Marvel Reveals Miles Morales Is Getting a Vibranium Spider-Man Suit

Miles Morales is getting an updated Spider-Man suit that’s made out of the indestructible metal called Vibranium. Just like the first Spider-Man, Miles Morales has what many consider to be an iconic, classic costume, not changing too much from its original design. Sure, Miles has switched it up from time to time, but always returns to what brought him to the dance, so to speak. However, with Fall coming change is in the air, and that means Miles will be suiting up with yet another new outfit made from Wakanda’s precious Vibranium.

Marvel released the covers for Miles Morales: Spider-Man #25 and Miles Morales: Spider-Man #26, due for release in October and November, respectively. “The Vibranium suit makes its debut in Miles Morales: Spider-Man this Fall,” the press release reads. “Don’t miss the debut of Spider-Man’s new vibranium suit in Miles Morales: Spider-Man #25 and #26 this October and November!” The Vibranium suit is introduced in Issue #25, with it being featured in Issue #26. We can also take a look at artist Mateus Manhanini’s variant cover to the 25th issue, and series artist Federico Vicentini’s cover to the 26th issue.

Why is Miles Morales getting a Vibranium suit?

At the time of this writing, there’s no additional information as to why Marvel is giving Miles Morales a Vibranium costume. If we were to speculate, it could be more fallout from Blood Hunt, where Blade – under possession of the demonic vampire Varnae – turned Miles Morales into a creature of the night. With help from Bloodline, Miles is learning to adapt to his new normal, but there may soon come a need for that added protection that Vibranium can offer.

There’s also the question of who provides Miles with the Vibranium? He just had a run-in with Storm in Miles Morales: Spider-Man Annual #1, and Storm is Black Panther’s former Queen. Right now it’s all speculation, but we should find out soon in the coming months.

You can take a look at Miles Morales’ new Vibranium suit in the covers below.

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #26 Variant Cover

Variant cover for Miles Morales: Spider-Man #25

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #26 Cover