a genetically-altered spider, Miles Morales has been bitten again: by a vampire. When Blade the vampire hunter was possessed by Varnae, the first vampire, he turned T'Challa and infected Miles with vampirism (in the Blood Hunt event by Jed MacKay and Pepe Larraz.) A vampirized Spider-Man and Blade's daughter, Bloodline, defeated the Lord of the Vampires, but Miles has been left with an uncontrollable blood lust that can only be curbed by T'Challa: the Black Panther.
Recent issues of Miles Morales: Spider-Man revealed that Miles' venom-energy is suppressing some of his vampiric urges caused by Varnae's dark magic. Miles' mentor, Misty Knight, and Dr. Keisha Kwan summoned T'Challa to help treat Miles' affliction, which will see Brooklyn's friendly neighborhood neck-biter receive an upgrade: the Wakandan-made Vibranium Spider-Man suit that will debut in the pages of Miles Morales: Spider-Man #25 in October.
Marvel will spotlight Miles Morales: Spider-Man artist Federico Vicentini's suit design on a variant cover (above), which hits stands Oct. 16th. The publisher also released solicits (below) for upcoming issues of writer Cody Ziglar's ongoing run on Miles Morales, teasing a trip to Wakanda with Black Panther and a rematch with an upgraded Vulture:
Miles Morales: Spider-Man #25
THE BLACK PANTHER COMES TO BROOKLYN! SPIDER-MAN is out of control! His vampiric bloodlust consumes him – just as he will consume everyone he loves to quench his unholy thirst! No one can hope to stop this monstrous MILES MORALES…but BLACK PANTHER is about to step up to the plate. BONUS STORY – MILES and DEADPOOL scribe Cody Ziglar teases all-out war in Brooklyn when The Merc with a Mouth meets Miles Morales!
On sale: October 16th
Miles Morales: Spider-Man #26
ALL-NEW, ALL-DIFFERENT SPIDER-MAN…SUIT?! SPIDER-MAN just got a major upgrade! The new costume MIGHT save his life – or send him even deeper into an unending vampiric bloodlust! It's a gamble BLACK PANTHER reluctantly makes – if it means stopping Miles' infection (and preventing a rampaging spider-powered vampire from feeding on half of NYC)! Only they didn't count on the VULTURE getting a few upgrades of his own as well…
On sale: November 20th
Miles Morales: Spider-Man #27
NEW SUIT, NEW PROBLEMS! BLACK PANTHER IS SPIDER-MAN'S ONLY HOPE! Does Miles Morales have what it takes to pass T'Challa's grueling tests in far-away WAKANDA?! And who is web-slinging around New York City masquerading as Spidey in Miles' absence?!
On sale: December 4th
